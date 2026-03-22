Controversial Pop Star Banned From City After Making Icon’s Kid Cry

A U.S. pop star has broken her silence after a Brazilian soccer icon claimed that she made his stepchild cry—an incident which prompted her to be banned from performing in the nation’s most famous city.

Jorge Luiz Frello Filho Cavaliere, known as Jorginho and who plays soccer for the Brazilian club Flamengo, posted an Instagram Story on Saturday alleging that 28-year-old Chappell Roan’s security guard had chastised his wife, Catherine Harding, a The Voice U.K. alum, and her 11-year-old daughter, Ada. Harding shares Ada with her ex-partner, actor Jude Law.

Jorginho, 34, said his family had been staying at the same hotel in São Paulo as Roan, who was performing at Lollapalooza Brazil. He said his stepdaughter had smiled at the singer, who had been eating breakfast.

Footballer Jorginho posted an Instagram Story alleging that Roan’s security guard made his stepdaughter cry. Jorginho Frello/Instagram

“A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people,” he claimed.

The athlete, who shares a son with Harding, said the guard threatened to “file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears.”

Jorginho set the controversy in motion when he shared on Instagram about Roan's security guards making a child break down in tears. Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

The story moved Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Cavaliere, who announced in an X post that Roan was banned from performing at Todo Mundo no Rio, a series of popular concerts in the city, during his tenure in office.

The Daily Beast reached out to representatives for Roan and Jorginho, as well as organizers for Todo Mundo no Rio, for comment.

Chappell Roan has spoken about the toll of fame before, and she has been criticized for her public comments on top politcal issues. Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Todo Mundo no Rio is a megashow series held at Copacabana Beach and is funded by the city. It’s best known for its record-breaking concerts with Madonna in 2024 and Lady Gaga in 2025, which drew crowds of 1.6 million and 2.5 million, respectively. This year, Shakira is headlining the show.

“I mean that as long as I’m in charge of our city - this young lady will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio!” the mayor posted in regards to Roan, before promising Jorginho to make his stepdaughter a VIP at the concert series. “I doubt that Shakira ... would do that! By the way, your little one is already the guest of honor from the organization in May!”

Opens in new window Harding and Jorginho pictured with their children at Christmas. Screenshot/Catherine Harding/Instagram

Roan has come out with her side of the story, apologizing for the incident that impacted the young girl. She explained that the guard was “not my personal security.” In fact, the “Pink Pony Club” artist said she did not see Jorghino’s family, so she did not send any guard over to berate them.

“I didn’t even see a woman and a child,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram Story. “Like, I did not. No one came up to me, no one bothered me.”

Roan said it was “unfair” for security to assume that Harding, 34, and her daughter had bad intentions.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: Chappell Roan performs during 2024 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage) Erika Goldring/WireImage

“I do not hate people who are fans of my music,” Roan continued. “I do not hate children. Like, that is crazy. I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something. And that if you feel uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

Harding had posted a video of her daughter watching Sabrina Carpenter at Lollapalooza Brazil in the aftermath of the Roan controversy. She wrote on her Instagram Story that the two of them skipped Roan’s performance, opting for a “girls day” instead.