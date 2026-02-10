Pop Star Ditches Talent Agency Led by Olympics Chief in Epstein Files

Chappell Roan has dumped her talent agency over revelations that its chief executive—who is also overseeing the 2028 L.A. Olympics—took trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet and exchanged racy messages with Ghislaine Maxwell.

“As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman,” the pop star posted on Instagram. “No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values.”

“Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity,” she added. “This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust.”

Wasserman is facing calls to step down as chief executive at the talent agency and as chairman of the Olympic committee. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Roan follows bands the Dropkick Murphys and Wednesday, who have quit the agency in the past week. Other artists, among them Best Coast, Beach Bunny, and Water From Your Eyes, have criticised the firm and called for Wasserman to step down. Other artists represented by Wasserman include Ed Sheeran, Pharrell, and Coldplay.

New files released by the Justice Department show Wasserman, 51, who founded the eponymous firm in 1998, and is chairman of the Los Angeles Olympic Games committee, flew on Epstein’s plane in 2002.

Other acts like the Dropkick Murphys have quit the agency over the past week. Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty

The superagent also exchanged flirtatious emails with Maxwell, Epstein’s recruiter and longtime accomplice, the following year that contained talk of nudity and massages, along with other suggestive remarks. “I think of you all the time,” he wrote in one message. “So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?”

Wasserman issued an apology after the files were released on Jan. 31. “I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light,” he said. “I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them.”

Local politicians in Los Angeles have also called for Wasserman to give up his role on the Olympics committee. Wasserman’s agents are considering spinning off a new firm to distance themselves from the chief executive, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The Daily Beast has contacted Wasserman’s representatives for comment on this story.