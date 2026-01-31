The LA28 Olympics chairman’s flirtatious emails with a convicted sex trafficker were exposed in the newest drop of the Epstein files.

The Department of Justice’s Friday document dump revealed several email exchanges between media mogul Casey Wasserman and Ghislaine Maxwell from March to April 2003. The CEO of Wasserman, a massive Hollywood firm, wrote about wanting to see Maxwell in a tight leather outfit, asking for a massage, and suggesting they “continue the massage concept” in bed.

In one thread, Wasserman, 51, who was two years into his marriage to music supervisor Laura Ziffren at the time, appeared to try to set up a time to meet Maxwell, 64, in New York City.

“Where are you, I miss you,” Wasserman wrote to Maxwell on April 1, 2003. “I will be in nyc for 4 days starting april 22... can we book that massage now?”

The disgraced socialite later told the media mogul—whose firm represents hundreds of artists and athletes, including the band Coldplay, singer Ed Sheeran, and soccer star Megan Rapinoe—that she could “apparently drive a man wild” with her touch.

“Umm - all that rubbing - are you sure you can take it?” Maxwell wrote to Wasserman on April 2, 2003. “The thought frankly is leaving me a little breathless. There are a few spots that apparently drive a man wild - I suppose I could practice them on you and you could let me know if they work or not? + just for the record, the cigar concept currently has pride of place in my bedroom!”

Maxwell also offered to bring Wasserman some snacks from her trip to London, including cheddar cheese, baked beans, and Kit Kats. He declined, saying “among all my desires, that combination is pretty low on the list” during an exchange on April 7, 2003.

“I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell, which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light,” Wasserman said in a statement to the Daily Beast. “I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them.”

Documentation of the 2002 humanitarian trip was also included in the DOJ’s files.

The Daily Beast reached out to LA28 for comment.

In 2024, details about Wasserman’s lavish spending on affairs became public. He reportedly had a number of sexual relationships with his junior employees. His impropriety reportedly led Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish to leave his agency.

Wasserman was brought in to the bid to bring the Olympics to Los Angeles in 2017, according to the Los Angeles Times. He is now the chairman of the 2028 Olympics organizing committee and is scheduled to make appearances at the 2026 Winter Olympics in the role. He also met with President Trump at the White House in December.

In 2021, Maxwell was convicted of trafficking underage girls for Epstein. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison and was transferred to a minimum-security prison last year, leading to backlash against the Department of Justice.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in 2019 and died by suicide while in detention.

Numerous public figures have been featured in the files, but inclusion does not necessarily mean they were implicated in or convicted of crimes. Many people linked to Epstein have previously denied any wrongdoing.