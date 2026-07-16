Emmy-Winning Star Splits From Husband After Six Years of Marriage

Julia Garner has separated from her husband, Mark Foster, after six years of marriage. A source confirmed the spit to People.

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted photographs of Garner in both Los Angeles and Paris without her wedding ring over the course of the summer.

The Ozark actress met her now estranged husband at Sundance. WWD/Christina Fragkou/WWD

Garner, 32, and Foster, 42, were married in December 2019. They met in 2013 at the Sundance Film Festival and didn’t begin dating until years later, connecting via Instagram.

“I was like, ‘Who’s this guy liking all my photos? Is this a stalker?’ I clicked on him, and I was like, ‘Oh, Mark. Oh, he’s cute. I’m going to follow him back.’ Then he DM’d me,” Garner told the Hollywood Reporter in 2020.

Julia Garner and husband Mark Foster have split after six years. GABRIEL BOUYS/GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Foster is the lead singer of the band Foster the People. Garner is a three-time Emmy-winning actress, known for her role in Ozark. She has appeared in a slew of other TV hits, including Netflix’s Inventing Anna and FX’s The Americans, and starred in last year’s horror hit Weapons.

The stars got married at City Hall in New York. They were together for ten months until Foster proposed, according to a Vogue rundown of their wedding. The “surreal and beautiful” proposal, as Garner put it, took place during a road trip in Montana. “He read me a poem he had written to me, and when he finished, he dropped to a knee and asked me to marry him,” she said.

Their wedding was an intimate family affair, inspired by Garner’s parents, who were married at the town hall forty years ago.

Foster commemorated their second wedding anniversary on Instagram, accompanied by a poem reading, “Two years ago / our hearts became one.” He has now deleted all posts on his Instagram account prior to 2024.

Garner has also deleted her anniversary post and tribute to her husband.

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives of both Foster and Garner.