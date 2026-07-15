Rock Star Files for Divorce After Coming Out as Gay

The fate of the bison that tossed a tourist more than eight feet into the air in Yellowstone National Park has been decided. According to TMZ, Yellowstone Park officials confirmed that no “management action” will be taken against the bison, meaning it will not be put down. The decision comes after the wild animal flipped a 65-year-old tourist into the air, seriously injuring him. The attack was captured in a now viral video by a Montana-based photographer who was trying to get some footage of the bison after it stormed into the campground where he was staying. The video showed the animal taking a dust bath before it charged at the man, who was standing a safe distance away with his grandson. Cowboy State Daily reported that the man’s grandson said he “has some pretty significant injuries and is not out of the woods yet.” The New York Times reported that the man suffered multiple broken bones. This is the second bison attack in Yellowstone this year, after a 12-year-old boy was attacked in late June.
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- 1Fate of Bison in Wild Attack Video Is DecidedWILD ENCOUNTERThe decision comes after the wild animal flipped a 65-year-old tourist into the air.
- 2Rock Star Files for Divorce After Coming Out as GayPARTING WAYSThe singer is separating from his wife of 14 years.
Shop with ScoutedThis Invisible Mineral SPF Doubles as a Hydrating SerumSCREEN TIMEEltaMD’s bestselling UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen is a multitasking complexion hero for those of us with dry, crepey skin.
- 3Lemonade Stand CEO, 17, Dies in Mysterious CircumstancesWHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS...Aubrie Greene started his lemonade business when he was only 11 years old.
- 4Woman Detained by ICE After Slapping MAGA TeenHARD HITTERKaitlyn E. Tracey’s husband desperately begged on TikTok for the release of his wife.
Shop with ScoutedThis Women-Owned Cannabis Brand Is Offering BOGO Vape PensBOGOTribeTokes is celebrating summer with a major sale on premium cannabis vape pens.
- 5Host of Iconic ’90s MTV Show Dies at 68INDIE PIONEERThe music journalist founded “120 Minutes” and hosted the show from 1989 to 1992.
- 6Pen That Saved Moon Landing Astronauts’ Lives Up for AuctionONE SMALL...The unlikely space artifact is expected to fetch up to $1.2 million.
- 7Cruise Ship Passenger Found Dead on DeckHOLIDAY HORRORThe tourist was discovered unresponsive as the vessel sailed near the Greek island of Crete.
- 89 Jets Declare Emergencies After Runway CrisisNO WAY DOWNThe pilots of nine planes transmitted the emergency 7700 code to signal they needed priority handling.
Shop with ScoutedThis Bronzer Balm Is Like Eight Hours of Sleep in a JarGOLDEN HOURFinally, a mature-skin-friendly bronzer that actually stays put past noon.
- 9Coroner Reveals ‘Top Gun’ Star’s Final MomentsTRAGIC LOSSNewly released records detail the fatal confrontation that ended the veteran actor’s life.
- 10New England Beaches Overrun by Giant Toxic JellyfishSUMMER OF STINGOfficials are urging beachgoers to steer clear of the jellyfish, whose tentacles can stretch up to 120 feet.
Rock Star Files for Divorce After Coming Out as Gay
Singer and musician Caleb Shomo has filed for divorce, two months after coming out as a “proudly gay man” on Instagram. Shomo, 33, best known as the frontman and lead vocalist of the band Beartooth, is separating from his wife of 14 years, Fleur Shomo. They jointly filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week, Page Six reported on Wednesday. On May 23, the rock star wrote on Instagram that “This is something I’ve been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now” and thanked those who have supported him throughout his journey. “Love you all, and hopefully this is a step in the right direction to loving myself one day.” His wife, whom he married in 2012, also posted on Instagram, vowing to “love and support” him while saying that it has been “a very disorienting and hurtful time to navigate” for them both. He and Fleur Shomo do not share any children.
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Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.
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Aubrie Greene, the CEO of Virginia lemonade stand Breezzy’s Lemonade, has died unexpectedly, a Facebook post announced on Tuesday. The post, from Richmond BBQ restaurant Pig & Brew, a partner of Breezzy’s Lemonade, wrote, “At just 17 years old, he [Greene] built something that inspired so many. His vision, work ethic, and entrepreneurial spirit made a lasting impact on our community, and his legacy will continue to live on through the lives he touched.” Greene’s mother, Ceydria McCray, shared that she was still processing the tragedy. The young CEO was “the life of the party and the ray of sunshine in our family,” she said. Greene started his lemonade business when he was only 11 years old, landing his homemade product on supermarket shelves. In a 2020 interview with WRIC ABC 8News, Greene’s mentor credits his success to growing up with autism. “That just goes to show when you find something you love, you do it. With his mind, he found something he loved and he’s creating something,” the mentor told the channel. Greene’s cause of death has not been revealed.
A Canadian woman accused of slapping two Trump-supporting teenagers was arrested and detained by ICE. The 33-year-old woman, identified as Kaitlyn E. Tracey, allegedly recorded herself confronting the teenagers at Point Pleasant Beach on the Jersey Shore who were wearing clothing that said “TRUMP” and “ICE.” According to a police affidavit obtained by NJ.com, the Canadian citizen slapped one of the teens in “patriotic-colored” clothing. Since her Monday arrest, for which she is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, harassment, and obstruction, Tracey’s husband, American citizen Matthew Geroni, has posted updates to his 142,000 TikTok followers as a cry for help. “I don’t know what to do. My wife is being detained by ICE,” said Geroni, a frequent critic of conservatives on his platform. He said he is unable to reach his wife and has “no money.” The couple has been living in Asbury Park together since Tracey came to the United States in 2024. She awaits an Aug. 4 court hearing. The Daily Beast has reached out to Tracey’s husband for comment.
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Whether you’re already a fan of THCa (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid—the non-intoxicating compound in unheated cannabis) vapes or have been curious to try them, TribeTokes’ latest promotion is worth a look. The women-owned, New York City-based cannabis brand is currently offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its lineup of THCa disposable vapes, making it an easy time to stock up while saving.
Crafted with live resin and full-spectrum hemp extract, TribeTokes’ disposable vape pens are available in 12 different strains to suit a range of preferences, from uplifting options like Sour Diesel to more relaxing picks like King Louis XIII. Every item is third-party lab-tested, made with clean ingredients (no fillers or additives), and shipped legally to eligible customers nationwide.
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Dave Kendall, the host and creator of the MTV show 120 Minutes, has died at the age of 68. His death was announced in a post shared by his friend and 120 Minutes co-host, Matthew Pinfield. “Dave was one of the true believers,” the post reads. “Long before alternative music found its way into the mainstream, he was there every week on 120 Minutes, introducing people to bands that would go on to define an era.” The British music journalist founded the show as an outlet for the then-up-and-coming “alternative” and indie music wave. “He loved the music, respected the artists, and connected with fans in a way that always felt authentic,” Kendall’s co-host continued in his tribute. According to a SiriusXM documentary about the show, Kendall’s strong vision was admired by MTV, despite his lack of experience as a producer, and he was hired in 1986. He hosted the show from 1989 to 1992, a period when alternative music was surging in popularity. No cause of death has been released so far.
The felt-tip pen Buzz Aldrin used to help get himself and Neil Armstrong off the moon after a critical circuit breaker broke is expected to fetch between $800,000 and $1.2 million at a Sotheby’s auction. The silver plastic Duro Rocket pen comes with the broken engine-arm circuit breaker it helped replace. Both are from Aldrin’s personal collection. After Mission Control determined there was no way to reroute power to the lunar module’s ascent engine, Aldrin realized the pen’s non-metal tip could safely press the damaged breaker into place. The improvised fix worked, allowing the astronauts to lift off from the lunar surface and return to Earth. Aldrin later wrote that he likely snapped the switch himself after accidentally bumping it with his bulky backpack inside the lunar module. Now 96, Aldrin remains one of just four living people to have walked on the moon.
A 79-year-old British tourist had died after he was found unresponsive on the deck of a cruise ship sailing near the Greek island of Crete, authorities said. Crew members administered first aid before the passenger was taken to a local hospital, where he died Tuesday morning. The medical emergency prompted the vessel to dock in Crete, while the Chania Port Authority launched an investigation into the death and ordered the autopsy to determine the cause. Officials have not said whether the man was traveling alone or with family. A spokesperson for the U.K.’s Foreign Office said it is supporting the family and remains in contact with Greek authorities. The death is the second involving a British cruise passenger in Greece this month after a 67-year-old man died aboard a ship in Corfu.
Nine passenger planes declared fuel emergencies after a runway shutdown triggered cascading travel disruption. The chaos unfolded when Flight BA2673, a British Airways Airbus A320 arriving at London Gatwick from Palma de Mallorca, suffered a nose gear malfunction after touchdown and was left immobilized on the airport’s sole operational runway. With nowhere to land, inbound flights continued circling until many were forced to divert because of dwindling fuel. A total of 14 aircraft abandoned their approaches, rerouting to airports including Luton, Stansted, Birmingham, Bristol, and Heathrow, which accepted one late-night arrival despite its normal curfew. Nine of those flights transmitted the emergency 7700 code to signal they needed priority handling. A fuel emergency does not mean an aircraft is about to run out of fuel, but indicates it can no longer remain in a holding pattern and requires priority landing. Most flights later returned to Gatwick after the runway reopened. The disabled British Airways jet remained grounded on Wednesday and was pulled from its next scheduled flight.
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Finding the right bronzer can be surprisingly tricky… especially if you have mature, dry, or fair skin. Many powder formulas are too matte, settling into (and even emphasizing) fine lines, texture, and pores, while creams and liquids tend to lack the staying power to make them worth applying in the first place. Even if your goal isn’t to look more tan, the right bronzer can make a huge difference in your complexion. A good formula adds warmth back into the skin, creates subtle definition without the harshness of contour, and gives you a healthy, well-rested glow (even if you definitely did not get eight hours of sleep).
Summer Fridays’ skincare-powered Bronzer Butter Balm hits the sweet spot between a cream and a powder bronzer, delivering an ultra-forgiving, endlessly buildable wash of color that nourishes the skin while softly blurring texture. In other words, if bronzer has always intimidated you (or you’ve been burned by chalky powders, muddy shades, or creams that disappear before noon), this buttery formula will make you rethink the category.
Unlike most balms, creams, and liquids, Bronzer Butter Balm stays put for up to 12 hours, which is a rarity outside the world of powders and long-wearing matte formulas. It’s made with an innovative emulsion technology that melts effortlessly into the skin before self-setting for all-day wear. You get plenty of time to blend and perfect, but when it’s set, it truly stays put, which is a huge plus for summer heat waves and humidity.
Available in six shades, the Bronzer Butter Balm is infused with a cocktail of skincare ingredients, including ceramides, peptides, and essential fatty acids, to help plump the appearance of fine lines, smooth the appearance of skin texture, and lock in moisture. It’s also packed with shea, mango seed, and illipe butters, giving it a velvety, second-skin finish that never feels greasy or heavy. If you’re into low-maintenance makeup that’s basically impossible to mess up, this is the fuss-free bronzer of your dreams. There’s no streaking, no patchiness, and no orange surprises that require an instant double cleanse to correct.
A coroner has revealed that the slain Top Gun: Maverick star James Handy was choked before he was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend’s son, according to a report obtained by TMZ. Authorities say the June 3 slaying began as an argument on the porch of the home of Handy’s daughter in Los Angeles. Authorities say Michael Gledhill, 44, attacked the 81-year-old actor, then returned with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the torso. Handy was rushed to a hospital, but could not overcome his injuries. Gledhill later called 911, eerily saying, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” He later surrendered to officers at the scene, police said. Gledhill has been charged with murder and is undergoing a mental competency evaluation. A motive for the slaying has not been established. Over a career spanning five decades, Handy amassed roughly 150 acting credits as a regular on the big screen and on television, including appearances on Jumanji, Arachnophobia, The West Wing, The X-Files, and Criminal Minds.
Officials are warning New England beachgoers to keep their distance from the thousands of giant lion’s mane jellyfish that have washed up along the region’s coast—even those that are already dead. The jellyfish, whose tentacles can reach 120 feet, have been spotted from Massachusetts’ North Shore to Cape Cod, Nantucket, and into parts of Maine, with one tour company saying marshes have been “inundated” by the species. Their long tentacles contain neurotoxins that can trigger intense burning pain, red welts, itching, muscle cramps, headaches, and nausea, and even detached tentacles can continue to sting for up to 25 days. Officials in Beverly, Massachusetts, have urged residents to keep children and pets away from stranded jellyfish, even if they appear lifeless. Marine experts say the bloom is the largest in the region since 2020, driven by unusually warm ocean temperatures, favorable tides and currents, and abundant food supplies. While beaches remain open, authorities are asking visitors to stay alert and to heed lifeguard warnings.