Fate of Bison in Wild Attack Video Is Decided

The fate of the bison that tossed a tourist more than eight feet into the air in Yellowstone National Park has been decided. According to TMZ, Yellowstone Park officials confirmed that no “management action” will be taken against the bison, meaning it will not be put down. The decision comes after the wild animal flipped a 65-year-old tourist into the air, seriously injuring him. The attack was captured in a now viral video by a Montana-based photographer who was trying to get some footage of the bison after it stormed into the campground where he was staying. The video showed the animal taking a dust bath before it charged at the man, who was standing a safe distance away with his grandson. Cowboy State Daily reported that the man’s grandson said he “has some pretty significant injuries and is not out of the woods yet.” The New York Times reported that the man suffered multiple broken bones. This is the second bison attack in Yellowstone this year, after a 12-year-old boy was attacked in late June.
One person died, and three others remained missing Tuesday after a pontoon boat capsized near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay.
The three-deck, 50-foot pontoon vessel sank about 600 yards from Alcatraz on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The vessel was carrying mostly family members who were taking part in a memorial service. Sixteen people were rescued from the water, the Associated Press reported.
Emergency crews responding shortly after 3:30 p.m. found the vessel almost completely submerged, with its motor still running and leaking fuel, according to San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen. Authorities initially received reports of a fire aboard the vessel, but Crispen later said there was no evidence of a blaze.
Alcatraz Island, located just over a mile offshore from San Francisco, was once a notorious federal prison. It held several infamous prisoners, including gangsters Al Capone and George “Machine Gun” Kelly, before it was closed in 1963. The 22-acre island is now a major tourist attraction, pulling in more than 1.4 million visitors annually, according to the U.S. General Services Administration.
Authorities initially reported that two people were missing but later revised the figure to three after speaking with witnesses. By Tuesday evening, divers, helicopters, and rescue vessels were searching the open waters west of the Golden Gate Bridge, with officials saying the operation would continue overnight.
“Right now we are in full rescue mode,” Crispen said.
Improvised search and rescue for a sinking pontoon was not on my bingo card for our team yacht outing on the bay this afternoon pic.twitter.com/uYuWDG4Cf0
Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi said she was “heartbroken” by the incident. Pelosi represents California’s 11th congressional district, which includes most of San Francisco.
“My prayers are with the victims, their loved ones and everyone anxiously awaiting news,” Pelosi wrote on X. “Deeply grateful to the Coast Guard and first responders for their courage and tireless efforts as the search and rescue mission continues.”
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PSA: The Caviar Co. Is Offering 50% Off Caviar and Roe This Week
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It’s that time of year again: National Caviar Day (Saturday, July 18) is almost here. The best part? Our favorite caviar and roe brand, The Caviar Co., is celebrating the annual holiday with a massive (and very rare) week-long sale. For a limited time, score 50 percent off a huge selection of caviar and roe, including Siberian Sturgeon, Imperial Golden Ostera, and Kaluga Hybrid Caviar. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of sustainably sourced roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points.
Roes, including salmon and trout roe, start at just $10 an ounce, and caviar at $40 an ounce. If you’re looking for an at-home caviar experience that’s equal parts chic and tasty (and never stuffy), The Caviar Co. will not disappoint. Whether you’re new to caviar and looking for a solid, entry-level-friendly tasting kit or a seasoned sea butter connoisseur, you really can’t go wrong with The Caviar Co.—especially when almost everything is half off. Order now to secure your delivery before National Caviar Day.
A coroner has revealed that the slain Top Gun: Maverick star James Handy was choked before he was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend’s son, according to a report obtained by TMZ. Authorities say the June 3 slaying began as an argument on the porch of the home of Handy’s daughter in Los Angeles. Authorities say Michael Gledhill, 44, attacked the 81-year-old actor, then returned with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the torso. Handy was rushed to a hospital, but could not overcome his injuries. Gledhill later called 911, eerily saying, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” He later surrendered to officers at the scene, police said. Gledhill has been charged with murder and is undergoing a mental competency evaluation. A motive for the slaying has not been established. Over a career spanning five decades, Handy amassed roughly 150 acting credits as a regular on the big screen and on television, including appearances on Jumanji, Arachnophobia, The West Wing, The X-Files, and Criminal Minds.
Officials are warning New England beachgoers to keep their distance from the thousands of giant lion’s mane jellyfish that have washed up along the region’s coast—even those that are already dead. The jellyfish, whose tentacles can reach 120 feet, have been spotted from Massachusetts’ North Shore to Cape Cod, Nantucket, and into parts of Maine, with one tour company saying marshes have been “inundated” by the species. Their long tentacles contain neurotoxins that can trigger intense burning pain, red welts, itching, muscle cramps, headaches, and nausea, and even detached tentacles can continue to sting for up to 25 days. Officials in Beverly, Massachusetts, have urged residents to keep children and pets away from stranded jellyfish, even if they appear lifeless. Marine experts say the bloom is the largest in the region since 2020, driven by unusually warm ocean temperatures, favorable tides and currents, and abundant food supplies. While beaches remain open, authorities are asking visitors to stay alert and to heed lifeguard warnings.
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This Skincare-Infused Bronzer Balm Is Like Eight Hours of Sleep in a Jar
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Finding the right bronzer can be surprisingly tricky… especially if you have mature, dry, or fair skin. Many powder formulas are too matte, settling into (and even emphasizing) fine lines, texture, and pores, while creams and liquids tend to lack the staying power to make them worth applying in the first place. Even if your goal isn’t to look more tan, the right bronzer can make a huge difference in your complexion. A good formula adds warmth back into the skin, creates subtle definition without the harshness of contour, and gives you a healthy, well-rested glow (even if you definitely did not get eight hours of sleep).
Summer Fridays’ skincare-powered Bronzer Butter Balm hits the sweet spot between a cream and a powder bronzer, delivering an ultra-forgiving, endlessly buildable wash of color that nourishes the skin while softly blurring texture. In other words, if bronzer has always intimidated you (or you’ve been burned by chalky powders, muddy shades, or creams that disappear before noon), this buttery formula will make you rethink the category.
Unlike most balms, creams, and liquids, Bronzer Butter Balm stays put for up to 12 hours, which is a rarity outside the world of powders and long-wearing matte formulas. It’s made with an innovative emulsion technology that melts effortlessly into the skin before self-setting for all-day wear. You get plenty of time to blend and perfect, but when it’s set, it truly stays put, which is a huge plus for summer heat waves and humidity.
Available in six shades, the Bronzer Butter Balm is infused with a cocktail of skincare ingredients, including ceramides, peptides, and essential fatty acids, to help plump the appearance of fine lines, smooth the appearance of skin texture, and lock in moisture. It’s also packed with shea, mango seed, and illipe butters, giving it a velvety, second-skin finish that never feels greasy or heavy. If you’re into low-maintenance makeup that’s basically impossible to mess up, this is the fuss-free bronzer of your dreams. There’s no streaking, no patchiness, and no orange surprises that require an instant double cleanse to correct.
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Hero Pilot Capt. Sully Sullenberger Shares Heartbreaking Diagnosis
Capt. Sully Sullenberger, who saved 155 passengers in 2009 by making an emergency landing in New York’s Hudson River, has been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s. “I recently found out I have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. It is early stage,” the 75-year-old said in a statement. “For now, this means a name may not come easily to me, I forget a story I have recently told, or I don’t sleep as well, but I am in the beginning of this long journey,” he added. The successful river landing, dubbed the “Miracle on the Hudson” occurred just six minutes after the US Airways Flight 1549 takeoff from LaGuardia Airport, due to a collision with a flock of Canada geese that disabled both engines. Five passengers were seriously injured but everyone survived. A National Transportation Safety Board official described the feat as “the most successful ditching in aviation history.” In 2016, Clint Eastwood made a movie about the harrowing landing, titled Sully and starring Tom Hanks.
A man was struck and killed by a truck while fleeing ICE agents on Tuesday, marking the third immigration enforcement-related death in a week’s span. A 28-year-old exited a truck in a gas station parking lot and fled federal agents by running into the street, where he was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer, reports the Associated Press. The driver of the truck stopped and tried to render aid, but the man died at the scene. Reached for comment, a DHS spokesperson told the Daily Beast that “HSI are investigating an incident resulting in the death of a Mexican national. We will provide an update when available.” The incident comes after federal agents fatally shot Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old Colombian man, in front of his daughter in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, a Mexican homebuilder, was also fatally shot by federal agents in Houston on July 7. Neither man was the target of the operation that ultimately killed them.
Best book if you want to cry? Tara: The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah. Georgina: Kingdom of Ash by Sarah J. Maas.
Biggest red flag book for someone to say is their favorite? Tara: Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover. Georgina: The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger. “Great read, but I don’t learn anything about your book opinions if you list a 9th grade English requirement!”
Tara and Georgina aren’t always on the same page, but their new Substack On the Same Page always delivers the most anticipated new releases in romance, fantasy, and mystery. Expect deep dive recaps, exclusive author interviews, off-the-beaten-path book recs, and the spiciest takes.
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Whether you’re already a fan of THCa (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid—the non-intoxicating compound in unheated cannabis) vapes or have been curious to try them, TribeTokes’ latest promotion is worth a look. The women-owned, New York City-based cannabis brand is currently offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its lineup of THCa disposable vapes, making it an easy time to stock up while saving.
Crafted with live resin and full-spectrum hemp extract, TribeTokes’ disposable vape pens are available in 12 different strains to suit a range of preferences, from uplifting options like Sour Diesel to more relaxing picks like King Louis XIII. Every item is third-party lab-tested, made with clean ingredients (no fillers or additives), and shipped legally to eligible customers nationwide.
To take advantage of the offer, use the promo code 710THCA at checkout. Every eligible disposable vape in your cart will receive a free matching unit, so the savings scale with your order.
As an added bonus, orders over $200 automatically receive a complimentary pack of the brand’s Live Rosin THC Gummies (a $45 value) with no additional code required. If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to replenish your stash or try TribeTokes for the first time, this limited-time deal makes the decision a little easier.
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9
World Cup Final Unveils Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Lineup
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is set to be as much a celebrity spectacle as a soccer match. A star-studded closing ceremony at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will feature a special appearance from Tom Cruise alongside performances by Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and Italian singer Laura Pausini before kickoff. Justin Bieber is scheduled to headline the tournament’s 11-minute halftime show, joined by Madonna, Coldplay, and Shakira. Jennifer Hudson will perform the U.S. national anthem ahead of the match. Influencer IShowSpeed is also expected to appear during the festivities. President Donald Trump is slated to attend the final and, alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, present the World Cup trophy to the winning team. FIFA has urged ticket holders to arrive early for the pregame festivities, warning fans to expect heightened security and longer entry lines around the stadium.
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10
The Democrats Keep Searching for a Leader They Already Have
That urgent question of who and where is the Democratic Party’s ascendant leader—this theoretical charismatic, next-gen figure traveling the country, building passions and a faithful coalition—may have a pretty obvious answer. Bernie Sanders. Certainly, this new crop of Democratic lefties and socialists, seemingly sprouting up everywhere, is an inexperienced, untested, and unknown collection of wannabes... But focusing on them, and their callowness, may not be the most helpful way of looking at this intra-party rebellion. Instead, look at the set of potential 2028 Democratic figures—among them, Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, JB Pritzker, Andy Beshear, Josh Shapiro, Pete Buttigieg, Rahm Emanuel. Each represents a certain professionalism, plasticity, ideological level-headedness (if not blandness), and general political clubability. If contrast is a key calling card in present-day politics, you’d best measure them all against Sanders: unwavering over decades in his sensibility and eccentricities, far more a moralist than a politician, an outsider in belief and bearing, and, not just authentic, but, certainly in American politics, an original. And, apparently, not going away. Whether the Dems recognize it or choose to deny it, he is the uncrowned king of the Democratic Party.
Those busy searching for the future of the Democratic Party are looking right past the present. Subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack to read the full argument.