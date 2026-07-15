Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Fate of Bison in Wild Attack Video Is Decided

WILD ENCOUNTER
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 07.15.26 7:25AM EDT 
A man is attacked by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.
X/MikeMacLeod

The fate of the bison that tossed a tourist more than eight feet into the air in Yellowstone National Park has been decided. According to TMZ, Yellowstone Park officials confirmed that no “management action” will be taken against the bison, meaning it will not be put down. The decision comes after the wild animal flipped a 65-year-old tourist into the air, seriously injuring him. The attack was captured in a now viral video by a Montana-based photographer who was trying to get some footage of the bison after it stormed into the campground where he was staying. The video showed the animal taking a dust bath before it charged at the man, who was standing a safe distance away with his grandson. Cowboy State Daily reported that the man’s grandson said he “has some pretty significant injuries and is not out of the woods yet.” The New York Times reported that the man suffered multiple broken bones. This is the second bison attack in Yellowstone this year, after a 12-year-old boy was attacked in late June.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Alcatraz Boat Disaster Leaves 1 Dead and 3 Missing
‘FULL RESCUE MODE’
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 07.15.26 7:11AM EDT 
Published 07.15.26 6:21AM EDT 
A San Francosco Fire Department boat
A San Francosco Fire Department boat searches near Alcatraz. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

One person died, and three others remained missing Tuesday after a pontoon boat capsized near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay.

The three-deck, 50-foot pontoon vessel sank about 600 yards from Alcatraz on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The vessel was carrying mostly family members who were taking part in a memorial service. Sixteen people were rescued from the water, the Associated Press reported.

Emergency responders shelter a deceased victim.
Emergency responders shelter a deceased victim from view after a pontoon boat sank in the San Francisco Bay on Tuesday. San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

Emergency crews responding shortly after 3:30 p.m. found the vessel almost completely submerged, with its motor still running and leaking fuel, according to San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen. Authorities initially received reports of a fire aboard the vessel, but Crispen later said there was no evidence of a blaze.

Alcatraz Island, located just over a mile offshore from San Francisco, was once a notorious federal prison. It held several infamous prisoners, including gangsters Al Capone and George “Machine Gun” Kelly, before it was closed in 1963. The 22-acre island is now a major tourist attraction, pulling in more than 1.4 million visitors annually, according to the U.S. General Services Administration.

Authorities initially reported that two people were missing but later revised the figure to three after speaking with witnesses. By Tuesday evening, divers, helicopters, and rescue vessels were searching the open waters west of the Golden Gate Bridge, with officials saying the operation would continue overnight.

“Right now we are in full rescue mode,” Crispen said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it continued to treat the operation as a rescue mission.

“The reports we’ve had from witnesses was that there were rough seas and the vessel began to take on water and was turned over in the bay,” Crispen told ABC7.

Longtime San Francisco Bay sailor Mike Peterson told ABC7 that such incidents are rare.

“It would take something happening very rapidly to cause a boat like that to go down and people like that to end up in the water,” Peterson said.

Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi said she was “heartbroken” by the incident. Pelosi represents California’s 11th congressional district, which includes most of San Francisco.

“My prayers are with the victims, their loved ones and everyone anxiously awaiting news,” Pelosi wrote on X. “Deeply grateful to the Coast Guard and first responders for their courage and tireless efforts as the search and rescue mission continues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

PSA: The Caviar Co. Is Offering 50% Off Caviar and Roe This Week
SEA BUTTER SALE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.13.26 2:59PM EDT 
The Caviar Co. Sale 2024 | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Kelly Puleio Photo/The Caviar Co.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s that time of year again: National Caviar Day (Saturday, July 18) is almost here. The best part? Our favorite caviar and roe brand, The Caviar Co., is celebrating the annual holiday with a massive (and very rare) week-long sale. For a limited time, score 50 percent off a huge selection of caviar and roe, including Siberian Sturgeon, Imperial Golden Ostera, and Kaluga Hybrid Caviar. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of sustainably sourced roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points.

The Caviar Co. National Caviar Day Sale
50% Off Caviar and Roe
Shop At The Caviar Co.

Free Shipping

Roes, including salmon and trout roe, start at just $10 an ounce, and caviar at $40 an ounce. If you’re looking for an at-home caviar experience that’s equal parts chic and tasty (and never stuffy), The Caviar Co. will not disappoint. Whether you’re new to caviar and looking for a solid, entry-level-friendly tasting kit or a seasoned sea butter connoisseur, you really can’t go wrong with The Caviar Co.—especially when almost everything is half off. Order now to secure your delivery before National Caviar Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Coroner Reveals ‘Top Gun’ Star’s Final Moments
TRAGIC LOSS
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Published 07.14.26 3:58PM EDT 
James Handy in Jumanji
JAMES HANDY ABC Photo Archives

A coroner has revealed that the slain Top Gun: Maverick star James Handy was choked before he was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend’s son, according to a report obtained by TMZ. Authorities say the June 3 slaying began as an argument on the porch of the home of Handy’s daughter in Los Angeles. Authorities say Michael Gledhill, 44, attacked the 81-year-old actor, then returned with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the torso. Handy was rushed to a hospital, but could not overcome his injuries. Gledhill later called 911, eerily saying, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” He later surrendered to officers at the scene, police said. Gledhill has been charged with murder and is undergoing a mental competency evaluation. A motive for the slaying has not been established. Over a career spanning five decades, Handy amassed roughly 150 acting credits as a regular on the big screen and on television, including appearances on Jumanji, Arachnophobia, The West Wing, The X-Files, and Criminal Minds.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
New England Beaches Overrun by Giant Toxic Creatures
SUMMER OF STING
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Published 07.14.26 3:10PM EDT 
Lions mane jellyfish
A photo of a large red lion's mane jellyfish washed up on a sandy beach at low tide. It is also known as the giant jellyfish, arctic red jellyfish, or the hair jelly . Getty Images

Officials are warning New England beachgoers to keep their distance from the thousands of giant lion’s mane jellyfish that have washed up along the region’s coast—even those that are already dead. The jellyfish, whose tentacles can reach 120 feet, have been spotted from Massachusetts’ North Shore to Cape Cod, Nantucket, and into parts of Maine, with one tour company saying marshes have been “inundated” by the species. Their long tentacles contain neurotoxins that can trigger intense burning pain, red welts, itching, muscle cramps, headaches, and nausea, and even detached tentacles can continue to sting for up to 25 days. Officials in Beverly, Massachusetts, have urged residents to keep children and pets away from stranded jellyfish, even if they appear lifeless. Marine experts say the bloom is the largest in the region since 2020, driven by unusually warm ocean temperatures, favorable tides and currents, and abundant food supplies. While beaches remain open, authorities are asking visitors to stay alert and to heed lifeguard warnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Skincare-Infused Bronzer Balm Is Like Eight Hours of Sleep in a Jar
GOLDEN HOUR
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.14.26 8:54PM EDT 
Summer Fridays Bronzer Butter Balm
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Getty/Summer Fridays.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Finding the right bronzer can be surprisingly tricky… especially if you have mature, dry, or fair skin. Many powder formulas are too matte, settling into (and even emphasizing) fine lines, texture, and pores, while creams and liquids tend to lack the staying power to make them worth applying in the first place. Even if your goal isn’t to look more tan, the right bronzer can make a huge difference in your complexion. A good formula adds warmth back into the skin, creates subtle definition without the harshness of contour, and gives you a healthy, well-rested glow (even if you definitely did not get eight hours of sleep).

Summer Fridays’ skincare-powered Bronzer Butter Balm hits the sweet spot between a cream and a powder bronzer, delivering an ultra-forgiving, endlessly buildable wash of color that nourishes the skin while softly blurring texture. In other words, if bronzer has always intimidated you (or you’ve been burned by chalky powders, muddy shades, or creams that disappear before noon), this buttery formula will make you rethink the category.

Summer Fridays Bronzer Butter Balm
Shop Now Summer Fridays$32

Unlike most balms, creams, and liquids, Bronzer Butter Balm stays put for up to 12 hours, which is a rarity outside the world of powders and long-wearing matte formulas. It’s made with an innovative emulsion technology that melts effortlessly into the skin before self-setting for all-day wear. You get plenty of time to blend and perfect, but when it’s set, it truly stays put, which is a huge plus for summer heat waves and humidity.

Available in six shades, the Bronzer Butter Balm is infused with a cocktail of skincare ingredients, including ceramides, peptides, and essential fatty acids, to help plump the appearance of fine lines, smooth the appearance of skin texture, and lock in moisture. It’s also packed with shea, mango seed, and illipe butters, giving it a velvety, second-skin finish that never feels greasy or heavy. If you’re into low-maintenance makeup that’s basically impossible to mess up, this is the fuss-free bronzer of your dreams. There’s no streaking, no patchiness, and no orange surprises that require an instant double cleanse to correct. ​

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Hero Pilot Capt. Sully Sullenberger Shares Heartbreaking Diagnosis
HERO’S HORROR
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.14.26 1:55PM EDT 
Captain Chesley Sullenberger attends a screening of "Sully" at Directors Guild Of America on September 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Captain Chesley Sullenberger attends a screening of "Sully" at Directors Guild Of America on September 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris/Jason LaVeris, FilmMagic

Capt. Sully Sullenberger, who saved 155 passengers in 2009 by making an emergency landing in New York’s Hudson River, has been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s. “I recently found out I have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. It is early stage,” the 75-year-old said in a statement. “For now, this means a name may not come easily to me, I forget a story I have recently told, or I don’t sleep as well, but I am in the beginning of this long journey,” he added. The successful river landing, dubbed the “Miracle on the Hudson” occurred just six minutes after the US Airways Flight 1549 takeoff from LaGuardia Airport, due to a collision with a flock of Canada geese that disabled both engines. Five passengers were seriously injured but everyone survived. A National Transportation Safety Board official described the feat as “the most successful ditching in aviation history.” In 2016, Clint Eastwood made a movie about the harrowing landing, titled Sully and starring Tom Hanks.

Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Man Hit by Truck in Latest Deadly Encounter With ICE
UNDER INVESTIGATION
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.14.26 6:58PM EDT 
florida ice shooting
St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

A man was struck and killed by a truck while fleeing ICE agents on Tuesday, marking the third immigration enforcement-related death in a week’s span. A 28-year-old exited a truck in a gas station parking lot and fled federal agents by running into the street, where he was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer, reports the Associated Press. The driver of the truck stopped and tried to render aid, but the man died at the scene. Reached for comment, a DHS spokesperson told the Daily Beast that “HSI are investigating an incident resulting in the death of a Mexican national. We will provide an update when available.” The incident comes after federal agents fatally shot Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old Colombian man, in front of his daughter in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, a Mexican homebuilder, was also fatally shot by federal agents in Houston on July 7. Neither man was the target of the operation that ultimately killed them.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Man Reveals Harrowing Escape From Wildfire That Killed Wife and 7 Friends
RAPID INFERNO
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Published 07.14.26 1:49PM EDT 
Getty Images
ALMERIA, SPAIN - JULY 10: Flames and smoke rise from a wildfire as it creeps towards residential buildings near the municipality of El Pocico on July 10, 2026 in Almeria, Spain. Emergency crews continue to battle the wildfire in Spain's southern province of Almería that has killed at least 11 people, with 19 to 23 others still reported missing. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

A British man has recounted how he narrowly survived the deadly wildfire that swept through southern Spain after his wife and seven friends were killed trying to escape. Malcolm Timbrell, 70, said he and his wife, Annette Kilgore, planned to leave their home in Bedar by car on July 9. However, after he ran back inside to rescue the couple’s two cats, Charlie and Lilly, he returned to find the rest of the group had abandoned their vehicles and attempted to flee on foot. Timbrell instead climbed into one of the abandoned cars, moving from vehicle to vehicle as several caught fire before surviving inside one that withstood the flames. The blaze tore across the large countryside as soaring temperatures and powerful winds helped it spread at extraordinary speed. Local authorities later rescued Timbrell, while eight bodies were found near the couple’s home. The fire claimed 13 lives, making it one of the deadliest wildfires in Spain’s history. Kilgore has not yet been formally identified, and officials are awaiting DNA confirmation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Opinionated Book Readers: Our New Substack Is for You
ON THE SAME PAGE
The Daily Beast
Published 07.14.26 4:05PM EDT 
"On The Same Page" logo featuring an open book illustration in periwinkle blue, with the title in a mix of serif and cursive script lettering in deep red-brown.
The Daily Beast

Best book if you want to cry? Tara: The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah. Georgina: Kingdom of Ash by Sarah J. Maas.

Biggest red flag book for someone to say is their favorite? Tara: Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover. Georgina: The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger. “Great read, but I don’t learn anything about your book opinions if you list a 9th grade English requirement!”

Tara and Georgina aren’t always on the same page, but their new Substack On the Same Page always delivers the most anticipated new releases in romance, fantasy, and mystery. Expect deep dive recaps, exclusive author interviews, off-the-beaten-path book recs, and the spiciest takes.

Sign up for On the Same Page now for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Women-Owned Cannabis Brand Is Offering BOGO Vapes for a Limited Time
BOGO
Scouted Staff
Published 07.13.26 8:39PM EDT 
Tribetokes BOGO Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/TribeTokes.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re already a fan of THCa (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid—the non-intoxicating compound in unheated cannabis) vapes or have been curious to try them, TribeTokes’ latest promotion is worth a look. The women-owned, New York City-based cannabis brand is currently offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its lineup of THCa disposable vapes, making it an easy time to stock up while saving.

Crafted with live resin and full-spectrum hemp extract, TribeTokes’ disposable vape pens are available in 12 different strains to suit a range of preferences, from uplifting options like Sour Diesel to more relaxing picks like King Louis XIII. Every item is third-party lab-tested, made with clean ingredients (no fillers or additives), and shipped legally to eligible customers nationwide.

TribeTokes THCa Live Resin Disposable Vape Pen
See At TribeTokes

To take advantage of the offer, use the promo code 710THCA at checkout. Every eligible disposable vape in your cart will receive a free matching unit, so the savings scale with your order.

As an added bonus, orders over $200 automatically receive a complimentary pack of the brand’s Live Rosin THC Gummies (a $45 value) with no additional code required. If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to replenish your stash or try TribeTokes for the first time, this limited-time deal makes the decision a little easier.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
World Cup Final Unveils Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Lineup
WORLD STAGE
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Published 07.14.26 1:47PM EDT 
Getty Images
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 09: FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses with the TRIONDA FINAL the Official Match Ball for the semi-finals, bronze final and final during his visit to the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 09, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Dustin Satloff - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is set to be as much a celebrity spectacle as a soccer match. A star-studded closing ceremony at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will feature a special appearance from Tom Cruise alongside performances by Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and Italian singer Laura Pausini before kickoff. Justin Bieber is scheduled to headline the tournament’s 11-minute halftime show, joined by Madonna, Coldplay, and Shakira. Jennifer Hudson will perform the U.S. national anthem ahead of the match. Influencer IShowSpeed is also expected to appear during the festivities. President Donald Trump is slated to attend the final and, alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, present the World Cup trophy to the winning team. FIFA has urged ticket holders to arrive early for the pregame festivities, warning fans to expect heightened security and longer entry lines around the stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
The Democrats Keep Searching for a Leader They Already Have
IN PLAIN SIGHT
Michael Wolff
Published 07.14.26 11:54AM EDT 
A photo illo illustration of Bernie Sanders wearing a blue crown.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

That urgent question of who and where is the Democratic Party’s ascendant leader—this theoretical charismatic, next-gen figure traveling the country, building passions and a faithful coalition—may have a pretty obvious answer. Bernie Sanders. Certainly, this new crop of Democratic lefties and socialists, seemingly sprouting up everywhere, is an inexperienced, untested, and unknown collection of wannabes... But focusing on them, and their callowness, may not be the most helpful way of looking at this intra-party rebellion. Instead, look at the set of potential 2028 Democratic figures—among them, Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, JB Pritzker, Andy Beshear, Josh Shapiro, Pete Buttigieg, Rahm Emanuel. Each represents a certain professionalism, plasticity, ideological level-headedness (if not blandness), and general political clubability. If contrast is a key calling card in present-day politics, you’d best measure them all against Sanders: unwavering over decades in his sensibility and eccentricities, far more a moralist than a politician, an outsider in belief and bearing, and, not just authentic, but, certainly in American politics, an original. And, apparently, not going away. Whether the Dems recognize it or choose to deny it, he is the uncrowned king of the Democratic Party.

Those busy searching for the future of the Democratic Party are looking right past the present. Subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack to read the full argument.

Read it at Substack

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now