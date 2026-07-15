Lemonade Stand CEO, 17, Dies in Mysterious Circumstances

The fate of the bison that tossed a tourist more than eight feet into the air in Yellowstone National Park has been decided. According to TMZ, Yellowstone Park officials confirmed that no “management action” will be taken against the bison, meaning it will not be put down. The decision comes after the wild animal flipped a 65-year-old tourist into the air, seriously injuring him. The attack was captured in a now viral video by a Montana-based photographer who was trying to get some footage of the bison after it stormed into the campground where he was staying. The video showed the animal taking a dust bath before it charged at the man, who was standing a safe distance away with his grandson. Cowboy State Daily reported that the man’s grandson said he “has some pretty significant injuries and is not out of the woods yet.” The New York Times reported that the man suffered multiple broken bones. This is the second bison attack in Yellowstone this year, after a 12-year-old boy was attacked in late June.
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- 1Fate of Bison in Wild Attack Video Is DecidedWILD ENCOUNTERThe decision comes after the wild animal flipped a 65-year-old tourist into the air.
- 2Lemonade Stand CEO, 17, Dies in Mysterious CircumstancesWHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS...Aubrie Greene started his lemonade business when he was only 11 years old.
Shop with ScoutedPSA: The Caviar Co. Is Offering 50% Off Caviar and RoeSEA BUTTER SALETo celebrate National Caviar Day, take 50 percent off all caviar and roe for a limited time.
- 3Host of Iconic ’90s MTV Show Dies at 68INDIE PIONEERThe music journalist founded “120 Minutes” and hosted the show from 1989 to 1992.
- 4Coroner Reveals ‘Top Gun’ Star’s Final MomentsTRAGIC LOSSNewly released records detail the fatal confrontation that ended the veteran actor’s life.
Shop with ScoutedThis Bronzer Balm Is Like Eight Hours of Sleep in a JarGOLDEN HOURFinally, a mature-skin-friendly bronzer that actually stays put past noon.
- 5New England Beaches Overrun by Giant Toxic JellyfishSUMMER OF STINGOfficials are urging beachgoers to steer clear of the jellyfish, whose tentacles can stretch up to 120 feet.
- 6Capt. Sully Sullenberger Shares Heartbreaking DiagnosisHERO’S HORRORThe captain behind the “Miracle on the Hudson” revealed he has early-stage Alzheimer’s.
- 7Man Hit by Truck in Latest Deadly Encounter With ICEUNDER INVESTIGATIONThe incident marks the third immigration enforcement-related death in one week.
- 8Man Reveals Harrowing Escape From Deadly Wildfire RAPID INFERNOThe 70-year-old said he survived inside a scorched car after the fast-moving blaze overtook his neighborhood.
Shop with ScoutedThis Women-Owned Cannabis Brand Is Offering BOGO Vape PensBOGOTribeTokes is celebrating summer with a major sale on premium cannabis vape pens.
- 9Opinionated Book Readers: Our New Substack Is for YouON THE SAME PAGEThe Daily Beast’s newest Substack is for book lovers, by book lovers.
- 10World Cup Final Unveils Jaw-Dropping Celebrity LineupWORLD STAGEThe championship match will feature a closing ceremony, halftime show, and trophy presentation packed with star power.
Lemonade Stand CEO, 17, Dies in Mysterious Circumstances
Aubrie Greene, the CEO of Virginia lemonade stand Breezzy’s Lemonade, has died unexpectedly, a Facebook post announced on Tuesday. The post, from Richmond BBQ restaurant Pig & Brew, a partner of Breezzy’s Lemonade, wrote, “At just 17 years old, he [Greene] built something that inspired so many. His vision, work ethic, and entrepreneurial spirit made a lasting impact on our community, and his legacy will continue to live on through the lives he touched.” Greene’s mother, Ceydria McCray, shared that she was still processing the tragedy. The young CEO was “the life of the party and the ray of sunshine in our family,” she said. Greene started his lemonade business when he was only 11 years old, landing his homemade product on supermarket shelves. In a 2020 interview with WRIC ABC 8News, Greene’s mentor credits his success to growing up with autism. “That just goes to show when you find something you love, you do it. With his mind, he found something he loved and he’s creating something,” the mentor told the channel. Greene’s cause of death has not been revealed.
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It’s that time of year again: National Caviar Day (Saturday, July 18) is almost here. The best part? Our favorite caviar and roe brand, The Caviar Co., is celebrating the annual holiday with a massive (and very rare) week-long sale. For a limited time, score 50 percent off a huge selection of caviar and roe, including Siberian Sturgeon, Imperial Golden Ostera, and Kaluga Hybrid Caviar. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of sustainably sourced roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points.
Roes, including salmon and trout roe, start at just $10 an ounce, and caviar at $40 an ounce. If you’re looking for an at-home caviar experience that’s equal parts chic and tasty (and never stuffy), The Caviar Co. will not disappoint. Whether you’re new to caviar and looking for a solid, entry-level-friendly tasting kit or a seasoned sea butter connoisseur, you really can’t go wrong with The Caviar Co.—especially when almost everything is half off. Order now to secure your delivery before National Caviar Day.
Dave Kendall, the host and creator of the MTV show 120 Minutes, has died at the age of 68. His death was announced in a post shared by his friend and 120 Minutes co-host, Matthew Pinfield. “Dave was one of the true believers,” the post reads. “Long before alternative music found its way into the mainstream, he was there every week on 120 Minutes, introducing people to bands that would go on to define an era.” The British music journalist founded the show as an outlet for the then-up-and-coming “alternative” and indie music wave. “He loved the music, respected the artists, and connected with fans in a way that always felt authentic,” Kendall’s co-host continued in his tribute. According to a SiriusXM documentary about the show, Kendall’s strong vision was admired by MTV, despite his lack of experience as a producer, and he was hired in 1986. He hosted the show from 1989 to 1992, a period when alternative music was surging in popularity. No cause of death has been released so far.
A coroner has revealed that the slain Top Gun: Maverick star James Handy was choked before he was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend’s son, according to a report obtained by TMZ. Authorities say the June 3 slaying began as an argument on the porch of the home of Handy’s daughter in Los Angeles. Authorities say Michael Gledhill, 44, attacked the 81-year-old actor, then returned with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the torso. Handy was rushed to a hospital, but could not overcome his injuries. Gledhill later called 911, eerily saying, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” He later surrendered to officers at the scene, police said. Gledhill has been charged with murder and is undergoing a mental competency evaluation. A motive for the slaying has not been established. Over a career spanning five decades, Handy amassed roughly 150 acting credits as a regular on the big screen and on television, including appearances on Jumanji, Arachnophobia, The West Wing, The X-Files, and Criminal Minds.
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Finding the right bronzer can be surprisingly tricky… especially if you have mature, dry, or fair skin. Many powder formulas are too matte, settling into (and even emphasizing) fine lines, texture, and pores, while creams and liquids tend to lack the staying power to make them worth applying in the first place. Even if your goal isn’t to look more tan, the right bronzer can make a huge difference in your complexion. A good formula adds warmth back into the skin, creates subtle definition without the harshness of contour, and gives you a healthy, well-rested glow (even if you definitely did not get eight hours of sleep).
Summer Fridays’ skincare-powered Bronzer Butter Balm hits the sweet spot between a cream and a powder bronzer, delivering an ultra-forgiving, endlessly buildable wash of color that nourishes the skin while softly blurring texture. In other words, if bronzer has always intimidated you (or you’ve been burned by chalky powders, muddy shades, or creams that disappear before noon), this buttery formula will make you rethink the category.
Unlike most balms, creams, and liquids, Bronzer Butter Balm stays put for up to 12 hours, which is a rarity outside the world of powders and long-wearing matte formulas. It’s made with an innovative emulsion technology that melts effortlessly into the skin before self-setting for all-day wear. You get plenty of time to blend and perfect, but when it’s set, it truly stays put, which is a huge plus for summer heat waves and humidity.
Available in six shades, the Bronzer Butter Balm is infused with a cocktail of skincare ingredients, including ceramides, peptides, and essential fatty acids, to help plump the appearance of fine lines, smooth the appearance of skin texture, and lock in moisture. It’s also packed with shea, mango seed, and illipe butters, giving it a velvety, second-skin finish that never feels greasy or heavy. If you’re into low-maintenance makeup that’s basically impossible to mess up, this is the fuss-free bronzer of your dreams. There’s no streaking, no patchiness, and no orange surprises that require an instant double cleanse to correct.
Officials are warning New England beachgoers to keep their distance from the thousands of giant lion’s mane jellyfish that have washed up along the region’s coast—even those that are already dead. The jellyfish, whose tentacles can reach 120 feet, have been spotted from Massachusetts’ North Shore to Cape Cod, Nantucket, and into parts of Maine, with one tour company saying marshes have been “inundated” by the species. Their long tentacles contain neurotoxins that can trigger intense burning pain, red welts, itching, muscle cramps, headaches, and nausea, and even detached tentacles can continue to sting for up to 25 days. Officials in Beverly, Massachusetts, have urged residents to keep children and pets away from stranded jellyfish, even if they appear lifeless. Marine experts say the bloom is the largest in the region since 2020, driven by unusually warm ocean temperatures, favorable tides and currents, and abundant food supplies. While beaches remain open, authorities are asking visitors to stay alert and to heed lifeguard warnings.
Capt. Sully Sullenberger, who saved 155 passengers in 2009 by making an emergency landing in New York’s Hudson River, has been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s. “I recently found out I have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. It is early stage,” the 75-year-old said in a statement. “For now, this means a name may not come easily to me, I forget a story I have recently told, or I don’t sleep as well, but I am in the beginning of this long journey,” he added. The successful river landing, dubbed the “Miracle on the Hudson” occurred just six minutes after the US Airways Flight 1549 takeoff from LaGuardia Airport, due to a collision with a flock of Canada geese that disabled both engines. Five passengers were seriously injured but everyone survived. A National Transportation Safety Board official described the feat as “the most successful ditching in aviation history.” In 2016, Clint Eastwood made a movie about the harrowing landing, titled Sully and starring Tom Hanks.
A man was struck and killed by a truck while fleeing ICE agents on Tuesday, marking the third immigration enforcement-related death in a week’s span. A 28-year-old exited a truck in a gas station parking lot and fled federal agents by running into the street, where he was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer, reports the Associated Press. The driver of the truck stopped and tried to render aid, but the man died at the scene. Reached for comment, a DHS spokesperson told the Daily Beast that “HSI are investigating an incident resulting in the death of a Mexican national. We will provide an update when available.” The incident comes after federal agents fatally shot Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old Colombian man, in front of his daughter in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, a Mexican homebuilder, was also fatally shot by federal agents in Houston on July 7. Neither man was the target of the operation that ultimately killed them.
A British man has recounted how he narrowly survived the deadly wildfire that swept through southern Spain after his wife and seven friends were killed trying to escape. Malcolm Timbrell, 70, said he and his wife, Annette Kilgore, planned to leave their home in Bedar by car on July 9. However, after he ran back inside to rescue the couple’s two cats, Charlie and Lilly, he returned to find the rest of the group had abandoned their vehicles and attempted to flee on foot. Timbrell instead climbed into one of the abandoned cars, moving from vehicle to vehicle as several caught fire before surviving inside one that withstood the flames. The blaze tore across the large countryside as soaring temperatures and powerful winds helped it spread at extraordinary speed. Local authorities later rescued Timbrell, while eight bodies were found near the couple’s home. The fire claimed 13 lives, making it one of the deadliest wildfires in Spain’s history. Kilgore has not yet been formally identified, and officials are awaiting DNA confirmation.
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Whether you’re already a fan of THCa (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid—the non-intoxicating compound in unheated cannabis) vapes or have been curious to try them, TribeTokes’ latest promotion is worth a look. The women-owned, New York City-based cannabis brand is currently offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its lineup of THCa disposable vapes, making it an easy time to stock up while saving.
Crafted with live resin and full-spectrum hemp extract, TribeTokes’ disposable vape pens are available in 12 different strains to suit a range of preferences, from uplifting options like Sour Diesel to more relaxing picks like King Louis XIII. Every item is third-party lab-tested, made with clean ingredients (no fillers or additives), and shipped legally to eligible customers nationwide.
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As an added bonus, orders over $200 automatically receive a complimentary pack of the brand’s Live Rosin THC Gummies (a $45 value) with no additional code required. If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to replenish your stash or try TribeTokes for the first time, this limited-time deal makes the decision a little easier.
Best book if you want to cry? Tara: The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah. Georgina: Kingdom of Ash by Sarah J. Maas.
Biggest red flag book for someone to say is their favorite? Tara: Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover. Georgina: The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger. “Great read, but I don’t learn anything about your book opinions if you list a 9th grade English requirement!”
Tara and Georgina aren’t always on the same page, but their new Substack On the Same Page always delivers the most anticipated new releases in romance, fantasy, and mystery. Expect deep dive recaps, exclusive author interviews, off-the-beaten-path book recs, and the spiciest takes.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is set to be as much a celebrity spectacle as a soccer match. A star-studded closing ceremony at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will feature a special appearance from Tom Cruise alongside performances by Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and Italian singer Laura Pausini before kickoff. Justin Bieber is scheduled to headline the tournament’s 11-minute halftime show, joined by Madonna, Coldplay, and Shakira. Jennifer Hudson will perform the U.S. national anthem ahead of the match. Influencer IShowSpeed is also expected to appear during the festivities. President Donald Trump is slated to attend the final and, alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, present the World Cup trophy to the winning team. FIFA has urged ticket holders to arrive early for the pregame festivities, warning fans to expect heightened security and longer entry lines around the stadium.