Opinionated Book Readers: Our New Substack Is for You

Capt. Sully Sullenberger, who saved 155 passengers in 2009 by making an emergency landing in New York’s Hudson River, has been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s. “I recently found out I have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. It is early stage,” the 75-year-old said in a statement. “For now, this means a name may not come easily to me, I forget a story I have recently told, or I don’t sleep as well, but I am in the beginning of this long journey,” he added. The successful river landing, dubbed the “Miracle on the Hudson” occurred just six minutes after the US Airways Flight 1549 takeoff from LaGuardia Airport, due to a collision with a flock of Canada geese that disabled both engines. Five passengers were seriously injured but everyone survived. A National Transportation Safety Board official described the feat as “the most successful ditching in aviation history.” In 2016, Clint Eastwood made a movie about the harrowing landing, titled Sully and starring Tom Hanks.
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- 1Capt. Sully Sullenberger Shares Heartbreaking DiagnosisHERO’S HORRORThe captain behind the “Miracle on the Hudson” revealed he has early-stage Alzheimer’s.
- 2Man Reveals Harrowing Escape From Deadly Wildfire RAPID INFERNOThe 70-year-old said he survived inside a scorched car after the fast-moving blaze overtook his neighborhood.
Shop with ScoutedPSA: The Caviar Co. Is Offering 50% Off Caviar and RoeSEA BUTTER SALETo celebrate National Caviar Day, take 50 percent off all caviar and roe for a limited time.
- 3Opinionated Book Readers: Our New Substack Is for YouON THE SAME PAGEThe Daily Beast’s newest Substack is for book lovers, by book lovers.
- 4World Cup Final Unveils Jaw-Dropping Celebrity LineupWORLD STAGEThe championship match will feature a closing ceremony, halftime show, and trophy presentation packed with star power.
Shop with ScoutedThis Bronzer Balm Is Like Eight Hours of Sleep in a JarGOLDEN HOURFinally, a mature-skin-friendly bronzer that actually stays put past noon.
- 5This Is the True Leader of the Democratic PartyIN PLAIN SIGHTYou don’t have to look too hard for the party’s true star.
- 6Wild Boar’s Rampage Sends 4 to the HospitalTHE WHOLE HOGThe attack unfolded at a factory in the Japanese city of Toyota.
- 7Man Arrested Over Messages on Don Jr.’s LivestreamOUT IN THE OPENThe suspect had previously threatened to kill Democratic lawmakers.
- 8Musicians Killed in Island Plane Crash-LandingDEADLY FLIGHTAmong those killed were five members of the popular Caribbean group Da Pond Band.
Shop with ScoutedThis Women-Owned Cannabis Brand Is Offering BOGO Vape PensBOGOTribeTokes is celebrating summer with a major sale on premium cannabis vape pens.
- 9‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Reveals ‘Freak Accident’ in SurgeryMEDICAL MISHAPThe actress said emergency surgery was “not on the bingo card.”
- 10Ariana Grande Fuels Romance Rumors With Lyric ChangeTHANK U, NEXTThe pop star alluded to rekindling a romance in her hit song “Thank U, Next.”
A British man has recounted how he narrowly survived the deadly wildfire that swept through southern Spain after his wife and seven friends were killed trying to escape. Malcolm Timbrell, 70, said he and his wife, Annette Kilgore, planned to leave their home in Bedar by car on July 9. However, after he ran back inside to rescue the couple’s two cats, Charlie and Lilly, he returned to find the rest of the group had abandoned their vehicles and attempted to flee on foot. Timbrell instead climbed into one of the abandoned cars, moving from vehicle to vehicle as several caught fire before surviving inside one that withstood the flames. The blaze tore across the large countryside as soaring temperatures and powerful winds helped it spread at extraordinary speed. Local authorities later rescued Timbrell, while eight bodies were found near the couple’s home. The fire claimed 13 lives, making it one of the deadliest wildfires in Spain’s history. Kilgore has not yet been formally identified, and officials are awaiting DNA confirmation.
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It’s that time of year again: National Caviar Day (Saturday, July 18) is almost here. The best part? Our favorite caviar and roe brand, The Caviar Co., is celebrating the annual holiday with a massive (and very rare) week-long sale. For a limited time, score 50 percent off a huge selection of caviar and roe, including Siberian Sturgeon, Imperial Golden Ostera, and Kaluga Hybrid Caviar. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of sustainably sourced roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points.
Roes, including salmon and trout roe, start at just $10 an ounce, and caviar at $40 an ounce. If you’re looking for an at-home caviar experience that’s equal parts chic and tasty (and never stuffy), The Caviar Co. will not disappoint. Whether you’re new to caviar and looking for a solid, entry-level-friendly tasting kit or a seasoned sea butter connoisseur, you really can’t go wrong with The Caviar Co.—especially when almost everything is half off. Order now to secure your delivery before National Caviar Day.
Opinionated Book Readers: Our New Substack Is for You
Best book if you want to cry? Tara: The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah. Georgina: Kingdom of Ash by Sarah J. Maas.
Biggest red flag book for someone to say is their favorite? Tara: Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover. Georgina: The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger. “Great read, but I don’t learn anything about your book opinions if you list a 9th grade English requirement!”
Tara and Georgina aren’t always on the same page, but their new Substack On the Same Page always delivers the most anticipated new releases in romance, fantasy, and mystery. Expect deep dive recaps, exclusive author interviews, off-the-beaten-path book recs, and the spiciest takes.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is set to be as much a celebrity spectacle as a soccer match. A star-studded closing ceremony at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will feature a special appearance from Tom Cruise alongside performances by Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and Italian singer Laura Pausini before kickoff. Justin Bieber is scheduled to headline the tournament’s 11-minute halftime show, joined by Madonna, Coldplay, and Shakira. Jennifer Hudson will perform the U.S. national anthem ahead of the match. Influencer IShowSpeed is also expected to appear during the festivities. President Donald Trump is slated to attend the final and, alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, present the World Cup trophy to the winning team. FIFA has urged ticket holders to arrive early for the pregame festivities, warning fans to expect heightened security and longer entry lines around the stadium.
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Finding the right bronzer can be surprisingly tricky… especially if you have mature, dry, or fair skin. Many powder formulas are too matte, settling into (and even emphasizing) fine lines, texture, and pores, while creams and liquids tend to lack the staying power to make them worth applying in the first place. Even if your goal isn’t to look more tan, the right bronzer can make a huge difference in your complexion. A good formula adds warmth back into the skin, creates subtle definition without the harshness of contour, and gives you a healthy, well-rested glow (even if you definitely did not get eight hours of sleep).
Summer Fridays’ skincare-powered Bronzer Butter Balm hits the sweet spot between a cream and a powder bronzer, delivering an ultra-forgiving, endlessly buildable wash of color that nourishes the skin while softly blurring texture. In other words, if bronzer has always intimidated you (or you’ve been burned by chalky powders, muddy shades, or creams that disappear before noon), this buttery formula will make you rethink the category.
Unlike most balms, creams, and liquids, Bronzer Butter Balm stays put for up to 12 hours, which is a rarity outside the world of powders and long-wearing matte formulas. It’s made with an innovative emulsion technology that melts effortlessly into the skin before self-setting for all-day wear. You get plenty of time to blend and perfect, but when it’s set, it truly stays put, which is a huge plus for summer heat waves and humidity.
Available in six shades, the Bronzer Butter Balm is infused with a cocktail of skincare ingredients, including ceramides, peptides, and essential fatty acids, to help plump the appearance of fine lines, smooth the appearance of skin texture, and lock in moisture. It’s also packed with shea, mango seed, and illipe butters, giving it a velvety, second-skin finish that never feels greasy or heavy. If you’re into low-maintenance makeup that’s basically impossible to mess up, this is the fuss-free bronzer of your dreams. There’s no streaking, no patchiness, and no orange surprises that require an instant double cleanse to correct.
That urgent question of who and where is the Democratic Party’s ascendant leader—this theoretical charismatic, next-gen figure traveling the country, building passions and a faithful coalition—may have a pretty obvious answer. Bernie Sanders. Certainly, this new crop of Democratic lefties and socialists, seemingly sprouting up everywhere, is an inexperienced, untested, and unknown collection of wannabes... But focusing on them, and their callowness, may not be the most helpful way of looking at this intra-party rebellion. Instead, look at the set of potential 2028 Democratic figures—among them, Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, JB Pritzker, Andy Beshear, Josh Shapiro, Pete Buttigieg, Rahm Emanuel. Each represents a certain professionalism, plasticity, ideological level-headedness (if not blandness), and general political clubability. If contrast is a key calling card in present-day politics, you’d best measure them all against Sanders: unwavering over decades in his sensibility and eccentricities, far more a moralist than a politician, an outsider in belief and bearing, and, not just authentic, but, certainly in American politics, an original. And, apparently, not going away. Whether the Dems recognize it or choose to deny it, he is the uncrowned king of the Democratic Party.
Those busy searching for the future of the Democratic Party are looking right past the present. Subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack to read the full argument.
A seemingly frenzied wild boar left four people hospitalized after ravaging through the Japanese city of Toyota, charging workers at a factory before attacking others nearby. The roughly 120-pound animal first stormed a factory that prepares school lunches around 5:30 a.m., knocking down a 64-year-old worker as he tried to fend it off with a shopping bag and a plastic container. Surveillance footage showed a colleague rushing in with a metal trolley before the boar finally retreated after a two-and-a-half-minute standoff. Minutes later, the boar attacked a cyclist at a nearby road crossing before attempting to gore a man in his 80s at another factory roughly 800 yards away. Police and firefighters eventually cornered the animal, which died at the scene. While bears remain Japan’s deadliest wildlife threat, wild boar attacks are climbing. More than 670 people have been attacked since 2016, with last year’s 94 incidents marking the highest annual total on record.
A 39-year-old man could face up to five years in prison after he allegedly left messages on Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast livestream threatening to kill the president’s oldest son. James Gerald Eckert Jr., of Rochester, New York, was arrested and charged Monday with threatening to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a member of President Donald Trump’s immediate family, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York. The Secret Service was informed on June 18 that a user with the handle @JamesGeraldEckertJr had made several threats in the group chat feed of Triggered with Donald Trump Jr. on the platform Rumble. One of the posts said, “im going to kill you, (expletive), I am going to kill this (expletive) on the screen,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. While watching the podcast, Eckert also allegedly streamed himself for about eight minutes on Rumble, threatening Don Jr. and the platform’s CEO. He had previously allegedly posted on his Facebook profile that he would kill Rochester’s Democratic Mayor Malik Evans and Democratic state Sen. Samra Brouk.
Ten people were killed when a small passenger plane crashed while attempting to land on the Bahamas’ largest island, claiming the lives of several well-known local musicians traveling to a celebration for the country’s Independence Day. The Cessna 402, operated by Flamingo Air, departed Nassau shortly after 1 p.m. on July 10 for the short flight to San Andros Airport on Andros Island in a journey that should have taken 20 minutes. According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority, the aircraft “encountered difficulties and crashed into bushes prior to landing.” Among those killed were five members of the popular Caribbean group Da Pond Band—Giovanni McKenzie, Mateo Winder, Rashad Storr, Tonique Gilot, and Travis Johnson—as well as Melvin Henfield, better known as DJ Fresh. The performers had been scheduled to appear at an Independence Day event on the island. Authorities have not said what caused the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.
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Whether you’re already a fan of THCa (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid—the non-intoxicating compound in unheated cannabis) vapes or have been curious to try them, TribeTokes’ latest promotion is worth a look. The women-owned, New York City-based cannabis brand is currently offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its lineup of THCa disposable vapes, making it an easy time to stock up while saving.
Crafted with live resin and full-spectrum hemp extract, TribeTokes’ disposable vape pens are available in 12 different strains to suit a range of preferences, from uplifting options like Sour Diesel to more relaxing picks like King Louis XIII. Every item is third-party lab-tested, made with clean ingredients (no fillers or additives), and shipped legally to eligible customers nationwide.
To take advantage of the offer, use the promo code 710THCA at checkout. Every eligible disposable vape in your cart will receive a free matching unit, so the savings scale with your order.
As an added bonus, orders over $200 automatically receive a complimentary pack of the brand’s Live Rosin THC Gummies (a $45 value) with no additional code required. If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to replenish your stash or try TribeTokes for the first time, this limited-time deal makes the decision a little easier.
Actress Leven Rambin has revealed a shocking health scare after she underwent surgery. “Going in for the endometriosis diagnostic and removal, and coming out with a NICKED AORTA, emergency surgery and a scar the size of my forearm was not on the bingo card,” the actress, 36, wrote on her Instagram alongside several photos of her in the hospital. The actress, who played Sloan Riley in the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, also added, “The road to recovery will be long but I am determined to heal & start my family.” Endometriosis is a disease that affects women in which tissue similar to that of the inner uterus lining grows outside of the uterus, unable to leave the body during each menstrual cycle and causing buildup. Monday’s post by Rambin follows a June announcement that she would be undergoing surgery to assess if she was infertile and a confirmation in a TikTok that a nurse said her body was “normal.” “Oh how I love being a woman,” the actress joked at the end of her post.
Ariana Grande hinted at the rebirth of an old relationship with a bold lyric change during her concert Monday night. Thank U, Next, the 2018 lead single of Grande’s fifth studio album, reflects on Grande’s past relationships with gratitude, including the pop star’s ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, of whom she sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh.” On Monday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the pop star, 33, replaced the song’s original lyrics with “... we always find our way back.” Alvarez, 35, joined Grande as a backup dancer in 2014, and the two dated for a year starting in 2015. Now Grande’s lyric changes are causing fans to speculate if the spark has returned. During her concert in Austin, Texas, on June 26, Grande changed the same lyrics to “... I know he’s still got my back,” and a few days later to “... and they still kinda slap.” According to TMZ, the three-time Grammy winner and her backup dancer were reportedly seen together on the Fourth of July, following Grande’s split from Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.