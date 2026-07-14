Man Reveals Harrowing Escape From Wildfire That Killed Wife and 7 Friends
A British man has recounted how he narrowly survived the deadly wildfire that swept through southern Spain after his wife and seven friends were killed trying to escape. Malcolm Timbrell, 70, said he and his wife, Annette Kilgore, planned to leave their home in Bedar by car on July 9. However, after he ran back inside to rescue the couple’s two cats, Charlie and Lilly, he returned to find the rest of the group had abandoned their vehicles and attempted to flee on foot. Timbrell instead climbed into one of the abandoned cars, moving from vehicle to vehicle as several caught fire before surviving inside one that withstood the flames. The blaze tore across the large countryside as soaring temperatures and powerful winds helped it spread at extraordinary speed. Local authorities later rescued Timbrell, while eight bodies were found near the couple’s home. The fire claimed 13 lives, making it one of the deadliest wildfires in Spain’s history. Kilgore has not yet been formally identified, and officials are awaiting DNA confirmation.