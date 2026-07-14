A British man has recounted how he narrowly survived the deadly wildfire that swept through southern Spain after his wife and seven friends were killed trying to escape. Malcolm Timbrell, 70, said he and his wife, Annette Kilgore, planned to leave their home in Bedar by car on July 9. However, after he ran back inside to rescue the couple’s two cats, Charlie and Lilly, he returned to find the rest of the group had abandoned their vehicles and attempted to flee on foot. Timbrell instead climbed into one of the abandoned cars, moving from vehicle to vehicle as several caught fire before surviving inside one that withstood the flames. The blaze tore across the large countryside as soaring temperatures and powerful winds helped it spread at extraordinary speed. Local authorities later rescued Timbrell, while eight bodies were found near the couple’s home. The fire claimed 13 lives, making it one of the deadliest wildfires in Spain’s history. Kilgore has not yet been formally identified, and officials are awaiting DNA confirmation.
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- 1Man Reveals Harrowing Escape From Deadly Wildfire RAPID INFERNOThe 70-year-old said he survived inside a scorched car after the fast-moving blaze overtook his neighborhood.
- 2World Cup Final Unveils Jaw-Dropping Celebrity LineupWORLD STAGEThe championship match will feature a closing ceremony, halftime show, and trophy presentation packed with star power.
Shop with ScoutedPSA: The Caviar Co. Is Offering 50% Off Caviar and RoeSEA BUTTER SALETo celebrate National Caviar Day, take 50 percent off all caviar and roe for a limited time.
- 3‘The Voice’ Star to Divorce Husband of 10 Years‘DIFFICULT DECISION’“This has not been an easy decision,” the artist shared on her Instagram.
- 4This Is the True Leader of the Democratic PartyIN PLAIN SIGHTYou don’t have to look too hard for the party’s true star.
Shop with ScoutedThis Digestive Enzyme Tackles Bloating Before the First BiteBLOAT BANISHERFodzyme’s sprinkleable powder supplement prevents discomfort from consuming FODMAPs like wheat, lactose, and garlic.
- 5Wild Boar’s Rampage Sends 4 to the HospitalTHE WHOLE HOGThe attack unfolded at a factory in the Japanese city of Toyota.
- 6Man Arrested Over Messages on Don Jr.’s LivestreamOUT IN THE OPENThe suspect had previously threatened to kill Democratic lawmakers.
- 7Musicians Killed in Island Plane Crash-LandingDEADLY FLIGHTAmong those killed were five members of the popular Caribbean group Da Pond Band.
- 8‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Reveals ‘Freak Accident’ in SurgeryMEDICAL MISHAPThe actress said emergency surgery was “not on the bingo card.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Women-Owned Cannabis Brand Is Offering BOGO Vape PensBOGOTribeTokes is celebrating summer with a major sale on premium cannabis vape pens.
- 9Ariana Grande Fuels Romance Rumors With Lyric ChangeTHANK U, NEXTThe pop star alluded to rekindling a romance in her hit song “Thank U, Next.”
- 10Reality Star, 40, Shares Shocking Health DiagnosisHEALTH BATTLEJoe Amabile, who found fame on “The Bachelor,” revealed to fans that he needs to undergo brain surgery.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is set to be as much a celebrity spectacle as a soccer match. A star-studded closing ceremony at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will feature a special appearance from Tom Cruise alongside performances by Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and Italian singer Laura Pausini before kickoff. Justin Bieber is scheduled to headline the tournament’s 11-minute halftime show, joined by Madonna, Coldplay, and Shakira. Jennifer Hudson will perform the U.S. national anthem ahead of the match. Influencer IShowSpeed is also expected to appear during the festivities. President Donald Trump is slated to attend the final and, alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, present the World Cup trophy to the winning team. FIFA has urged ticket holders to arrive early for the pregame festivities, warning fans to expect heightened security and longer entry lines around the stadium.
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It’s that time of year again: National Caviar Day (Saturday, July 18) is almost here. The best part? Our favorite caviar and roe brand, The Caviar Co., is celebrating the annual holiday with a massive (and very rare) week-long sale. For a limited time, score 50 percent off a huge selection of caviar and roe, including Siberian Sturgeon, Imperial Golden Ostera, and Kaluga Hybrid Caviar. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of sustainably sourced roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points.
Roes, including salmon and trout roe, start at just $10 an ounce, and caviar at $40 an ounce. If you’re looking for an at-home caviar experience that’s equal parts chic and tasty (and never stuffy), The Caviar Co. will not disappoint. Whether you’re new to caviar and looking for a solid, entry-level-friendly tasting kit or a seasoned sea butter connoisseur, you really can’t go wrong with The Caviar Co.—especially when almost everything is half off. Order now to secure your delivery before National Caviar Day.
‘The Voice’ Star to Divorce Husband of 10 Years
Country star RaeLynn announced on her Instagram that she and her husband, Josh Davis, are divorcing. “After much thought and prayer, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” the 32-year-old former The Voice contestant wrote. Appearing on Season 2 of the show, the singer-songwriter from Texas joined Blake Shelton’s team at 17 years old after a successful blind audition, kicking off her country career. The “God Made Girls” singer and Davis married in 2015 after meeting at church three years prior. “I’m so thankful that God gave me my person really at a young age,” the two-time ACM nominee told People in 2020. In this same interview, RaeLynn (real name Rachel) shared how her parents’ divorce, as detailed in her 2016 single “Love Triangle,” made her fearful of marriage. “Divorce is not an option for me and Josh,” she said. The post announcing the end of her marriage was shared on her personal Instagram on Tuesday morning, and comments have since been deactivated. The couple shares a four-year-old daughter named Daisy. “I respectfully ask for privacy as we move forward with grace and compassion.”
That urgent question of who and where is the Democratic Party’s ascendant leader—this theoretical charismatic, next-gen figure traveling the country, building passions and a faithful coalition—may have a pretty obvious answer. Bernie Sanders. Certainly, this new crop of Democratic lefties and socialists, seemingly sprouting up everywhere, is an inexperienced, untested, and unknown collection of wannabes... But focusing on them, and their callowness, may not be the most helpful way of looking at this intra-party rebellion. Instead, look at the set of potential 2028 Democratic figures—among them, Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, JB Pritzker, Andy Beshear, Josh Shapiro, Pete Buttigieg, Rahm Emanuel. Each represents a certain professionalism, plasticity, ideological level-headedness (if not blandness), and general political clubability. If contrast is a key calling card in present-day politics, you’d best measure them all against Sanders: unwavering over decades in his sensibility and eccentricities, far more a moralist than a politician, an outsider in belief and bearing, and, not just authentic, but, certainly in American politics, an original. And, apparently, not going away. Whether the Dems recognize it or choose to deny it, he is the uncrowned king of the Democratic Party.
Those busy searching for the future of the Democratic Party are looking right past the present. Subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack to read the full argument.
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Summer is officially here, which means your schedule is probably brimming with backyard barbecues, vacation dinners, ice cream outings, and impromptu happy hours for the next couple of months. While these warm-weather (and often food-focused) festivities are fun, they can make it a little more challenging to navigate digestive sensitivities. If foods like garlic, onions, dairy, legumes, or wheat tend to leave you feeling bloated or uncomfortable, Fodzyme may be worth adding to your travel bag before your next food-filled adventure.
Designed for the roughly 35 million Americans living with IBS or FODMAP (fermentable carbohydrates like fructans and lactose that are difficult for the small intestine to absorb) sensitivity, Fodzyme is a clinically vetted digestive enzyme powder formulated to help break down common FODMAP carbohydrates (including fructans, GOS, and lactose) that are often associated with digestive symptoms such as bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, constipation, and diarrhea.
Unlike conventional digestive enzyme capsules and tablets, Fodzyme is sprinkled directly onto your meal before eating, allowing the enzymes to begin breaking down FODMAPs before they’re consumed. The proprietary blend includes fructan hydrolase, an enzyme that targets fructans found in foods like garlic, onions, and wheat, alongside alpha-galactosidase for beans and legumes and lactase for dairy.
Available in both a 60-serving Home Kit and convenient single-serve On-the-Go packets, Fodzyme is designed to make eating out, traveling, and special occasions a little less… uncomfortable. The powder format also sets it apart from many digestive enzyme supplements on the market, as it’s formulated to work directly on food before ingestion rather than after you’ve swallowed a capsule. If digestive discomfort has you thinking twice before ordering your favorite pasta, pizza, garlic bread, or ice cream this summer, it’s time to give sprinkle-on-anything Fodzyme a try.
A seemingly frenzied wild boar left four people hospitalized after ravaging through the Japanese city of Toyota, charging workers at a factory before attacking others nearby. The roughly 120-pound animal first stormed a factory that prepares school lunches around 5:30 a.m., knocking down a 64-year-old worker as he tried to fend it off with a shopping bag and a plastic container. Surveillance footage showed a colleague rushing in with a metal trolley before the boar finally retreated after a two-and-a-half-minute standoff. Minutes later, the boar attacked a cyclist at a nearby road crossing before attempting to gore a man in his 80s at another factory roughly 800 yards away. Police and firefighters eventually cornered the animal, which died at the scene. While bears remain Japan’s deadliest wildlife threat, wild boar attacks are climbing. More than 670 people have been attacked since 2016, with last year’s 94 incidents marking the highest annual total on record.
A 39-year-old man could face up to five years in prison after he allegedly left messages on Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast livestream threatening to kill the president’s oldest son. James Gerald Eckert Jr., of Rochester, New York, was arrested and charged Monday with threatening to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a member of President Donald Trump’s immediate family, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York. The Secret Service was informed on June 18 that a user with the handle @JamesGeraldEckertJr had made several threats in the group chat feed of Triggered with Donald Trump Jr. on the platform Rumble. One of the posts said, “im going to kill you, (expletive), I am going to kill this (expletive) on the screen,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. While watching the podcast, Eckert also allegedly streamed himself for about eight minutes on Rumble, threatening Don Jr. and the platform’s CEO. He had previously allegedly posted on his Facebook profile that he would kill Rochester’s Democratic Mayor Malik Evans and Democratic state Sen. Samra Brouk.
Ten people were killed when a small passenger plane crashed while attempting to land on the Bahamas’ largest island, claiming the lives of several well-known local musicians traveling to a celebration for the country’s Independence Day. The Cessna 402, operated by Flamingo Air, departed Nassau shortly after 1 p.m. on July 10 for the short flight to San Andros Airport on Andros Island in a journey that should have taken 20 minutes. According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority, the aircraft “encountered difficulties and crashed into bushes prior to landing.” Among those killed were five members of the popular Caribbean group Da Pond Band—Giovanni McKenzie, Mateo Winder, Rashad Storr, Tonique Gilot, and Travis Johnson—as well as Melvin Henfield, better known as DJ Fresh. The performers had been scheduled to appear at an Independence Day event on the island. Authorities have not said what caused the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Actress Leven Rambin has revealed a shocking health scare after she underwent surgery. “Going in for the endometriosis diagnostic and removal, and coming out with a NICKED AORTA, emergency surgery and a scar the size of my forearm was not on the bingo card,” the actress, 36, wrote on her Instagram alongside several photos of her in the hospital. The actress, who played Sloan Riley in the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, also added, “The road to recovery will be long but I am determined to heal & start my family.” Endometriosis is a disease that affects women in which tissue similar to that of the inner uterus lining grows outside of the uterus, unable to leave the body during each menstrual cycle and causing buildup. Monday’s post by Rambin follows a June announcement that she would be undergoing surgery to assess if she was infertile and a confirmation in a TikTok that a nurse said her body was “normal.” “Oh how I love being a woman,” the actress joked at the end of her post.
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Whether you’re already a fan of THCa (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid—the non-intoxicating compound in unheated cannabis) vapes or have been curious to try them, TribeTokes’ latest promotion is worth a look. The women-owned, New York City-based cannabis brand is currently offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its lineup of THCa disposable vapes, making it an easy time to stock up while saving.
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Ariana Grande hinted at the rebirth of an old relationship with a bold lyric change during her concert Monday night. Thank U, Next, the 2018 lead single of Grande’s fifth studio album, reflects on Grande’s past relationships with gratitude, including the pop star’s ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, of whom she sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh.” On Monday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the pop star, 33, replaced the song’s original lyrics with “... we always find our way back.” Alvarez, 35, joined Grande as a backup dancer in 2014, and the two dated for a year starting in 2015. Now Grande’s lyric changes are causing fans to speculate if the spark has returned. During her concert in Austin, Texas, on June 26, Grande changed the same lyrics to “... I know he’s still got my back,” and a few days later to “... and they still kinda slap.” According to TMZ, the three-time Grammy winner and her backup dancer were reportedly seen together on the Fourth of July, following Grande’s split from Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.
The Bachelor star Joe Amabile, admitted on Instagram on Monday that doctors discovered what appears to be an early-stage brain tumor. “So a little medical update. I didn’t share my Prenuvo results because they ended up finding a lesion in my brain,” Amabile said in the video. “So then I had to go get a brain MRI, and there was a blueberry-sized lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma, which is a tumor.” Amabile, who is also known to fans as “Grocery Store Joe” said he plans to have brain surgery in two weeks to remove the mass. “I think it’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘Oh, something like this never happened to me,’ and here I am,” he said. “They say it’s really early stages. I hope they are able to get it all, and I’m fine. But I will keep you updated.” The 40-year-old appeared on the 14th season of The Bachelor, and on seasons 5 and 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he met his wife, Serena Pitt. Pitt commented on Amabile’s post, “You’re so strong and we’re going to get through this together ❤️ I love you.”