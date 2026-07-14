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It’s that time of year again: National Caviar Day (Saturday, July 18) is almost here. The best part? Our favorite caviar and roe brand, The Caviar Co., is celebrating the annual holiday with a massive (and very rare) week-long sale. For a limited time, score 50 percent off a huge selection of caviar and roe, including Siberian Sturgeon, Imperial Golden Ostera, and Kaluga Hybrid Caviar. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of sustainably sourced roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points.

The Caviar Co. National Caviar Day Sale 50% Off Caviar and Roe Shop At The Caviar Co. Free Shipping

Roes, including salmon and trout roe, start at just $10 an ounce, and caviar at $40 an ounce. If you’re looking for an at-home caviar experience that’s equal parts chic and tasty (and never stuffy), The Caviar Co. will not disappoint. Whether you’re new to caviar and looking for a solid, entry-level-friendly tasting kit or a seasoned sea butter connoisseur, you really can’t go wrong with The Caviar Co.—especially when almost everything is half off. Order now to secure your delivery before National Caviar Day.