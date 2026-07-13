Rihanna Makes Surprise Return to Stage for First Time in Years
Rihanna made a guest appearance at Jay-Z’s “Extra Innings” concert in New York on Sunday. The nine-time Grammy winner, 38, took the stage at Yankee Stadium to sing her feature on the duo’s hit 2009 song, “Run This Town,” followed by her own 2015 hit, “B--ch Better Have My Money.” Originally from Barbados, Rihanna’s appearance at the Bronx stadium came after a two-year hiatus, having not performed live since March 2024. “I missed this s--t, y’all! New York, I love you guys!” the singer yelled to the crowd while on stage. The concert, originally scheduled for 8 p.m., was delayed by several hours following an alarming security incident. According to Jay-Z, 56, there were “like 10,000 people outside… and somebody rushed the door.” The alleged safety breach forced Yankee Stadium, which can hold nearly 50,000 spectators, into lockdown. Still, the rapper made an iconic comeback to disappointed fans by bringing out the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show singer alongside other stars in the industry, including his wife, Beyoncé, 44, and American singer and producer Usher, 47.