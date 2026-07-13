Share Your Take on America’s Future for a Chance to Be Featured on The Daily Beast Podcast

Josh Grisetti, known for his work in musical theater and for his role as Ralph Emerson on the fifth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, died by suicide at 44 on Friday. Grisetti’s castmate Rob McClure, who starred alongside him in Something Rotten! on Broadway, announced the tragic news in an Instagram post on Sunday. “It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure wrote. “My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this.” The actor said Grisetti’s loss was “cataclysmic” and that information regarding his memorial would “come in time.” Grisetti appeared in eight episodes in the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and also starred alongside Donal Logue and Sofía Vergara in the short-lived ABC sitcom The Knights of Prosperity. On Broadway, the actor performed in shows including It Shoulda Been You, Broadway Bound, and Camelot in concert, as well as off-Broadway productions such as Rent and Enter Laughing. Outside of acting, Grisetti taught musical theater at California State University, Fullerton. He is survived by his wife of six years, Mackenzie Grisetti.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.