Britney Spears Defends Viral Car Roof Stunt in Traffic

Britney Spears defended her viral car moment on Sunday, telling followers on Instagram she was “arching to the lords” with a photo of herself lying on top of the roof of her car in traffic. “What people see is two seconds of insanity of me arching me to the lords !!!!!” she wrote in the caption. “yet the days and hours of my reality !!!!!! Nothing is what it seems.” Pictures of the 44-year-old “Toxic” singer from Thursday circulated showing her throwing her head back and stretching her arms across the roof of a vehicle as cars continued moving around her. A source told The Daily Mail that Spears popped through the sunroof “for a quick moment” to check out the Los Angeles traffic while the cars were at a standstill. “She is having a fun summer and is happy, she is in a good place,” the source said. Spears has faced increased scrutiny following her March DUI arrest in California. She was also seen driving erratically after a night out with a friend a few months prior. In April, the singer voluntarily checked herself into rehab, and then left in less than a month.

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