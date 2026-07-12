Disney Legend Behind Iconic Movies Dies at 96
Don Iwerks, a Disney icon who helped create some of the company’s most influential camera technology, has died at age 96. Iwerks, who was also the son of Mickey Mouse co-creator Ub Iwerks, died last Thursday while “surrounded by the love of family and friends,” according to an obituary shared by his family, as reported by Deadline. He was only weeks away from his 97th birthday on July 24. Iwerks, the father of documentarian Leslie Iwerks, joined Disney in 1950. He worked as a camera technician on 1954’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, then went on to lead the machine shop department, camera service department, and technical engineering and manufacturing division. Some of his camera innovations included the first 360-degree camera and merging live-action shots into animated backgrounds, bringing his technical skills to movies such as Mary Poppins. He became a Disney Legend in 2009, honored as “having made a significant impact on the Disney legacy.” A statement on Disney’s Instagram said, “The achievements of Don Iwerks and his family have shaped Disney’s creative ethos and will forever be part of the company’s history.”