Passenger Plane Comes Seconds From Disaster After Pilot Error
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) found that a Wizz Air Flight 4511 carrying 168 passengers and crew came within seconds of disaster after its pilots made an error while programming the aircraft’s computer system during take-off. The Boeing 737-800 was departing London Luton Airport for Athens last April when the pilots failed to update the aircraft’s management computer after being instructed to use an intersection departure rather than the full length of the runway. As a result, the aircraft lifted off from a shorter distance than planned and was already expected to be 36 feet in the air by the point where it became airborne. “A change from the planned departure point led to the aircraft taking off with an incorrect power setting,” the AAIB report claimed. The error meant the aircraft was operating with less power than required, causing it to take longer to leave the runway and climb more slowly. The pilot in command had more than 10,000 hours of flying experience and was considered highly experienced, according to The Times. The flight was operated by Ascend Airways, a U.K.-based carrier that collapsed in April following a surge in oil prices. The aircraft went on to complete three additional flights on the day of the incident. The Daily Beast has reached out to Wizz Air for comment.