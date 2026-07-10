Anna Nicole Smith’s ex, and father of her daughter Dannielynn, has condemned the upcoming biopic about the model’s life. Larry Birkhead spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, the upcoming biopic starring Abbie Cornish as Smith and Kal Penn as Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, the doctor who was implicated in the events surrounding Smith’s death before being acquitted on all charges. Birkhead, who fought for custody of Dannielynn following Smith’s death in 2007 and has raised her since, said that his family did not condone the production and was not involved in any way, adding, “We absolutely object to any of Anna Nicole’s, my life, my daughter’s life being used in a movie, and being made characters out of by someone that was a doctor that people were supposed to trust.” Birkhead said that he had previously confronted Kapoor about speaking to the media, noting that it causes Dannielynn “emotional distress,” and claimed that the doctor had promised to stay out of the spotlight. Dannielynn was just 5 months old when her mother died at the age of 39; she is now 19 years old. Trust Me, I’m A Doctor is set for release on Oct. 16.
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- 1Anna Nicole Smith’s Ex Slams New BiopicOBJECTIONLarry Birkhead has disavowed the project.
- 2Passengers Forced to Swim to Shore After Plane Lands in SeaHORROR FLIGHTDramatic footage showed survivors swimming to shore after the plane made an emergency water landing.
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 3‘Real Housewives’ Star Admits Son Was Involved in Giant Fire‘UNACCEPTABLE’The reality star says her family is “deeply sorry” after a fire involving several minors burned seven acres in Orange County.
- 4Swift’s Ex-BFF Breaks Silence After Wedding No-ShowBLANK SPACEJaime King and her youngest son, who is Taylor Swift’s godson, were not on the 1000-person guest list at Madison Square Garden.
Shop with ScoutedThis Invisible Mineral SPF Doubles as a Hydrating SerumSCREEN TIMEEltaMD’s bestselling UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen is a multitasking complexion hero for those of us with dry, crepey skin.
- 5Spurs Announcer Fired After Cheating With Player’s SisterSPURRED INTO ACTIONJacob Tobey is out of a job and his six-year relationship.
- 6MLB’s All-Star Pitcher ‘The Vulture’ Dead at 89FLY HIGHPhil Regan spent more than 70 years in baseball as a player, manager, coach, and scout.
- 7Charlie Sheen Forced to Pay Ex-Wife Big BucksHEFTY CHECKSheen has agreed to pay his former wife Brooke Mueller $500,000 in back child support.
- 8Taco Bell Pulls Ingredients as Parasite Outbreak SpreadsPRECAUTIONARY MEASURESigns at several locations say lettuce, pico de gallo, and other items are unavailable.
Shop with ScoutedThese Low-Sodium Electrolyte Packs Outperform Sports DrinksTHIRST AIDMomentm has changed the game when it comes to hydration.
- 9Olympian Charged Over Trump’s Green Slime Mess Enters PleaPOOL PLEADavid Hearn says accusations that he damaged the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool are “completely unfounded.”
- 10‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ Songwriter Dies at 87INTO THE SUNSETThe British composer, who’s survived by his wife, daughter and stepdaughter, had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for many years.
A small passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the waters off Haiti on Wednesday, forcing its pilot and two passengers to swim for safety. The twin-engine Cessna 402B, operated by ZED Airlines as Flight 6502, was traveling from Cap-Haïtien to Port-au-Prince when it went down near Ibo Beach shortly after 11 a.m. Images and video from the scene showed the aircraft partially submerged in shallow water as the three occupants made their way toward shore. All three people aboard survived the incident without serious injuries. Emergency responders were dispatched to the area, and the passengers were later rescued with assistance from a helicopter. In a statement, ZED Airlines said the passengers and pilot were receiving support and praised the pilot’s actions during the emergency. The airline credited the safe outcome to the pilot’s quick response and handling of the aircraft. The cause of the emergency landing remains under investigation. ZED said its technical team will work alongside aviation authorities to determine what went wrong, and passenger safety remains its top priority.
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Sexual wellness is no longer just about sophisticated vibrators or high-tech couples’ toys. One of the fastest-growing categories in the booming wellness category is prostate wellness. More and more men are becoming curious about exploring pleasure beyond traditional masturbation methods. Searches for prostate massagers have surged in recent years, online communities dedicated to prostate play continue to grow, and the conversation around men’s sexual health is becoming noticeably less taboo. If you’ve been curious but hesitant to invest, Lovense’s Summer Sale is a good excuse to take the plunge. From July 2 through July 10, the brand’s bestselling Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager is marked down from $199 to just $93, a rare 53 percent discount. Unlike fixed-shape devices that rely on trial and error, the Edge 2 features an adjustable neck that can be customized to better match your anatomy for a more comfortable, personalized fit.
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‘Real Housewives’ Star Admits Son Was Involved in Giant Fire
Jennifer Pedranti is speaking out after one of her sons was allegedly involved in a Southern California fire that scorched over seven acres earlier this week. The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star addressed the incident in an Instagram Stories post on Thursday, acknowledging that her son and several other minors were involved in the fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in Ladera Ranch. “He and others were involved. My ex-husband [William Pedranti] and myself take this very serious. This behavior is unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to our community,” Pedranti wrote. “This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family.” She described the incident as a difficult lesson for their family and apologized to the community. The Orange County Fire Authority said the fire began near Narrow Canyon Road and Acaster Way around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. No homes or people were injured. Authorities said several minors were interviewed at the scene. No arrests have been made, and the cause remains under investigation. “There are consequences within our family and we will make sure our son learns from this accident,” Pedranti added, noting that he will take a fire safety course to help ensure “a mistake like this never happens again.” Pedranti shares sons Harrison, 22, Dawson, 19, Greyson, 16, and Dominic, 12, as well as daughter Everleigh, 14, with her ex-husband. She is now engaged to fiancé Ryan Boyajian.
Actress Jaime King has broken her silence after her absence from longtime friend Taylor Swift’s wedding. Despite the approximately 1,000-person guest list, fans noticed that the Heart of Dixie actress, 47, and her youngest son Leo Thames, 10, who is Swift’s godson, were not in attendance at the MSG extravaganza. According to People, King’s publicist, Jane Owen, said that her son is “still too young for a large adult wedding celebration.” However, the mother-son pair were not entirely excluded from celebrations, despite fans’ suspicions: “he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce’s marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break,” Owen continued. In November 2025, King expressed her excitement for Swift’s engagement to Us Weekly. “I’m f---ing stoked... This is her person,” she told the outlet. While King and Swift are not as close as they once were, an insider reported to The U.S. Sun in March 2025 “that there is still love” between the two. King has two sons, James and Leo, from her marriage to ex-husband, filmmaker Kyle Newman, whom she was married to from 2007 to 2023. Newman won primary custody of the boys after King failed to complete a six-month court-ordered drug and rehabilitation program. She then briefly married investment banker Austin Sosa, who filed for divorce in January 2026 after less than a year of marriage.
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San Antonio Spurs play-by-play announcer Jacob Tobey is out of a job after being caught in an affair with one of the players’ sisters. According to reports by Front Office Sports, the 29-year-old announcer’s girlfriend allegedly posted on Tobey’s Instagram in the middle of the night on Tuesday. “This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters,“ the Instagram story read, over a photo of Tobey, who joined the Spurs in 2024, and his now ex. Loren Waters is the sister of Lindy Waters III, a 28-year-old forward for the San Antonio Spurs who won the 2026 Western Conference Championship. ”So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not :),” the post continued. Though the post was taken down, several screenshots are circulating on social media. Since the incident, Tobey has made his Instagram and X accounts private and appears to have deactivated his LinkedIn account.
Phil Regan, the former Major League Baseball pitcher known as “The Vulture,” has died at the age of 89. Regan died peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, according to his attorney, Matthew Blit. The Michigan native enjoyed a 13-year big league career from 1960 to 1972, pitching for the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago White Sox. His most memorable season came in 1966 with the Dodgers, when teammate Sandy Koufax gave him the nickname “The Vulture” for his knack of entering games at the right moment and picking off victories. That year, Regan earned his lone All-Star selection after posting a 14-1 record with a 1.62 ERA. Regan finished his playing career with a 96-81 record, a 3.84 ERA, and 92 saves across 551 games. But his impact on baseball continued long after he left the field. He coached, managed, and scouted for decades, including with the Baltimore Orioles in 1995 and as the New York Mets’ interim pitching coach in 2019 at age 82. His attorney said Regan’s life was devoted to baseball and family, noting that he especially cherished his 18 grandchildren.
Two and a Half Men actor will pay his ex-wife Brooke Mueller $500,000 in back child support for their now 17-year-old twin sons, according to a settlement agreement signed Tuesday by a Los Angeles judge. Half the sum must be paid by Friday, July 10, and the rest is due Sept. 1. The agreement also requires Sheen to cover Mueller’s attorneys’ fees of $60,000 by October 15. USA Today reports that in December, the actress filed a motion stating that Sheen owed her nearly $9 million in child support for twins Max and Bob, $6 million in interest, and $25,000 in legal fees. The recent agreement came after Sheen “considered the risk of litigation and costs thereof and has decided that it is preferable to settle these issues rather than to be subjected to the uncertainties associated with the litigation process.” The two stars had a dramatic three years of marriage from 2008 to 2011 in which both entered rehab, Sheen was arrested for domestic abuse and Mueller obtained a restraining order against Sheen, following their divorce filing.
Taco Bell has temporarily removed several fresh ingredients from some restaurants as health officials investigate a growing outbreak of the Cyclospora parasite, which can trigger bouts of “explosive,” watery diarrhea. Signs posted at several Michigan locations say lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and cilantro-onion mix are unavailable. The ingredients are used in menu items including tacos, the Crunchwrap Supreme, and some Cantina Chicken offerings. The move comes as Michigan battles its largest recorded cyclosporiasis outbreak, with nearly 1,000 confirmed cases. Only 40 of those cases have required hospitalization. Health authorities have not identified the source of the parasite and it remains unclear whether any Taco Bell customers have been infected. Cyclospora spreads through contaminated water or raw produce contaminated with human waste, and it can take up to two weeks to cause symptoms. Seventeen states, including New York, Texas, Ohio, and Virginia, have reported cases. No deaths have been reported.
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Hydration is having a moment this summer. Between the dedicated breaks during soccer’s biggest tournament and a broader reckoning with how depleted people are, the paradigm has shifted well beyond simply “drinking more water.” Naturally, electrolyte packs have soared in popularity in recent years—especially during summer. Electrolyte supplements may help support hydration, but most are made for high-endurance training events like marathons. Plus, most conventional blends are loaded with sodium, caffeine, sugar, and artificial sweeteners. Momentm’s Ignition hydration packs take a different approach.
Ignition contains just 150mg of sodium, a fraction of the average 300 to 500mg found in typical electrolyte blends, paired with essential minerals like magnesium and potassium. Functional ingredients like coconut water and green tea extract round out the formula, supporting hydration without the overload. Each 5g packet mixes easily into 8oz of water, making it simple to work into any routine. The variety pack is the ideal starting point, featuring four delicious flavors: pineapple lychee, açai, apple cider, and blueberry lemonade. Plus, for a limited time, if you purchase any two boxes of Ignition, you’ll receive a complimentary orange water bottle (while supplies last).
A former U.S. Olympian has denied damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in the days after its floor was painted blue. David Hearn pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony destruction of property charge after prosecutors accused the three-time Olympic canoeist of “forcefully and violently” ripping up the bottom liner of the landmark, causing more than $1,000 in damage. He was released on a personal recognizance bond and is due back in court Aug. 5. Hearn has repeatedly rejected the allegation, telling The Washington Post after his arrest that he “didn’t vandalize anything.” He later told the Daily Mail the accusations were “completely unfounded” and said, “I didn’t rip, tear, destruct, destroy, or harm in any way, any part of the reflecting pool.” His attorneys have accused prosecutors of trying to “provide political cover” for the Trump administration after the landmark’s renovation was followed by algae problems, peeling material, and public criticism. Hearn said he only touched a “loose flap of coating” out of curiosity, adding, “We’ve already heard many lies from this administration. That’s just another lie.”
The British songwriter responsible for country musician Glenn Campbell’s iconic 1975 hit “Rhinestone Cowboy” has died at the age of 87. Brian Potter’s daughter, Courtney, said the producer and composer had been suffering from dementia for several years prior to his death. Best known for his collaboration with songwriting partner Dennis Lambert, Potter worked with dozens of artists throughout his celebrated, decades-long career—including R&B group Tavares, pop-soul ensemble Four Tops, and legendary singer Dusty Springfield. Potter and Lambert also both worked on rock band Player’s No.1 hit “Baby Come Back,” and helped produce Mexican-American guitarist Carlos Santana’s 1978 album Inner Secrets. After what was an amicable creative split from Lambert in the late 1980s, Potter worked on a number of projects independently with artists like country icon Kenny Roger, multi-genre singers the Pointer Sisters, and famed keyboardist George Duke. He is survived by his wife Karen, with whom he was married for 55 years, his stepdaughter, Mary Shirley, and his daughter, Courtney.