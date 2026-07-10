Anna Nicole Smith’s Ex Slams New Biopic
Anna Nicole Smith’s ex, and father of her daughter Dannielynn, has condemned the upcoming biopic about the model’s life. Larry Birkhead spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, the upcoming biopic starring Abbie Cornish as Smith and Kal Penn as Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, the doctor implicated in the events surrounding Smith’s death before being acquitted of all charges. Birkhead, who fought for custody of Dannielynn following Smith’s death in 2007 and has raised her since, said that his family did not condone the production and was not involved in any way, adding, “We absolutely object to any of Anna Nicole’s, my, life, my daughter’s life being used in a movie, and being made characters out of by someone that was a doctor that people were supposed to trust.” Birkhead said that he had previously confronted Kapoor about speaking to the media, noting that it causes Dannielynn “emotional distress,” and claimed that the doctor had promised to stay out of the spotlight. Dannielynn was just five months old when her mother died at the age of 39; she is now 19 years old. Trust Me, I’m A Doctor is set for release on October 16.