Swift’s Ex-BFF Breaks Silence After Wedding No-Show

A former U.S. Olympian has denied damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in the days after its floor was painted blue. David Hearn pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony destruction of property charge after prosecutors accused the three-time Olympic canoeist of “forcefully and violently” ripping up the bottom liner of the landmark, causing more than $1,000 in damage. He was released on a personal recognizance bond and is due back in court Aug. 5. Hearn has repeatedly rejected the allegation, telling The Washington Post after his arrest that he “didn’t vandalize anything.” He later told the Daily Mail the accusations were “completely unfounded” and said, “I didn’t rip, tear, destruct, destroy, or harm in any way, any part of the reflecting pool.” His attorneys have accused prosecutors of trying to “provide political cover” for the Trump administration after the landmark’s renovation was followed by algae problems, peeling material, and public criticism. Hearn said he only touched a “loose flap of coating” out of curiosity, adding, “We’ve already heard many lies from this administration. That’s just another lie.”
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- 1Olympian Charged Over Trump’s Green Slime Mess Enters PleaPOOL PLEADavid Hearn says accusations that he damaged the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool are “completely unfounded.”
- 2Swift’s Ex-BFF Breaks Silence After Wedding No-ShowBLANK SPACEJaime King and her youngest son, who is Taylor Swift’s godson, were not on the 1000-person guest list at Madison Square Garden.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 3MLB’s All-Star Pitcher ‘The Vulture’ Dead at 89FLY HIGHPhil Regan spent more than 70 years in baseball as a player, manager, coach, and scout.
- 4Rock Legend, 78, Reveals ‘Sad’ Health UpdateROCK AND ROLLIt comes almost a year after the death of his bandmate Ozzy Osbourne.
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 5Man Loses Hand in Horrific Fourth of July Cleanup ExplosionEXPLOSIVE DISASTERThe man’s walk on a California beach took a horrific turn.
- 6‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ Songwriter Dies at 87INTO THE SUNSETThe British composer, who’s survived by his wife, daughter and stepdaughter, had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for many years.
- 7ICE Barbie Aide’s Bizarre Explanation for Deleting TextsOOPS, ALL GONEJoseph Guy’s lawyers say a Signal reinstall “inadvertently” erased nearly 30 group chats involving Kristi Noem.
- 8Fighter Jet Crash Lands and Bursts Into Flames at AirportFIREBALLThe pilot walked away unhurt after the burning military aircraft touched down at a Greek island airport.
Shop with ScoutedThese Low-Sodium Electrolyte Packs Outperform Sports DrinksTHIRST AIDMomentm has changed the game when it comes to hydration.
- 9Mom of Woman Lost at Sea Shares Chilling New TheorySEA MYSTERYLynette Hooker vanished from a dinghy in the Bahamas.
- 10MAGA Rep Drags Miller Protest Attorney Into Secret GrillingWHAT YOU AFRAID OF?House Judiciary chairman Jim Jordan wants the prosecutor who shielded a chalk protester near Stephen Miller’s home questioned in private.
Swift’s Ex-BFF Breaks Silence After Wedding No-Show
Actress Jaime King has broken her silence after her absence from longtime friend Taylor Swift’s wedding. Despite the approximately 1,000-person guest list, fans noticed that the Heart of Dixie actress, 47, and her youngest son Leo Thames, 10, who is Swift’s godson, were not in attendance at the MSG extravaganza. According to People, King’s publicist, Jane Owen, said that her son is “still too young for a large adult wedding celebration.” However, the mother-son pair were not entirely excluded from celebrations, despite fans’ suspicions: “he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce’s marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break,” Owen continued. In November 2025, King expressed her excitement for Swift’s engagement to Us Weekly. “I’m f---ing stoked... This is her person,” she told the outlet. While King and Swift are not as close as they once were, an insider reported to The U.S. Sun in March 2025 “that there is still love” between the two. King has two sons, James and Leo, from her marriage to ex-husband, filmmaker Kyle Newman, whom she was married to from 2007 to 2023. Newman won primary custody of the boys after King failed to complete a six-month court-ordered drug and rehabilitation program. She then briefly married investment banker Austin Sosa, who filed for divorce in January 2026 after less than a year of marriage.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
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Phil Regan, the former Major League Baseball pitcher known as “The Vulture,” has died at the age of 89. Regan died peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, according to his attorney, Matthew Blit. The Michigan native enjoyed a 13-year big league career from 1960 to 1972, pitching for the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago White Sox. His most memorable season came in 1966 with the Dodgers, when teammate Sandy Koufax gave him the nickname “The Vulture” for his knack of entering games at the right moment and picking off victories. That year, Regan earned his lone All-Star selection after posting a 14-1 record with a 1.62 ERA. Regan finished his playing career with a 96-81 record, a 3.84 ERA, and 92 saves across 551 games. But his impact on baseball continued long after he left the field. He coached, managed, and scouted for decades, including with the Baltimore Orioles in 1995 and as the New York Mets’ interim pitching coach in 2019 at age 82. His attorney said Regan’s life was devoted to baseball and family, noting that he especially cherished his 18 grandchildren.
Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward has revealed that he now mostly uses a wheelchair, almost a year after the death of his bandmate Ozzy Osbourne. In an Instagram post, the musician explained “sadly, but nonetheless truthfully” that while he can still walk, he can no longer cover long distances without needing to rest. “I can still walk, let there be no doubt, but I can’t walk very far without needing to rest,” he wrote, adding that he has been using a wheelchair in airports for the past 18 months. Sharing a photo of himself using the mobility device, the 78-year-old told fans he wanted to be transparent about the change, but stressed that his passion for music has not waned. “I’m not in retirement or ill or giving up,” he wrote. “I’m still a drummer” and plan to “keep rocking until I’m dead.” He also encouraged fans to say hello if they see him in public: “I don’t bite, I’ll just look different.” Ward is the original drummer and a founding member of the legendary heavy metal band.
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Sexual wellness is no longer just about sophisticated vibrators or high-tech couples’ toys. One of the fastest-growing categories in the booming wellness category is prostate wellness. More and more men are becoming curious about exploring pleasure beyond traditional masturbation methods. Searches for prostate massagers have surged in recent years, online communities dedicated to prostate play continue to grow, and the conversation around men’s sexual health is becoming noticeably less taboo. If you’ve been curious but hesitant to invest, Lovense’s Summer Sale is a good excuse to take the plunge. From July 2 through July 10, the brand’s bestselling Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager is marked down from $199 to just $93, a rare 53 percent discount. Unlike fixed-shape devices that rely on trial and error, the Edge 2 features an adjustable neck that can be customized to better match your anatomy for a more comfortable, personalized fit.
The advanced sex toy is engineered with dual motors that provide simultaneous internal and external stimulation, while independent controls let you tailor the intensity of each zone. Where the Edge 2 really stands apart, however, is its connected technology. Through the Lovense Remote app, users can browse thousands of community-created vibration patterns, sync the device to music, compatible interactive VR content, or long-distance partner control, and even connect it with other Lovense devices for a more immersive experience. Whether you’ve been prostate-play curious for years or you’re simply looking to upgrade your sexual wellness routine with smarter tech, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on Lovense’s leading prostate massager. At more than half off, the Summer Sale makes now the perfect time to see what all the buzz is about.
A man lost his hand in an explosion on a northern California beach while cleaning up leftover July 4th fireworks. The man, currently only identified as Jason by a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by his family, was walking and cleaning up debris at the beach with his girlfriend, Pamala, on July 5, following the holiday weekend festivities, when a “bomb-like device” exploded in his hand. Pamala, who witnessed the explosion, held Jason’s severely wounded arm with her shirt to stop the bleeding. Police reported that Jason was taken by Del Norte Ambulance to Sutter Coast Hospital, where he had his hand amputated and is currently being treated for vision and hearing problems while he awaits further surgeries. An investigation is ongoing at Crescent City’s Point St. George beach in Del Norte County, where the explosion occurred, and officials are checking the area for any other explosives that could pose a threat. It is still unclear what caused the explosion.
The British songwriter responsible for country musician Glenn Campbell’s iconic 1975 hit “Rhinestone Cowboy” has died at the age of 87. Brian Potter’s daughter, Courtney, said the producer and composer had been suffering from dementia for several years prior to his death. Best known for his collaboration with songwriting partner Dennis Lambert, Potter worked with dozens of artists throughout his celebrated, decades-long career—including R&B group Tavares, pop-soul ensemble Four Tops, and legendary singer Dusty Springfield. Potter and Lambert also both worked on rock band Player’s No.1 hit “Baby Come Back,” and helped produce Mexican-American guitarist Carlos Santana’s 1978 album Inner Secrets. After what was an amicable creative split from Lambert in the late 1980s, Potter worked on a number of projects independently with artists like country icon Kenny Roger, multi-genre singers the Pointer Sisters, and famed keyboardist George Duke. He is survived by his wife Karen, with whom he was married for 55 years, his stepdaughter, Mary Shirley, and his daughter, Courtney.
The top aide revealed by PunchUp to have erased nearly 30 secret Signal chats involving Kristi Noem and her rumored lover Corey Lewandowski claims the deletions were an accident. Joseph Guy, the former Department of Homeland Security deputy chief of staff, wiped the FEMA-related group chats on his last day in the Trump administration, as the Daily Beast’s sister investigations Substack first reported. His lawyers at Binnall Law Group told PunchUp that Guy had reinstalled the Signal app on his phone in March, which “inadvertently caused the loss of some messages.” That was, they stressed, “long before the court ordered his deposition.” But the timeline is murky. The spokesperson could not say on what specific date Guy claimed to have deleted Signal and lost the messages, including whether it happened before or after Noem’s March 5 firing. Then, in April, they said, Guy reinstalled the app again, this time in an unsuccessful bid to recover the very messages the first reinstall had wiped. The account raised more questions than it answered. The spokesperson did not address why Guy was using Signal for work on his personal phone despite a DHS order not to do so. Nor did the story square neatly with the version Guy gave under oath at his May 4 deposition, where his account—set out in a preservation order from Judge Susan Illston—was that the messages vanished on April 30 or May 1, his final days on the federal payroll. Illston said she was “seriously troubled by these allegations of spoliation.” The lawyers insisted: “Mr. Guy never intentionally deleted the messages at issue.” The deletions came as Noem, 54—nicknamed “ICE Barbie” for her love of dolling up for filmed immigration raids—and her chief adviser, Lewandowski, 52, were engulfed in a fast-spreading scandal over how contracts were awarded on their watch. There is no suggestion that Noem and Lewandowski knew about Guy’s deletions. Binnall Law Group, which now employs Guy in its public affairs arm, emphatically denied that Guy discussed deleting messages with Noem, Lewandowski, or anyone linked to them. “Any assertion to the contrary is a lie,” the spokesperson said. Noem and Lewandowski did not respond to requests for comment.
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.
A burning military jet came down on a runway at a vacation hotspot, sending flames leaping across the tarmac as firefighters scrambled to hose it down. The F-16 aircraft belongs to the Hellenic Air Force’s 116th Combat Wing and had taken off from Araxos Air Base, the airport serving Patras, Greece’s third-largest city, the Daily Mail reported. Footage from the scene shows the jet engulfed on the tarmac at Zakynthos International Airport as crews blast it with jets of water. Local reports say the fire started mid-air and was still visible when the plane landed, before spreading on the runway. The pilot got out safely and was not hurt. Investigators suspect a possible landing gear failure, though the cause has not been confirmed. The wreck left the runway blocked, forcing flights at the tourist island airport to be delayed or canceled.
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Hydration is having a moment this summer. Between the dedicated breaks during soccer’s biggest tournament and a broader reckoning with how depleted people are, the paradigm has shifted well beyond simply “drinking more water.” Naturally, electrolyte packs have soared in popularity in recent years—especially during summer. Electrolyte supplements may help support hydration, but most are made for high-endurance training events like marathons. Plus, most conventional blends are loaded with sodium, caffeine, sugar, and artificial sweeteners. Momentm’s Ignition hydration packs take a different approach.
Ignition contains just 150mg of sodium, a fraction of the average 300 to 500mg found in typical electrolyte blends, paired with essential minerals like magnesium and potassium. Functional ingredients like coconut water and green tea extract round out the formula, supporting hydration without the overload. Each 5g packet mixes easily into 8oz of water, making it simple to work into any routine. The variety pack is the ideal starting point, featuring four delicious flavors: pineapple lychee, açai, apple cider, and blueberry lemonade. Plus, for a limited time, if you purchase any two boxes of Ignition, you’ll receive a complimentary orange water bottle (while supplies last).
The mother of a Michigan woman who vanished during a boating trip in the Bahamas has cast fresh doubt on the account of her daughter’s disappearance, saying she now believes “there was foul play.” Months after Lynette Hooker disappeared while vacationing with her husband, Brian Hooker, her mother, Darlene Hamlett, told Fox News Digital she believes her daughter made it back to the couple’s sailboat before she vanished. “She made it back to the boat, and there was foul play,” Hamlett said, though she declined to explain how she reached that conclusion. “As a mother, it’s taking longer than I would anticipate, but that’s what the Coast Guard told me to say. That’s all I’m saying.” Brian Hooker has consistently maintained that Lynette fell from a dinghy during a nighttime trip and was swept away by strong currents. Her body has never been recovered. The new claims come after U.S. Coast Guard investigators returned to the Bahamas to search the area with dive teams and a cadaver dog before taking the dinghy back to the United States for further forensic testing. The Coast Guard Investigative Service declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Brian Hooker has not been charged with a crime or accused of wrongdoing.
Donald Trump’s MAGA buddy Jim Jordan wants the prosecutor who protected Stephen Miller’s chalk-wielding neighbors dragged into a closed-door deposition away from public view, PunchUp reports. The Trump loyalist and House Judiciary Committee chairman, 62, has spent months pursuing Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, the elected top prosecutor for Arlington County and the City of Falls Church, over her handling of a retired peace studies professor who chalked slogans and handed out flyers near Miller’s home. Police concluded the protest was “non-threatening.” Jordan served Dehghani-Tafti with a subpoena on July 1, compelling her to appear at a closed-door deposition on July 16, as the Daily Beast’s new sister investigations’ Substack, PunchUp, reported. The prosecutor says she never refused to talk. She offered to answer every question in public. Jordan said no. “I don’t know why the Committee is afraid to speak with me in the open,” Dehghani-Tafti told PunchUp in a statement. Her attorney, veteran Washington defense lawyer Abbe Lowell, accused the committee of ducking daylight because “it is too afraid of the answers Ms. Dehghani-Tafti will give before an open and public hearing.” No one from the chalk group has been charged. That didn’t stop Stephen’s wife, Katie Miller, 34, from going on Fox News and calling the messages “terroristic.” The family listed their six-bedroom home—bought for around $2.8 million in 2023—for $3.75 million and decamped to military housing. PunchUp reported in April that the activists behind that “boring” protest had branded the whole “embarrassing” saga a MAGA power play—accusing Miller, 40, of “weaponizing his victim complex,” and using the apparatus of the state for his personal ends.
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.