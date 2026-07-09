Spurs Announcer Busted for Shock Cheating Scandal With Player’s Sister

Two and a Half Men actor will pay his ex-wife Brooke Mueller $500,000 in back child support for their now 17-year-old twin sons, according to a settlement agreement signed Tuesday by a Los Angeles judge. Half the sum must be paid by Friday, July 10, and the rest is due Sept. 1. The agreement also requires Sheen to cover Mueller’s attorneys’ fees of $60,000 by October 15. USA Today reports that in December, the actress filed a motion stating that Sheen owed her nearly $9 million in child support for twins Max and Bob, $6 million in interest, and $25,000 in legal fees. The recent agreement came after Sheen “considered the risk of litigation and costs thereof and has decided that it is preferable to settle these issues rather than to be subjected to the uncertainties associated with the litigation process.” The two stars had a dramatic three years of marriage from 2008 to 2011 in which both entered rehab, Sheen was arrested for domestic abuse and Mueller obtained a restraining order against Sheen, following their divorce filing.
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- 1Charlie Sheen Forced to Pay Ex-Wife Big BucksHEFTY CHECKSheen has agreed to pay his former wife Brooke Mueller $500,000 in back child support.
- 2Spurs Announcer Fired After Cheating With Player’s SisterSPURRED INTO ACTIONJacob Tobey is out of a job and his six-year relationship.
Shop with ScoutedThis Invisible Mineral SPF Doubles as a Hydrating SerumSCREEN TIMEEltaMD’s bestselling UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen is a multitasking complexion hero for those of us with dry, crepey skin.
- 3Taco Bell Pulls Ingredients as Parasite Outbreak SpreadsPRECAUTIONARY MEASURESigns at several locations say lettuce, pico de gallo, and other items are unavailable.
- 4Swift’s Ex-BFF Breaks Silence After Wedding No-ShowBLANK SPACEJaime King and her youngest son, who is Taylor Swift’s godson, were not on the 1000-person guest list at Madison Square Garden.
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 5Olympian Charged Over Trump’s Green Slime Mess Enters PleaPOOL PLEADavid Hearn says accusations that he damaged the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool are “completely unfounded.”
- 6MLB’s All-Star Pitcher ‘The Vulture’ Dead at 89FLY HIGHPhil Regan spent more than 70 years in baseball as a player, manager, coach, and scout.
- 7Rock Legend, 78, Reveals ‘Sad’ Health UpdateROCK AND ROLLIt comes almost a year after the death of his bandmate Ozzy Osbourne.
- 8Man Loses Hand in Horrific Fourth of July Cleanup ExplosionEXPLOSIVE DISASTERThe man’s walk on a California beach took a horrific turn.
Shop with ScoutedThese Low-Sodium Electrolyte Packs Outperform Sports DrinksTHIRST AIDMomentm has changed the game when it comes to hydration.
- 9‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ Songwriter Dies at 87INTO THE SUNSETThe British composer, who’s survived by his wife, daughter and stepdaughter, had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for many years.
- 10ICE Barbie Aide’s Bizarre Explanation for Deleting TextsOOPS, ALL GONEJoseph Guy’s lawyers say a Signal reinstall “inadvertently” erased nearly 30 group chats involving Kristi Noem.
Spurs Announcer Busted for Shock Cheating Scandal With Player’s Sister
San Antonio Spurs play-by-play announcer Jacob Tobey is out of a job after being caught in an affair with one of the players’ sisters. According to reports by Front Office Sports, the 29-year-old announcer’s girlfriend allegedly posted on Tobey’s Instagram in the middle of the night on Tuesday. “This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters,“ the Instagram story read, over a photo of Tobey, who joined the Spurs in 2024, and his now ex. Loren Waters is the sister of Lindy Waters III, a 28-year-old forward for the San Antonio Spurs who won the 2026 Western Conference Championship. ”So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not :),” the post continued. Though the post was taken down, several screenshots are circulating on social media. Since the incident, Tobey has made his Instagram and X accounts private and appears to have deactivated his LinkedIn account.
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Taco Bell has temporarily removed several fresh ingredients from some restaurants as health officials investigate a growing outbreak of the Cyclospora parasite, which can trigger bouts of “explosive,” watery diarrhea. Signs posted at several Michigan locations say lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and cilantro-onion mix are unavailable. The ingredients are used in menu items including tacos, the Crunchwrap Supreme, and some Cantina Chicken offerings. The move comes as Michigan battles its largest recorded cyclosporiasis outbreak, with nearly 1,000 confirmed cases. Only 40 of those cases have required hospitalization. Health authorities have not identified the source of the parasite and it remains unclear whether any Taco Bell customers have been infected. Cyclospora spreads through contaminated water or raw produce contaminated with human waste, and it can take up to two weeks to cause symptoms. Seventeen states, including New York, Texas, Ohio, and Virginia, have reported cases. No deaths have been reported.
Actress Jaime King has broken her silence after her absence from longtime friend Taylor Swift’s wedding. Despite the approximately 1,000-person guest list, fans noticed that the Heart of Dixie actress, 47, and her youngest son Leo Thames, 10, who is Swift’s godson, were not in attendance at the MSG extravaganza. According to People, King’s publicist, Jane Owen, said that her son is “still too young for a large adult wedding celebration.” However, the mother-son pair were not entirely excluded from celebrations, despite fans’ suspicions: “he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce’s marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break,” Owen continued. In November 2025, King expressed her excitement for Swift’s engagement to Us Weekly. “I’m f---ing stoked... This is her person,” she told the outlet. While King and Swift are not as close as they once were, an insider reported to The U.S. Sun in March 2025 “that there is still love” between the two. King has two sons, James and Leo, from her marriage to ex-husband, filmmaker Kyle Newman, whom she was married to from 2007 to 2023. Newman won primary custody of the boys after King failed to complete a six-month court-ordered drug and rehabilitation program. She then briefly married investment banker Austin Sosa, who filed for divorce in January 2026 after less than a year of marriage.
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A former U.S. Olympian has denied damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in the days after its floor was painted blue. David Hearn pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony destruction of property charge after prosecutors accused the three-time Olympic canoeist of “forcefully and violently” ripping up the bottom liner of the landmark, causing more than $1,000 in damage. He was released on a personal recognizance bond and is due back in court Aug. 5. Hearn has repeatedly rejected the allegation, telling The Washington Post after his arrest that he “didn’t vandalize anything.” He later told the Daily Mail the accusations were “completely unfounded” and said, “I didn’t rip, tear, destruct, destroy, or harm in any way, any part of the reflecting pool.” His attorneys have accused prosecutors of trying to “provide political cover” for the Trump administration after the landmark’s renovation was followed by algae problems, peeling material, and public criticism. Hearn said he only touched a “loose flap of coating” out of curiosity, adding, “We’ve already heard many lies from this administration. That’s just another lie.”
Phil Regan, the former Major League Baseball pitcher known as “The Vulture,” has died at the age of 89. Regan died peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, according to his attorney, Matthew Blit. The Michigan native enjoyed a 13-year big league career from 1960 to 1972, pitching for the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago White Sox. His most memorable season came in 1966 with the Dodgers, when teammate Sandy Koufax gave him the nickname “The Vulture” for his knack of entering games at the right moment and picking off victories. That year, Regan earned his lone All-Star selection after posting a 14-1 record with a 1.62 ERA. Regan finished his playing career with a 96-81 record, a 3.84 ERA, and 92 saves across 551 games. But his impact on baseball continued long after he left the field. He coached, managed, and scouted for decades, including with the Baltimore Orioles in 1995 and as the New York Mets’ interim pitching coach in 2019 at age 82. His attorney said Regan’s life was devoted to baseball and family, noting that he especially cherished his 18 grandchildren.
Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward has revealed that he now mostly uses a wheelchair, almost a year after the death of his bandmate Ozzy Osbourne. In an Instagram post, the musician explained “sadly, but nonetheless truthfully” that while he can still walk, he can no longer cover long distances without needing to rest. “I can still walk, let there be no doubt, but I can’t walk very far without needing to rest,” he wrote, adding that he has been using a wheelchair in airports for the past 18 months. Sharing a photo of himself using the mobility device, the 78-year-old told fans he wanted to be transparent about the change, but stressed that his passion for music has not waned. “I’m not in retirement or ill or giving up,” he wrote. “I’m still a drummer” and plan to “keep rocking until I’m dead.” He also encouraged fans to say hello if they see him in public: “I don’t bite, I’ll just look different.” Ward is the original drummer and a founding member of the legendary heavy metal band.
A man lost his hand in an explosion on a northern California beach while cleaning up leftover July 4th fireworks. The man, currently only identified as Jason by a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by his family, was walking and cleaning up debris at the beach with his girlfriend, Pamala, on July 5, following the holiday weekend festivities, when a “bomb-like device” exploded in his hand. Pamala, who witnessed the explosion, held Jason’s severely wounded arm with her shirt to stop the bleeding. Police reported that Jason was taken by Del Norte Ambulance to Sutter Coast Hospital, where he had his hand amputated and is currently being treated for vision and hearing problems while he awaits further surgeries. An investigation is ongoing at Crescent City’s Point St. George beach in Del Norte County, where the explosion occurred, and officials are checking the area for any other explosives that could pose a threat. It is still unclear what caused the explosion.
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The British songwriter responsible for country musician Glenn Campbell’s iconic 1975 hit “Rhinestone Cowboy” has died at the age of 87. Brian Potter’s daughter, Courtney, said the producer and composer had been suffering from dementia for several years prior to his death. Best known for his collaboration with songwriting partner Dennis Lambert, Potter worked with dozens of artists throughout his celebrated, decades-long career—including R&B group Tavares, pop-soul ensemble Four Tops, and legendary singer Dusty Springfield. Potter and Lambert also both worked on rock band Player’s No.1 hit “Baby Come Back,” and helped produce Mexican-American guitarist Carlos Santana’s 1978 album Inner Secrets. After what was an amicable creative split from Lambert in the late 1980s, Potter worked on a number of projects independently with artists like country icon Kenny Roger, multi-genre singers the Pointer Sisters, and famed keyboardist George Duke. He is survived by his wife Karen, with whom he was married for 55 years, his stepdaughter, Mary Shirley, and his daughter, Courtney.
The top aide revealed by PunchUp to have erased nearly 30 secret Signal chats involving Kristi Noem and her rumored lover Corey Lewandowski claims the deletions were an accident. Joseph Guy, the former Department of Homeland Security deputy chief of staff, wiped the FEMA-related group chats on his last day in the Trump administration, as the Daily Beast’s sister investigations Substack first reported. His lawyers at Binnall Law Group told PunchUp that Guy had reinstalled the Signal app on his phone in March, which “inadvertently caused the loss of some messages.” That was, they stressed, “long before the court ordered his deposition.” But the timeline is murky. The spokesperson could not say on what specific date Guy claimed to have deleted Signal and lost the messages, including whether it happened before or after Noem’s March 5 firing. Then, in April, they said, Guy reinstalled the app again, this time in an unsuccessful bid to recover the very messages the first reinstall had wiped. The account raised more questions than it answered. The spokesperson did not address why Guy was using Signal for work on his personal phone despite a DHS order not to do so. Nor did the story square neatly with the version Guy gave under oath at his May 4 deposition, where his account—set out in a preservation order from Judge Susan Illston—was that the messages vanished on April 30 or May 1, his final days on the federal payroll. Illston said she was “seriously troubled by these allegations of spoliation.” The lawyers insisted: “Mr. Guy never intentionally deleted the messages at issue.” The deletions came as Noem, 54—nicknamed “ICE Barbie” for her love of dolling up for filmed immigration raids—and her chief adviser, Lewandowski, 52, were engulfed in a fast-spreading scandal over how contracts were awarded on their watch. There is no suggestion that Noem and Lewandowski knew about Guy’s deletions. Binnall Law Group, which now employs Guy in its public affairs arm, emphatically denied that Guy discussed deleting messages with Noem, Lewandowski, or anyone linked to them. “Any assertion to the contrary is a lie,” the spokesperson said. Noem and Lewandowski did not respond to requests for comment.
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.