Charlie Sheen Forced to Pay Ex-Wife Big Bucks
Two and a Half Men actor will pay his ex-wife Brooke Mueller $500,000 in back child support for their now 17-year-old twin sons, according to a settlement agreement signed Tuesday by a Los Angeles judge. Half the sum must be paid by Friday, July 10, and the rest is due Sept. 1. The agreement also requires Sheen to cover Mueller’s attorneys’ fees of $60,000 by October 15. USA Today reports that in December, the actress filed a motion stating that Sheen owed her nearly $9 million in child support for twins Max and Bob, $6 million in interest, and $25,000 in legal fees. The recent agreement came after Sheen “considered the risk of litigation and costs thereof and has decided that it is preferable to settle these issues rather than to be subjected to the uncertainties associated with the litigation process.” The two stars had a dramatic three years of marriage from 2008 to 2011 in which both entered rehab, Sheen was arrested for domestic abuse and Mueller obtained a restraining order against Sheen, following their divorce filing.