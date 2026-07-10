Billionaire NHL Owner Flamed for Etching Family’s Names on Stanley Cup Trophy

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) found that a Wizz Air Flight 4511 carrying 168 passengers and crew came within seconds of disaster after its pilots made an error while programming the aircraft’s computer system during take-off. The Boeing 737-800 was departing London Luton Airport for Athens last April when the pilots failed to update the aircraft’s management computer after being instructed to use an intersection departure rather than the full length of the runway. As a result, the aircraft lifted off from a shorter distance than planned and was already expected to be 36 feet in the air by the point where it became airborne. “A change from the planned departure point led to the aircraft taking off with an incorrect power setting,” the AAIB report claimed. The error meant the aircraft was operating with less power than required, causing it to take longer to leave the runway and climb more slowly. The pilot in command had more than 10,000 hours of flying experience and was considered highly experienced, according to The Times. The flight was operated by Ascend Airways, a U.K.-based carrier that collapsed in April following a surge in oil prices. The aircraft went on to complete three additional flights on the day of the incident. The Daily Beast has reached out to Wizz Air for comment.
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- 1Passenger Plane Comes Seconds From Disaster After Pilot ErroCLOSE CALLA routine takeoff turned into a near-disaster after pilots made a computer error that slowed the aircraft’s climb.
- 2Grand Slam Champ’s Son, 17, Makes Wimbledon FinalSON OF A GUNThe son of former Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt is making a name for himself in the tennis world.
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 3NHL Owner Flamed for Etching Family’s Names on Stanley CupALL IN THE FAMILYFans have accused Tom Dundon of taking spots away from players and longtime staff members who helped win the championship.
- 4Passengers Forced to Swim to Shore After Plane Lands in SeaHORROR FLIGHTDramatic footage showed survivors swimming to shore after the plane made an emergency water landing.
Shop with ScoutedThis Invisible Mineral SPF Doubles as a Hydrating SerumSCREEN TIMEEltaMD’s bestselling UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen is a multitasking complexion hero for those of us with dry, crepey skin.
- 5Kim Jong Un’s Trumpy Summer Project RevealedCOMPOUND INTERESTSatellite imagery has given a rare glimpse into the North Korean leader’s lavish lifestyle.
- 6Passengers Stranded for Hours After Plane Skids Off RunwayNIGHTMARE“We didn’t know if [it] was going to blow up,” one passenger said.
- 7‘Real Housewives’ Star Admits Son Was Involved in Giant Fire‘UNACCEPTABLE’The reality star says her family is “deeply sorry” after a fire involving several minors burned seven acres in Orange County.
- 8Anna Nicole Smith’s Ex Slams New BiopicOBJECTIONLarry Birkhead has disavowed the project.
Shop with ScoutedThese Low-Sodium Electrolyte Packs Outperform Sports DrinksTHIRST AIDMomentm has changed the game when it comes to hydration.
- 9Swift’s Ex-BFF Breaks Silence After Wedding No-ShowBLANK SPACEJaime King and her youngest son, who is Taylor Swift’s godson, were not on the 1000-person guest list at Madison Square Garden.
- 10Spurs Announcer Fired After Cheating With Player’s SisterSPURRED INTO ACTIONJacob Tobey is out of a job and his six-year relationship.
Cruz Hewitt has reached his first Wimbledon junior final after winning his semifinal on Friday. The 17-year-old Australian, son of former Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt, defeated Dutch wunderkind Thijs Boogaard 6-4, 6-4. Hewitt became the first Australian to reach the Wimbledon boys’ final since Alex de Minaur in 2016. Lleyton Hewitt, his wife Bec, and their daughter Ava watched nervously from the player’s box as Cruz fired serves approaching 125 mph. Lleyton Hewitt, 45, holds two Grand Slam singles titles, the 2001 U.S. Open and the 2002 Wimbledon Championships, as well as one men’s doubles title at the 2000 U.S. Open. Roger Federer’s children, including 16-year-old twin daughters Myla and Charlene, were among other stars cheering Cruz on throughout the match. “I’m really happy with my performance today,” Cruz said afterward to Stan Sport. “I was very level-headed and stayed pretty composed throughout the whole match.” He will face American Jordan Lee in Sunday’s final. Despite reaching the championship match, he will not receive prize money because International Tennis Federation rules prohibit junior players from earning tournament prize money. For now, the teenager is playing purely for the Wimbledon title and the chance to step out of his father’s shadow.
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Sexual wellness is no longer just about sophisticated vibrators or high-tech couples’ toys. One of the fastest-growing categories in the booming wellness category is prostate wellness. More and more men are becoming curious about exploring pleasure beyond traditional masturbation methods. Searches for prostate massagers have surged in recent years, online communities dedicated to prostate play continue to grow, and the conversation around men’s sexual health is becoming noticeably less taboo. If you’ve been curious but hesitant to invest, Lovense’s Summer Sale is a good excuse to take the plunge. From July 2 through July 10, the brand’s bestselling Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager is marked down from $199 to just $93, a rare 53 percent discount. Unlike fixed-shape devices that rely on trial and error, the Edge 2 features an adjustable neck that can be customized to better match your anatomy for a more comfortable, personalized fit.
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Billionaire NHL Owner Flamed for Etching Family’s Names on Stanley Cup Trophy
Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon is under fire after engraving the names of his wife and five children on the Stanley Cup alongside his own following the team’s championship victory. The newly revealed engraving begins with Dundon, his wife Verushka, and their children—Caden, Dax, Drew, Blake, and Tagan—occupying the first seven spots beneath the “Carolina Hurricanes 2025-2026” banner. The team celebrated the honor on social media, writing that all the same were now “forever etched in history.” While NHL teams are allowed up to 55 names on the Stanley Cup, the decision sparked outrage among some fans who argued the space could have been used for players and staff members who contributed directly to the title run. Among those left off was defenseman Joel Nystrom, who appeared in 38 regular-season games, just shy of the league’s automatic eligibility threshold. Longtime equipment manager Bobby Gorman, who has been with the franchise for nearly five decades, was also omitted. “Tom Dundon putting his whole family on the Cup instead of players and staff who actually helped win it is disrespectful and shameful,” one fan wrote on X. Dundon, whose net worth is estimated at $2.3 billion according to Forbes, purchased a majority stake in the Hurricanes in 2018 for about $420 million before taking full control of the franchise in 2021.
A small passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the waters off Haiti on Wednesday, forcing its pilot and two passengers to swim for safety. The twin-engine Cessna 402B, operated by ZED Airlines as Flight 6502, was traveling from Cap-Haïtien to Port-au-Prince when it went down near Ibo Beach shortly after 11 a.m. Images and video from the scene showed the aircraft partially submerged in shallow water as the three occupants made their way toward shore. All three people aboard survived the incident without serious injuries. Emergency responders were dispatched to the area, and the passengers were later rescued with assistance from a helicopter. In a statement, ZED Airlines said the passengers and pilot were receiving support and praised the pilot’s actions during the emergency. The airline credited the safe outcome to the pilot’s quick response and handling of the aircraft. The cause of the emergency landing remains under investigation. ZED said its technical team will work alongside aviation authorities to determine what went wrong, and passenger safety remains its top priority.
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North Korea’s totalitarian leader Kim Jong Un has seemingly been taking some renovation inspiration from Donald Trump. Satellite imagery reveals that the dictator Kim has been remodeling at least nine of his luxury compounds, including one in the capital, Pyongyang, a private beachfront complex, and a huge family mansion. Unlike Trump, who loves to boast about planned upgrades at the White House as much as possible, Kim is keeping his luxurious upgrades to his various estates secret from the rest of the country. Kim instead likes to use Pyongyang’s propaganda machine to suggest to the people of North Korea that their dear leader is living in similar impoverished conditions as they are. The satellite images taken by NK Pro, a research service specializing in the Kim regime, offer a rare glimpse into the life of luxury Kim actually enjoys in the isolated nation. This includes revealing that Kim’s various estates come equipped with swimming pools, superyachts, and even equestrian tracks. “These are places where Kim Jong Un grew up,” said Michael Madden, an expert on North Korea leadership. “He probably maintained the high taste levels.”
An Air Canada plane veered off the runway Thursday after landing at Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, leaving passengers stuck on board for three hours before they were allowed to get off. The Boeing 737 MAX was carrying 156 passengers and six crew members on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Montreal. The plane landed normally before “leaving the taxiway after landing,” according to a post on X. Air Canada said the aircraft had “traveled through the grass when exiting the main runway.” No injuries were reported, but passengers were reportedly left waiting aboard the aircraft as they tried to determine what had happened and when they would be allowed to disembark. “We were going very fast, and suddenly there was a big smoke smell and the next thing I knew, we were tumbling on the grass,” passenger Edelston Peterson told CBC. “We didn’t know if [it] was going to blow up,” she added. The runway was temporarily closed following the incident, with CBC reporting that some flights experienced delays but none were canceled. The Daily Beast has reached out to Air Canada for further comment.
Jennifer Pedranti is speaking out after one of her sons was allegedly involved in a Southern California fire that scorched over seven acres earlier this week. The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star addressed the incident in an Instagram Stories post on Thursday, acknowledging that her son and several other minors were involved in the fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in Ladera Ranch. “He and others were involved. My ex-husband [William Pedranti] and myself take this very serious. This behavior is unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to our community,” Pedranti wrote. “This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family.” She described the incident as a difficult lesson for their family and apologized to the community. The Orange County Fire Authority said the fire began near Narrow Canyon Road and Acaster Way around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. No homes or people were injured. Authorities said several minors were interviewed at the scene. No arrests have been made, and the cause remains under investigation. “There are consequences within our family and we will make sure our son learns from this accident,” Pedranti added, noting that he will take a fire safety course to help ensure “a mistake like this never happens again.” Pedranti shares sons Harrison, 22, Dawson, 19, Greyson, 16, and Dominic, 12, as well as daughter Everleigh, 14, with her ex-husband. She is now engaged to fiancé Ryan Boyajian.
Anna Nicole Smith’s ex, and father of her daughter Dannielynn, has condemned the upcoming biopic about the model’s life. Larry Birkhead spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, the upcoming biopic starring Abbie Cornish as Smith and Kal Penn as Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, the doctor who was implicated in the events surrounding Smith’s death before being acquitted on all charges. Birkhead, who fought for custody of Dannielynn following Smith’s death in 2007 and has raised her since, said that his family did not condone the production and was not involved in any way, adding, “We absolutely object to any of Anna Nicole’s, my life, my daughter’s life being used in a movie, and being made characters out of by someone that was a doctor that people were supposed to trust.” Birkhead said that he had previously confronted Kapoor about speaking to the media, noting that it causes Dannielynn “emotional distress,” and claimed that the doctor had promised to stay out of the spotlight. Dannielynn was just 5 months old when her mother died at the age of 39; she is now 19 years old. Trust Me, I’m A Doctor is set for release on Oct. 16.
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Hydration is having a moment this summer. Between the dedicated breaks during soccer’s biggest tournament and a broader reckoning with how depleted people are, the paradigm has shifted well beyond simply “drinking more water.” Naturally, electrolyte packs have soared in popularity in recent years—especially during summer. Electrolyte supplements may help support hydration, but most are made for high-endurance training events like marathons. Plus, most conventional blends are loaded with sodium, caffeine, sugar, and artificial sweeteners. Momentm’s Ignition hydration packs take a different approach.
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Actress Jaime King has broken her silence after her absence from longtime friend Taylor Swift’s wedding. Despite the approximately 1,000-person guest list, fans noticed that the Heart of Dixie actress, 47, and her youngest son Leo Thames, 10, who is Swift’s godson, were not in attendance at the MSG extravaganza. According to People, King’s publicist, Jane Owen, said that her son is “still too young for a large adult wedding celebration.” However, the mother-son pair were not entirely excluded from celebrations, despite fans’ suspicions: “he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce’s marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break,” Owen continued. In November 2025, King expressed her excitement for Swift’s engagement to Us Weekly. “I’m f---ing stoked... This is her person,” she told the outlet. While King and Swift are not as close as they once were, an insider reported to The U.S. Sun in March 2025 “that there is still love” between the two. King has two sons, James and Leo, from her marriage to ex-husband, filmmaker Kyle Newman, whom she was married to from 2007 to 2023. Newman won primary custody of the boys after King failed to complete a six-month court-ordered drug and rehabilitation program. She then briefly married investment banker Austin Sosa, who filed for divorce in January 2026 after less than a year of marriage.
San Antonio Spurs play-by-play announcer Jacob Tobey is out of a job after being caught in an affair with one of the players’ sisters. According to reports by Front Office Sports, the 29-year-old announcer’s girlfriend allegedly posted on Tobey’s Instagram in the middle of the night on Tuesday. “This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters,“ the Instagram story read, over a photo of Tobey, who joined the Spurs in 2024, and his now ex. Loren Waters is the sister of Lindy Waters III, a 28-year-old forward for the San Antonio Spurs who won the 2026 Western Conference Championship. ”So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not :),” the post continued. Though the post was taken down, several screenshots are circulating on social media. Since the incident, Tobey has made his Instagram and X accounts private and appears to have deactivated his LinkedIn account.