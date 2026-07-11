Police Release Man Detained in Murder of Brexit Leader
Police have released without charge the man they initially arrested in connection to the murder of 78-year-old former conservative politician and reality TV star, Ann Widdecombe. Widdecombe was found almost 24 hours after a brutal attack in her own home in Devon, southwest of London, on Wednesday. Police say the incident took place around 12:30 p.m., but emergency services were not called to the property until around 11 a.m. the next day. The one-time “Celebrity Big Brother” runner-up and high-profile Brexit advocate served as a member of Parliament for the Conservative Party for over 20 years before retiring in 2010. She then became involved in the Brexit Party and then Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, and was elected to the European Parliament as one of the last English representatives, losing her seat when England exited the EU. When police arrested the Devon man, 26, who they have now released, they said there was no evidence to suggest that Widdecombe’s killing was politically motivated. But the release of the man on Saturday renewed questions about the motive for the murder.