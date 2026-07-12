Two Horror Con Cancellations Hours Apart Spark Questions

Don Iwerks, a Disney icon who helped create some of the company’s most influential camera technology, has died at age 96. Iwerks, who was also the son of Mickey Mouse co-creator Ub Iwerks, died last Thursday while “surrounded by the love of family and friends,” according to an obituary shared by his family, as reported by Deadline. He was only weeks away from his 97th birthday on July 24. Iwerks, the father of documentarian Leslie Iwerks, joined Disney in 1950. He worked as a camera technician on 1954’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, then went on to lead the machine shop department, camera service department, and technical engineering and manufacturing division. Some of his camera innovations included the first 360-degree camera and merging live-action shots into animated backgrounds, bringing his technical skills to movies such as Mary Poppins. He became a Disney Legend in 2009, honored as “having made a significant impact on the Disney legacy.” A statement on Disney’s Instagram said, “The achievements of Don Iwerks and his family have shaped Disney’s creative ethos and will forever be part of the company’s history.”
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- 1Disney Legend Behind Iconic Movies Dies at 96LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTIONDon Iwerks pioneered camera technology for movies and theme parks.
- 2Two Horror Con Cancellations Hours Apart Spark QuestionsBOO!Two scream queens won’t be getting their creep on after all.
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 3At Least 15 Tourists Killed in Tragic Boat DisasterVACATION NIGHTMAREThe vessel was carrying 36 people when it overturned near one of Vietnam’s most popular holiday destinations.
- 4Grand Slam Champ’s Son, 17, Makes Wimbledon FinalSON OF A GUNThe son of former Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt is making a name for himself in the tennis world.
Shop with ScoutedThis Invisible Mineral SPF Doubles as a Hydrating SerumSCREEN TIMEEltaMD’s bestselling UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen is a multitasking complexion hero for those of us with dry, crepey skin.
- 5Police Release Man Detained in Murder of Brexit LeaderMYSTERYThe 26-year-old was arrested Friday, but released without charge on Saturday.
- 6Bill Gates’ Nepo Baby Busted Over Sales ClaimsCOOKIE STUFFINGThe company founded by Phoebe Gates is facing backlash over claims that its software improperly collected sales commissions.
- 7Passenger Plane Comes Seconds From Disaster on Take-OffCLOSE CALLA routine takeoff turned into a near-disaster after pilots made a computer error that slowed the aircraft’s climb.
- 8NHL Owner Flamed for Etching Family’s Names on Stanley CupALL IN THE FAMILYFans have accused Tom Dundon of taking spots away from players and longtime staff members who helped win the championship.
Shop with ScoutedThese Low-Sodium Electrolyte Packs Outperform Sports DrinksTHIRST AIDMomentm has changed the game when it comes to hydration.
- 9Passengers Forced to Swim to Shore After Plane Lands in SeaHORROR FLIGHTDramatic footage showed survivors swimming to shore after the plane made an emergency water landing.
- 10Kim Jong Un’s Trumpy Summer Project RevealedCOMPOUND INTERESTSatellite imagery has given a rare glimpse into the North Korean leader’s lavish lifestyle.
Two Horror Con Cancellations Hours Apart Spark Questions
A creepy coincidence hit Creep I.E. Aftermath when Tori Spelling and Hayden Panettiere canceled their appearances just hours apart. An organizer for the weekend event in Ontario, California, attributed the cancellations to “emergencies” without providing further details. Panettiere is known for her role as Kirby Reed in the Scream movie franchise, and also stars in the interactive horror game Until Dawn. Spelling has appeared in several horror films, including 1997’s Scream 2, the 1999 Halloween-themed flick Trick, and Scary Movie 2. Other hiccups in the horror fest involved schedule changes by scream queen Christina Ricci, who rose to fame with the role of Wednesday in The Addams Family, John Carroll Lynch (American Horror Story’s killer clown Twisty) and Carel Struycken (The Addams Family‘s Lurch). The weekend horror extravaganza promises “200,000+ square feet of spooky shenanigans,” along with celeb meetups, “killer contests” and hauntings so participants can “get their creep on.”
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Sexual wellness is no longer just about sophisticated vibrators or high-tech couples’ toys. One of the fastest-growing categories in the booming wellness category is prostate wellness. More and more men are becoming curious about exploring pleasure beyond traditional masturbation methods. Searches for prostate massagers have surged in recent years, online communities dedicated to prostate play continue to grow, and the conversation around men’s sexual health is becoming noticeably less taboo. If you’ve been curious but hesitant to invest, Lovense’s Summer Sale is a good excuse to take the plunge. From July 2 through July 10, the brand’s bestselling Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager is marked down from $199 to just $93, a rare 53 percent discount. Unlike fixed-shape devices that rely on trial and error, the Edge 2 features an adjustable neck that can be customized to better match your anatomy for a more comfortable, personalized fit.
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At least 15 tourists have died after a boat carrying 36 people capsized off the coast of a Vietnamese island on Saturday. Twenty-one passengers survived the disaster, with two taken to medical facilities in critical condition, according to local outlet VnExpress, as cited by Reuters. The boat was traveling from Hon May Rut Island to An Thoi Port when it capsized near Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island and one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, at around 1 p.m. local time. According to the outlets, rough seas and large waves were reported in the area at the time of the incident. Emergency services rushed to the scene, bringing victims ashore and providing medical assistance to the survivors. The 15 tourists who were reported dead were Indian nationals. In a statement, the Indian embassy in Vietnam described the incident as “tragic,” adding: “Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing.” An investigation into the cause of the tragedy is underway.
Cruz Hewitt has reached his first Wimbledon junior final after winning his semifinal on Friday. The 17-year-old Australian, son of former Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt, defeated Dutch wunderkind Thijs Boogaard 6-4, 6-4. Hewitt became the first Australian to reach the Wimbledon boys’ final since Alex de Minaur in 2016. Lleyton Hewitt, his wife Bec, and their daughter Ava watched nervously from the player’s box as Cruz fired serves approaching 125 mph. Lleyton Hewitt, 45, holds two Grand Slam singles titles, the 2001 U.S. Open and the 2002 Wimbledon Championships, as well as one men’s doubles title at the 2000 U.S. Open. Roger Federer’s children, including 16-year-old twin daughters Myla and Charlene, were among other stars cheering Cruz on throughout the match. “I’m really happy with my performance today,” Cruz said afterward to Stan Sport. “I was very level-headed and stayed pretty composed throughout the whole match.” He will face American Jordan Lee in Sunday’s final. Despite reaching the championship match, he will not receive prize money because International Tennis Federation rules prohibit junior players from earning tournament prize money. For now, the teenager is playing purely for the Wimbledon title and the chance to step out of his father’s shadow.
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Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.
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Police have released without charge the man they initially arrested in connection to the murder of 78-year-old former conservative politician and reality TV star, Ann Widdecombe. Widdecombe was found almost 24 hours after a brutal attack in her own home in Devon, southwest of London, on Wednesday. Police say the incident took place around 12:30 p.m., but emergency services were not called to the property until around 11 a.m. the next day. The one-time “Celebrity Big Brother” runner-up and high-profile Brexit advocate served as a member of Parliament for the Conservative Party for over 20 years before retiring in 2010. She then became involved in the Brexit Party and then Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, and was elected to the European Parliament as one of the last English representatives, losing her seat when England exited the EU. When police arrested the Devon man, 26, who they have now released, they said there was no evidence to suggest that Widdecombe’s killing was politically motivated. But the release of the man on Saturday renewed questions about the motive for the murder.
Phoebe Gates’ shopping startup Phia is facing scrutiny after allegations that its browser extension was taking credit for online sales it did not actually generate. Phia, which was launched in 2025 by the 23-year-old daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and her friend Sophia Kianni, markets itself as a tool that helps shoppers find discounts and compare prices across fashion retailers. However, testing by Bloomberg, affiliate marketing researcher Ben Edelman, and rival service Capital One Shopping found the extension was allegedly inserting its own referral codes during checkout, allowing it to collect commissions on purchases even when users had not clicked through Phia. The practice, known as “cookie stuffing,” can override referral links from other publishers and affiliates, potentially redirecting commissions away from the original source. Bloomberg reported observing the behavior across more than 50 retail websites, including Walmart, Nike, and Zara. A Phia spokesperson acknowledged the issue and said the problem stemmed from a coding glitch. The company said it fixed the bug after being notified and explained that Phia has “always maintained compliance” with affiliate network rules. The controversy has already had consequences; affiliate network Impact.com said it stopped working with Phia and launched an investigation after receiving reports of the company’s mispractices.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) found that a Wizz Air Flight 4511 carrying 168 passengers and crew came within seconds of disaster after its pilots made an error while programming the aircraft’s computer system during take-off. The Boeing 737-800 was departing London Luton Airport for Athens last April when the pilots failed to update the aircraft’s management computer after being instructed to use an intersection departure rather than the full length of the runway. As a result, the aircraft lifted off from a shorter distance than planned and was already expected to be 36 feet in the air by the point where it became airborne. “A change from the planned departure point led to the aircraft taking off with an incorrect power setting,” the AAIB report claimed. The error meant the aircraft was operating with less power than required, causing it to take longer to leave the runway and climb more slowly. The pilot in command had more than 10,000 hours of flying experience and was considered highly experienced, according to The Times. The flight was operated by Ascend Airways, a U.K.-based carrier that collapsed in April following a surge in oil prices. The aircraft went on to complete three additional flights on the day of the incident. The Daily Beast has reached out to Wizz Air for comment.
Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon is under fire after engraving the names of his wife and five children on the Stanley Cup alongside his own following the team’s championship victory. The newly revealed engraving begins with Dundon, his wife Verushka, and their children—Caden, Dax, Drew, Blake, and Tagan—occupying the first seven spots beneath the “Carolina Hurricanes 2025-2026” banner. The team celebrated the honor on social media, writing that all the same were now “forever etched in history.” While NHL teams are allowed up to 55 names on the Stanley Cup, the decision sparked outrage among some fans who argued the space could have been used for players and staff members who contributed directly to the title run. Among those left off was defenseman Joel Nystrom, who appeared in 38 regular-season games, just shy of the league’s automatic eligibility threshold. Longtime equipment manager Bobby Gorman, who has been with the franchise for nearly five decades, was also omitted. “Tom Dundon putting his whole family on the Cup instead of players and staff who actually helped win it is disrespectful and shameful,” one fan wrote on X. Dundon, whose net worth is estimated at $2.3 billion according to Forbes, purchased a majority stake in the Hurricanes in 2018 for about $420 million before taking full control of the franchise in 2021.
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Hydration is having a moment this summer. Between the dedicated breaks during soccer’s biggest tournament and a broader reckoning with how depleted people are, the paradigm has shifted well beyond simply “drinking more water.” Naturally, electrolyte packs have soared in popularity in recent years—especially during summer. Electrolyte supplements may help support hydration, but most are made for high-endurance training events like marathons. Plus, most conventional blends are loaded with sodium, caffeine, sugar, and artificial sweeteners. Momentm’s Ignition hydration packs take a different approach.
Ignition contains just 150mg of sodium, a fraction of the average 300 to 500mg found in typical electrolyte blends, paired with essential minerals like magnesium and potassium. Functional ingredients like coconut water and green tea extract round out the formula, supporting hydration without the overload. Each 5g packet mixes easily into 8oz of water, making it simple to work into any routine. The variety pack is the ideal starting point, featuring four delicious flavors: pineapple lychee, açai, apple cider, and blueberry lemonade. Plus, for a limited time, if you purchase any two boxes of Ignition, you’ll receive a complimentary orange water bottle (while supplies last).
A small passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the waters off Haiti on Wednesday, forcing its pilot and two passengers to swim for safety. The twin-engine Cessna 402B, operated by ZED Airlines as Flight 6502, was traveling from Cap-Haïtien to Port-au-Prince when it went down near Ibo Beach shortly after 11 a.m. Images and video from the scene showed the aircraft partially submerged in shallow water as the three occupants made their way toward shore. All three people aboard survived the incident without serious injuries. Emergency responders were dispatched to the area, and the passengers were later rescued with assistance from a helicopter. In a statement, ZED Airlines said the passengers and pilot were receiving support and praised the pilot’s actions during the emergency. The airline credited the safe outcome to the pilot’s quick response and handling of the aircraft. The cause of the emergency landing remains under investigation. ZED said its technical team will work alongside aviation authorities to determine what went wrong, and passenger safety remains its top priority.
North Korea’s totalitarian leader Kim Jong Un has seemingly been taking some renovation inspiration from Donald Trump. Satellite imagery reveals that the dictator Kim has been remodeling at least nine of his luxury compounds, including one in the capital, Pyongyang, a private beachfront complex, and a huge family mansion. Unlike Trump, who loves to boast about planned upgrades at the White House as much as possible, Kim is keeping his luxurious upgrades to his various estates secret from the rest of the country. Kim instead likes to use Pyongyang’s propaganda machine to suggest to the people of North Korea that their dear leader is living in similar impoverished conditions as they are. The satellite images taken by NK Pro, a research service specializing in the Kim regime, offer a rare glimpse into the life of luxury Kim actually enjoys in the isolated nation. This includes revealing that Kim’s various estates come equipped with swimming pools, superyachts, and even equestrian tracks. “These are places where Kim Jong Un grew up,” said Michael Madden, an expert on North Korea leadership. “He probably maintained the high taste levels.”