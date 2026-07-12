Authorities have arrested a 28-year-old British man in connection with the killing of politician Ann Widdecombe. The 78-year-old former member of Parliament was found dead at her home in rural southwest England on Thursday, after suffering serious injuries. The male suspect was arrested in Rotherham, northern England, late on Saturday. “At this point, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident, and at this point, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this murder,” said Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman. “Detectives remain open-minded about the potential motive. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that it was politically motivated.” Widdecombe served as Conservative Member of Parliament for Maidstone from 1987 to 2010. Two other serving members of Parliament have been murdered in the last decade, Reuters reports. Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed in 2016 during the Brexit campaign by a far-right extremist, and Conservative MP David Amess was fatally stabbed in 2021 by an attacker linked to the militant group Islamic State.
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- 1Cops Nab New Suspect in Murder of U.K. PoliticianGRIMThere is no evidence that the crime was politically motivated, authorities say.
- 2Marvel Star Dies at 82SCENE-STEALERWai Ching Ho had memorable roles in “Daredevil” and “Iron Fist.”
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 3Michael Jackson Biopic Hits Major Movie MilestoneWANNA BE STARTIN’ SOMETHIN’The critically panned film just nabbed a title from Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning “Oppenheimer.”
- 4Disney’s ‘Moana’ Remake Hits Choppy Waters at the Box OfficeNOT FAR I'LL GOWith a $250 million production budget, the film is expected to generate significant losses.
Shop with ScoutedThis Invisible Mineral SPF Doubles as a Hydrating SerumSCREEN TIMEEltaMD’s bestselling UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen is a multitasking complexion hero for those of us with dry, crepey skin.
- 5Britney Spears Defends Viral Car Roof Stunt in TrafficWILD RIDEThe singer told followers on Instagram, “Nothing is what it seems.”
- 6Disney Legend Behind Groundbreaking Movies Dies at 96LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTIONDon Iwerks pioneered camera technology for movies and theme parks.
- 7Two Horror Con Cancellations Hours Apart Spark QuestionsBOO!Two scream queens won’t be getting their creep on after all.
- 8At Least 15 Tourists Killed in Tragic Boat DisasterVACATION NIGHTMAREThe vessel was carrying 36 people when it overturned near one of Vietnam’s most popular holiday destinations.
Shop with ScoutedThese Low-Sodium Electrolyte Packs Outperform Sports DrinksTHIRST AIDMomentm has changed the game when it comes to hydration.
- 9Grand Slam Champ’s Son, 17, Makes Wimbledon FinalSON OF A GUNThe son of former Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt is making a name for himself in the tennis world.
- 10Police Release Man Detained in Murder of Brexit LeaderMYSTERYThe 26-year-old was arrested Friday, but released without charge on Saturday.
Wai Ching Ho, who played Madame Gao in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has died at 82. Ho’s Daredevil costar Peter Shinkoda paid tribute to the Hong Kong-born actress on Instagram. “Just lost someone very special to me. She was one of the coolest. Thinking aloud,” Shinkoda wrote on Saturday, before adding in another post: “I won’t ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set. I know wisdom—I’d hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful.” Actor Perry Yung said in his tribute to Ho that she had “passed away peacefully after a stroke two days ago.” He added, “Wai Ching was a kind, compassionate human being whose work as an artist lifted every production to a higher standard, and we are better for it. Rest in power dear friend.” Ho was best known for playing the Marvel villain in Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. She also appeared in Premium Rush, Hustlers, Fresh Off the Boat, and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, and she voiced Grandma Wu in Pixar’s 2022 animated film Turning Red, according to People.
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Sexual wellness is no longer just about sophisticated vibrators or high-tech couples’ toys. One of the fastest-growing categories in the booming wellness category is prostate wellness. More and more men are becoming curious about exploring pleasure beyond traditional masturbation methods. Searches for prostate massagers have surged in recent years, online communities dedicated to prostate play continue to grow, and the conversation around men’s sexual health is becoming noticeably less taboo. If you’ve been curious but hesitant to invest, Lovense’s Summer Sale is a good excuse to take the plunge. From July 2 through July 10, the brand’s bestselling Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager is marked down from $199 to just $93, a rare 53 percent discount. Unlike fixed-shape devices that rely on trial and error, the Edge 2 features an adjustable neck that can be customized to better match your anatomy for a more comfortable, personalized fit.
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The biopic that distilled the controversial life of the King of Pop into its most sanitized highlights just set a major box-office record. Michael, which drew scrutiny for its omission of Michael Jackson’s child sexual abuse allegations in telling the story of the artist’s life, just became the first biopic in cinema history to hit the $1 billion mark. The two-hour-and-seven-minute film earned $371.8 million domestically and $629.8 million at the global box office. The movie stars Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as his late uncle, from his days in the Jackson 5 through his successful solo career. However, the film, which was approved by Jackson’s estate, conveniently neglects to include events post-1988, when the singer was accused of child sexual abuse and kidnapping. “Michael is like if you made a cheery biopic of Bill Cosby that ended with his successful run on The Cosby Show, all while avoiding any mention of his notorious private proclivities," wrote Daily Beast entertainment critic Nick Schager in April in his review of the film.
Disney’s Live-Action ‘Moana’ Remake Hits Choppy Waters at the Box Office
Moana is set to become one of Disney’s worst-performing live-action remakes after debuting with a disappointing $43 million at the domestic box office. With a $250 million production budget, the film is expected to generate significant losses for Disney, which had projected at least a $60 million domestic debut and $140 million globally. It’s following a similar path to 2025’s disastrous Snow White remake, which opened with $42 million and was widely considered a box office bomb. Generally, live-action remakes perform well. Over the past decade, hits like Lilo & Stitch, The Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast have each grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. However, analysts believe the Moana live-action adaptation was produced too soon, failing to generate the nostalgia or excitement that fueled those earlier titles. The original film was released just a decade ago, and the 2024 animated sequel had already satisfied much of the fanbase. Second place this week went to Minions & Monsters, which earned $20.5 million domestically in its second week, bringing its global total to $280 million since its debut last week. The film is on track to turn a profit given its $85 million production budget. Not all the news was bad for Disney: Toy Story 5, now in its fourth week, earned $18.5 million—enough to make it the third highest-grossing movie in the U.S. and keep the film on track to surpass $1 billion worldwide, which would make it the franchise’s highest-grossing entry.
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Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.
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Britney Spears defended her viral car moment on Sunday, telling followers on Instagram she was “arching to the lords” with a photo of herself lying on top of the roof of her car in traffic. “What people see is two seconds of insanity of me arching me to the lords !!!!!” she wrote in the caption. “yet the days and hours of my reality !!!!!! Nothing is what it seems.” Pictures of the 44-year-old “Toxic” singer from Thursday circulated showing her throwing her head back and stretching her arms across the roof of a vehicle as cars continued moving around her. A source told The Daily Mail that Spears popped through the sunroof “for a quick moment” to check out the Los Angeles traffic while the cars were at a standstill. “She is having a fun summer and is happy, she is in a good place,” the source said. Spears has faced increased scrutiny following her March DUI arrest in California. She was also seen driving erratically after a night out with a friend a few months prior. In April, the singer voluntarily checked herself into rehab, and then left in less than a month.
Don Iwerks, a Disney icon who helped create some of the company’s most influential camera technology, has died at the age of 96. Iwerks, who was the son of Mickey Mouse co-creator Ub Iwerks, died last Thursday while “surrounded by the love of family and friends,” according to an obituary shared by his family, as reported by Deadline. He was weeks away from his 97th birthday on July 24. Iwerks, the father of documentarian Leslie Iwerks, joined Disney in 1950. He worked as a camera technician on 1954’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, then went on to lead the machine shop department, camera service department, and technical engineering and manufacturing division. Some of his camera innovations included the first 360-degree camera and merging live-action shots into animated backgrounds, bringing his technical skills to movies such as Mary Poppins. He became a Disney Legend in 2009, honored as “having made a significant impact on the Disney legacy.” A statement on Disney’s Instagram said, “The achievements of Don Iwerks and his family have shaped Disney’s creative ethos and will forever be part of the company’s history.”
A creepy coincidence hit Creep I.E. Aftermath when Tori Spelling and Hayden Panettiere canceled their appearances just hours apart. An organizer for the weekend event in Ontario, California, attributed the cancellations to “emergencies” without providing further details. Panettiere is known for her role as Kirby Reed in the Scream movie franchise, and also stars in the interactive horror game Until Dawn. Spelling has appeared in several horror films, including 1997’s Scream 2, the 1999 Halloween-themed flick Trick, and Scary Movie 2. Other hiccups in the horror fest involved schedule changes by scream queen Christina Ricci, who rose to fame with the role of Wednesday in The Addams Family, John Carroll Lynch (American Horror Story’s killer clown Twisty) and Carel Struycken (The Addams Family‘s Lurch). The weekend horror extravaganza promises “200,000+ square feet of spooky shenanigans,” along with celeb meetups, “killer contests” and hauntings so participants can “get their creep on.”
At least 15 tourists have died after a boat carrying 36 people capsized off the coast of a Vietnamese island on Saturday. Twenty-one passengers survived the disaster, with two taken to medical facilities in critical condition, according to local outlet VnExpress, as cited by Reuters. The boat was traveling from Hon May Rut Island to An Thoi Port when it capsized near Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island and one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, at around 1 p.m. local time. According to the outlets, rough seas and large waves were reported in the area at the time of the incident. Emergency services rushed to the scene, bringing victims ashore and providing medical assistance to the survivors. The 15 tourists who were reported dead were Indian nationals. In a statement, the Indian embassy in Vietnam described the incident as “tragic,” adding: “Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing.” An investigation into the cause of the tragedy is underway.
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Hydration is having a moment this summer. Between the dedicated breaks during soccer’s biggest tournament and a broader reckoning with how depleted people are, the paradigm has shifted well beyond simply “drinking more water.” Naturally, electrolyte packs have soared in popularity in recent years—especially during summer. Electrolyte supplements may help support hydration, but most are made for high-endurance training events like marathons. Plus, most conventional blends are loaded with sodium, caffeine, sugar, and artificial sweeteners. Momentm’s Ignition hydration packs take a different approach.
Ignition contains just 150mg of sodium, a fraction of the average 300 to 500mg found in typical electrolyte blends, paired with essential minerals like magnesium and potassium. Functional ingredients like coconut water and green tea extract round out the formula, supporting hydration without the overload. Each 5g packet mixes easily into 8oz of water, making it simple to work into any routine. The variety pack is the ideal starting point, featuring four delicious flavors: pineapple lychee, açai, apple cider, and blueberry lemonade. Plus, for a limited time, if you purchase any two boxes of Ignition, you’ll receive a complimentary orange water bottle (while supplies last).
Cruz Hewitt has reached his first Wimbledon junior final after winning his semifinal on Friday. The 17-year-old Australian, son of former Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt, defeated Dutch wunderkind Thijs Boogaard 6-4, 6-4. Hewitt became the first Australian to reach the Wimbledon boys’ final since Alex de Minaur in 2016. Lleyton Hewitt, his wife Bec, and their daughter Ava watched nervously from the player’s box as Cruz fired serves approaching 125 mph. Lleyton Hewitt, 45, holds two Grand Slam singles titles, the 2001 U.S. Open and the 2002 Wimbledon Championships, as well as one men’s doubles title at the 2000 U.S. Open. Roger Federer’s children, including 16-year-old twin daughters Myla and Charlene, were among other stars cheering Cruz on throughout the match. “I’m really happy with my performance today,” Cruz said afterward to Stan Sport. “I was very level-headed and stayed pretty composed throughout the whole match.” He will face American Jordan Lee in Sunday’s final. Despite reaching the championship match, he will not receive prize money because International Tennis Federation rules prohibit junior players from earning tournament prize money. For now, the teenager is playing purely for the Wimbledon title and the chance to step out of his father’s shadow.
Police have released without charge the man they initially arrested in connection with the murder of 78-year-old former Conservative politician and reality TV star, Ann Widdecombe. Widdecombe was found almost 24 hours after a brutal attack in her own home in Devon, southwest of London, on Wednesday. Police say the incident took place around 12:30 p.m., but emergency services were not called to the property until around 11 a.m. the next day. The one-time Celebrity Big Brother runner-up and high-profile Brexit advocate served as a member of Parliament for the Conservative Party for over 20 years before retiring in 2010. She then became involved in the Brexit Party and then Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, and was elected to the European Parliament as one of the last British representatives, losing her seat when Britain left the European Union. When police arrested the Devon man, 26, whom they have now released, they said there was no evidence to suggest that Widdecombe’s killing was politically motivated. But the release of the man on Saturday renewed questions about the motive for the murder.