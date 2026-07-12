Cops Nab New Suspect in Murder of U.K. Politician
Authorities have arrested a 28-year-old British man in connection with the killing of politician Ann Widdecombe. The 78-year-old former member of Parliament was found dead at her home in rural southwest England on Thursday, after suffering serious injuries. The male suspect was arrested in Rotherham, northern England, late on Saturday. “At this point, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident, and at this point, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this murder,” said Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman. “Detectives remain open-minded about the potential motive. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that it was politically motivated.” Widdecombe served as Conservative Member of Parliament for Maidstone from 1987 to 2010. Two other serving members of Parliament have been murdered in the last decade, Reuters reports. Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed in 2016 during the Brexit campaign by a far-right extremist, and Conservative MP David Amess was fatally stabbed in 2021 by an attacker linked to the militant group Islamic State.