Drugged Out Dog Rescued After Mountain Ordeal

A dog has been rescued from Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the United Kingdom, after becoming ill from eating what is suspected to be discarded cannabis, the BBC reported. Tokyo, a black Labrador, was climbing the 4,413-foot mountain with dog trainer Christina Bluhme when he suddenly collapsed halfway along the trail. A mountain rescue team carried Tokyo down on a stretcher and took him to a local vet, where staff said they believed he had ingested cannabis left on the path. Tokyo reportedly drifted in and out of consciousness during the climb and remained unconscious for much of the rescue on the way down the mountain. Marijuana is one of the most commonly reported toxins in pets, ranking among the top 10 exposures reported annually by the Pet Poison Helpline. While even small amounts can trigger dangerous reactions, severe marijuana toxicosis can result in coma. “I genuinely thought I was going to lose her,” Bluhme said of Tokyo, adding that she would not have been able to get the Labrador down the mountain alone. She thanked the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, saying: “Their kindness, professionalism and calm support meant everything during one of the most frightening days I’ve ever experienced.”