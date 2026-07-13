Tom Segura and Christina P. have separated after nearly 20 years of marriage, TMZ reports. The couple got married in 2008 and gave birth to their first son, Ellis, in 2016 and their second son, Julian, in 2018. The split is reportedly amicable. An insider told the outlet: “They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids. They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children.” Segura was recently nominated for an Emmy for his Netflix show, Bad Thoughts. Netflix also streams two of Christina’s comedy specials, Mother Inferior and Mom Genes. The couple co-founded the podcast network YMH Studios, which publishes a show they host together, Your Mom’s House. They haven’t released an episode together in the past few months, but they’re expected to continue co-hosting the show, now in its 16th year.
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- 1Netflix Comedian Couple Splits After 18 Years of MarriageNO LAUGHING MATTER“They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children,” a source told TMZ.
- 2'Antiques Roadshow' Star Dies at 39‘FIND HOPE’Theo Burrell defied the odds after a grim prognosis.
Partner updateAD BY PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris InternationalHave Your Take on America's Future Featured on Our PodcastAMERICA250Our new series kicks off this Friday with Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S., discussing the future of American manufacturing.
- 3‘Teen Wolf’ Star Reveals Why He Became a ScientologistPURIFICATION PROCESSThe 28-year-old actor said he turned to the church after realizing sobriety hadn’t erased his mental health struggles.
- 4Supermodel Marries Partner After 25 Years TogetherJUST MARRIED!A chance meeting after the Sept. 11 attacks led to a 25-year love story that ended at the altar in Turin.
Shop with ScoutedPSA: The Caviar Co. Is Offering 50% Off Caviar and RoeSEA BUTTER SALETo celebrate National Caviar Day, take 50 percent off all caviar and roe for a limited time.
- 5U.S. Parasite Outbreak Now Affecting Thousands in 31 StatesEXPLOSIVE INCREASEThe CDC says confirmed cases are expected to climb even further as states continue reporting infections.
- 6Trump Hypes Gas Scheme Secretly Built by MAGA NFL CoachPUMP FICTIONA special teams coach for the Baltimore Ravens quietly set up the firm behind the gas stations the president is boosting.
- 7Beloved Soap Opera Star Dead at 68TV TITANScott Bryce died on Sunday after battling stage 3 esophageal and stomach cancer.
- 8Rihanna Makes Surprise Return to Stage After YearsWHERE HAVE YOU BEEN?The Grammy-winner’s iconic entrance came after a major security breach at the New York stadium.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 9‘Star Trek’ Actress Dies at 93‘POWERHOUSE OF TALENT’The British-American actress was featured in several hit films during her career in public affairs.
- 10Sam Neill’s ‘Jurassic Park’ Co-Star Pays Poignant Tribute ‘BELOVED LIFETIME FRIEND’The pair worked together on the worldwide smash film of 1993.
‘Antiques Roadshow’ Star Dies at 39
Antiques Roadshow star Theo Burrell has died at 39, four years after she defied a grim prognosis and used her battle with an aggressive brain tumor to advocate for cancer awareness and research. Her family confirmed her death Saturday in a moving Instagram tribute. “It is with great sadness that I share the news that Theo passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday afternoon,” the post reads. In 2022, the ceramics and glass expert from Edinburgh was diagnosed with glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer, and was given just 12 to 18 months to live. However, despite a difficult battle that included brain surgery and 17 rounds of chemotherapy, Burrell lived with the disease for four years after her diagnosis, during which she married her partner, Alex, on March 28 and got to experience her son’s first day of school. During her fight, Burrell advocated for awareness of her disease and for government-funded cancer research, and also became involved with the philanthropic organization Brain Tumor Research. “The cancer community provided so much comfort and strength to her in her darkest moments,” the post continues. “But most of all it provided hope, and I think what she would want most of all is for other people to find hope in her story.”
America just turned 250—but we don’t look backward. We’re already thinking about the next 250 years of innovation. Want to share your thoughts about the country’s future and have a chance to be featured on The Daily Beast Podcast? Pull out your red-white-and-blue soapbox and share your thoughts, predictions, and questions here.
In a four-part series, Joanna Coles is sitting down with experts to discuss the future of America, exploring topics like manufacturing, sports, and technology. This series is produced in partnership with PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris International and its America250 initiative, a yearlong push to celebrate and accelerate American innovation and reinvention.
This week, Joanna sits down with Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S., to discuss the future of American manufacturing. From supporting innovators and emerging business leaders to investing in cities across the country, Stacey has helped PMI shape what comes next—and now, she’ll be responding directly to your comments.
Your opinions fuel the conversation. Don’t miss your chance to weigh in—submit your thoughts here.
Teen Wolf star Dylan Sprayberry has revealed he has become a Scientologist to help with his mental health struggles. The 28-year-old shared an Instagram video on Sunday revealing he became a Scientologist three years ago, calling it an “epic experience” that has been “so fantastic.” He explained his decision stemmed from the mental health struggles that remained even after he quit drugs and alcohol at the age of 23. Sprayberry explained that he turned to drugs as a teenager to cope with anxiety and depression, eventually spending about a decade battling addiction before getting sober. However, after two years of sobriety, he realized the underlying issues had never gone away. He explained how meeting Scientologists led him to the church’s “purification rundown,” a detox program involving exercise and saunas that he described as transformative. Sprayberry also credited L. Ron Hubbard’s self-help book, The Way to Happiness, with reshaping his outlook, helping him realize that happiness is a product of his own daily actions. He joins a long list of actors who have embraced Scientology, including Tom Cruise and John Travolta.
Czech supermodel and actress Eva Herzigová, 53, married her longtime partner, Italian businessman Gregorio Marsiaj, 49, on July 11. The couple, who met under the unusual circumstances of Herzigová’s flight to New York being grounded in Italy amid the September 11, 2001, attacks, had been together for 25 years before making it official in a religious ceremony at the Church of San Vito in Turin, Italy. Following her 1998 divorce from Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres, the model had no plans to remarry. “I told Greg I’d marry him for the children, one day,” Herzigová said in a 2007 interview with The Times. “But for me, our love is written in my heart. I don’t need to have it on a piece of paper.” The Modigliani star frequently features her now-husband and their children on her Instagram. The couple shares three sons, George, 18, Philip, 15, and Edward, 13, who joined them for their special day.
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It’s that time of year again: National Caviar Day (Saturday, July 18) is almost here. The best part? Our favorite caviar and roe brand, The Caviar Co., is celebrating the annual holiday with a massive (and very rare) week-long sale. For a limited time, score 50 percent off a huge selection of caviar and roe, including Siberian Sturgeon, Imperial Golden Ostera, and Kaluga Hybrid Caviar. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of sustainably sourced roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points.
Roes, including salmon and trout roe, start at just $10 an ounce, and caviar at $40 an ounce. If you’re looking for an at-home caviar experience that’s equal parts chic and tasty (and never stuffy), The Caviar Co. will not disappoint. Whether you’re new to caviar and looking for a solid, entry-level-friendly tasting kit or a seasoned sea butter connoisseur, you really can’t go wrong with The Caviar Co.—especially when almost everything is half off. Order now to secure your delivery before National Caviar Day.
A parasitic outbreak has now caused more than 3,000 people to fall ill as investigators attempt to identify what is fueling the outbreak. Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that infects the bowel, causing symptoms like “explosive” watery diarrhea, cramping, bloating, nausea, fatigue, and dehydration severe enough to require hospitalization. Infections are most often associated with fresh produce including lettuce, basil, cilantro, berries, and peas, though officials have not tied this year’s outbreak to any particular fruit or vegetable. While the CDC has officially confirmed just 843 domestically acquired Cyclospora infections across 31 states, the agency says state health departments are anticipating that case counts “will continue to rise as data are received.” The largest spike has come from Michigan, where state government officials say 2,640 cases have been logged. An additional surplus of cases has been found in Ohio, where officials have identified 434 infections. Federal and state investigators are still determining whether the illnesses stem from a single contaminated food item or multiple sources. The CDC says 86 people have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported, and they expect confirmed case counts to continue climbing as states submit additional data.
The mysterious cut-price gas station chain that President Donald Trump has spent two weeks hyping was secretly built by a pro-MAGA NFL coach, it has been revealed. The outlets, branded the “Freedom Fuel” network, have drawn White House promotion even as their ownership has remained murky. Investigative outlet The Newsground has now identified that Freedom Fuels Network LLC was formed by Randy Brown, 58, a special teams coach for the Baltimore Ravens, alongside trader Yoni Gontownik, whose father appears to have ties to one of the country’s largest pro-Israel PACs. Brown was elected in 2007 as the Democratic Mayor of Burlington County, New Jersey, before switching party affiliation to the GOP in 2010. He left office in 2018 and has since described himself as a “proud Trump supporter.” The chain’s 24 sites across Philadelphia and New Jersey have been pumping fuel at $3.47 a gallon, even as one worker claims the gas is going “way below our costs.” The White House insists Freedom Fuel is “simply reducing their margin to make prices at the pump more affordable” and suggested that “others should follow.”
As the World Turns star Scott Bryce died on Sunday at age 68 after battling esophageal and stomach cancer since 2025. The soap opera star is best known for playing Craig Montgomery in As the World Turns, which landed him two Daytime Emmy nominations. He has also appeared in Popular, Chicago P.D., The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, 30 Rock and Law & Order. Bryce’s longtime friend Lucie Arnaz, daughter of I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, shared the news on Facebook. “A wonderful actor, a beautiful man and a terrific husband and father, Scott Bryce, passed tonight. I am going to miss his eyes, his smile, his wit, his brain, his intelligence, his talent, his bravery, his laugh and his hugs,” she wrote in the post, that has since been deleted. Bryce is survived by his wife Jodi Stevens and their son, Jackson. Arnaz addressed them in her Facebook post, “Dearest Jodi, dear Jackson, he’s watching over you now from a place of pure joy and will always be your guide. But, I hate these goodbyes. Rest in peace you marvelous, magnificent man.”
Rihanna made a guest appearance at Jay-Z’s “Extra Innings” concert in New York on Sunday. The nine-time Grammy winner, 38, took the stage at Yankee Stadium to sing her feature on the duo’s hit 2009 song, “Run This Town,” followed by her own 2015 hit, “B--ch Better Have My Money.” Originally from Barbados, Rihanna’s appearance at the Bronx stadium came after a two-year hiatus, having not performed live since March 2024. “I missed this s--t, y’all! New York, I love you guys!” the singer yelled to the crowd while on stage. The concert, originally scheduled for 8 p.m., was delayed by several hours following an alarming security incident. According to Jay-Z, 56, there were “like 10,000 people outside… and somebody rushed the door.” The alleged safety breach forced Yankee Stadium, which can hold nearly 50,000 spectators, into lockdown. Still, the rapper made an iconic comeback to disappointed fans by bringing out the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show singer alongside other stars in the industry, including his wife, Beyoncé, 44, and American singer and producer Usher, 47.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.
Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.
I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.
Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier. In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.
If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.
Actress Antoinette Bower has died at the age of 93. The German-born thespian died April 30 in a Los Angeles nursing home, a friend told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. Bower had a long and successful acting career, with her most notable roles as a shape-shifting alien named Sylvia in Star Trek and as Eve Norda in an Adam-and-Eve episode of Twilight Zone. Before Bower’s acting career, she worked for the United Nations’ International Refugee Organization during the 1940s as a field language supervisor and welfare counselor. It wasn’t until 1953 that Bower began a career in television and film; she joined the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation as a public affairs worker, a role that ultimately led her into acting. Her first role was in a 1958 TV production of The Telltale Heart. “A powerhouse of talent, her legacy will live on through those iconic roles,” one user wrote on X following the announcement of her death.
Laura Dern has paid tribute to her Jurassic Park co-star Sam Neill following his death at age 78. Dern, who played paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler, the partner of Neill’s character Dr. Alan Grant in the smash 1993 movie, described the New Zealand actor as a “beloved lifetime friend” in a statement to People. “He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness and love always with the driest of wit,” Dern added. “He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.” Neill’s family announced Monday that the actor had died on Monday in Sydney, Australia. No cause of death was given, but his family stated that he was “cancer free” after being diagnosed with blood cancer in 2022. Steven Spielberg, who directed Jurassic Park, also paid tribute to Neill. In a statement to Variety, Spielberg said he owed a debt of gratitude to other directors who cast him in films such as 1977’s Sleeping Dogs, 1979’s My Brilliant Career, and 1989’s Dead Calm, because they brought Neill “to my attention” as he was so “brilliant” in them.