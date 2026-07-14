Man Arrested Over Messages on Donald Trump Jr.’s Livestream
A 39-year-old man could face up to five years in prison after he allegedly left messages on Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast livestream threatening to kill the president’s oldest son. James Gerald Eckert Jr., of Rochester, New York, was arrested and charged Monday with threatening to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a member of President Donald Trump’s immediate family, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York. The Secret Service was informed on June 18 that a user with the handle @JamesGeraldEckertJr had made several threats in the group chat feed of Triggered with Donald Trump Jr. on the platform Rumble. One of the posts said, “im going to kill you, (expletive), I am going to kill this (expletive) on the screen,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. While watching the podcast, Eckert also allegedly streamed himself for about eight minutes on Rumble, threatening Don Jr. and the platform’s CEO. He had previously allegedly posted on his Facebook profile that he would kill Rochester’s Democratic Mayor Malik Evans and Democratic state Sen. Samra Brouk.