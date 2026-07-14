Cruise Ship Worker Plunges Overboard to His Death

Ten people were killed when a small passenger plane crashed while attempting to land on the Bahamas’ largest island, claiming the lives of several well-known local musicians traveling to a celebration for the country’s Independence Day. The Cessna 402, operated by Flamingo Air, departed Nassau shortly after 1 p.m. on July 10 for the short flight to San Andros Airport on Andros Island in a journey that should have taken 20 minutes. According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority, the aircraft “encountered difficulties and crashed into bushes prior to landing.” Among those killed were five members of the popular Caribbean group Da Pond Band—Giovanni McKenzie, Mateo Winder, Rashad Storr, Tonique Gilot, and Travis Johnson—as well as Melvin Henfield, better known as DJ Fresh. The performers had been scheduled to appear at an Independence Day event on the island. Authorities have not said what caused the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.
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- 1Musicians Killed in Island Plane Crash-LandingDEADLY FLIGHTAmong those killed were five members of the popular Caribbean group Da Pond Band.
- 2Hunt for Missing Climbers Ends in Disturbing DiscoveryTRAGIC ACCIDENTThe pair disappeared during a trek through Italy’s oldest national park.
Shop with ScoutedPSA: The Caviar Co. Is Offering 50% Off Caviar and RoeSEA BUTTER SALETo celebrate National Caviar Day, take 50 percent off all caviar and roe for a limited time.
- 3Cruise Ship Worker Plunges Overboard to His DeathSHOCK LOSSThe tragedy unfolded during a Caribbean voyage off the coast of Mexico.
- 4Ariana Grande Fuels Romance Rumors With Lyric ChangeTHANK U, NEXTThe pop star alluded to rekindling a romance in her hit song “Thank U, Next.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Women-Owned Cannabis Brand Is Offering BOGO Vape PensBOGOTribeTokes is celebrating summer with a major sale on premium cannabis vape pens.
- 5Reality Star, 40, Shares Shocking Health DiagnosisHEALTH BATTLEJoe Amabile, who found fame on “The Bachelor,” revealed to fans that he needs to undergo brain surgery.
- 6Wife Reveals Desperate Mid-Air Struggle to Save HusbandTWO TERRIFYING MINUTESSvetlana Grkovic said her husband’s torso was outside the aircraft for up to two minutes at 20,000 feet.
- 7’90s Rocker, 59, Is Dealt Devastating DiagnosisSTAR’S BATTLEShe has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
- 8Child Star’s Tragic Cause of Death at 33 RevealedDEVASTATING LOSSMonths after the former ‘How to Eat Fried Worms’ actor died, experts have determined what led to his death.
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- 9Grammy Winner, 45, Sets Bizarre World RecordBALD IS BEAUTIFULThousands of fans embraced their inner “Mr. Worldwide” as Pitbull’s signature look became a Guinness World Record.
- 10MAGA Rapper Sues Over Alleged $600K Trump Pardon ScamMAGAWORLD SHOWDOWNBoosie Badazz is fighting for a refund after paying big bucks for a Trump pardon that never came.
A weeklong search for two missing climbers in the Italian Alps has ended in tragedy after rescuers found their bodies at the bottom of a crevasse in the Gran Paradiso massif. The two Romanian nationals had not been heard from since leaving a mountain refuge on July 9, prompting several days of helicopter searches across the rugged mountain range in Italy’s Aosta Valley. Authorities said the pair died after plunging into a crevasse roughly 65 feet deep, where their bodies were recovered Monday morning. Their names and ages have not been released. Gran Paradiso rises to 13,300 feet within Italy’s oldest national park and is a popular destination for climbers. Mountain accidents remain a persistent hazard in Italy. Earlier this year, 13 backcountry skiers, climbers, and hikers died in a single week, and the country recorded 528 mountain accident deaths in 2025, a 13 percent increase from the year before.
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It’s that time of year again: National Caviar Day (Saturday, July 18) is almost here. The best part? Our favorite caviar and roe brand, The Caviar Co., is celebrating the annual holiday with a massive (and very rare) week-long sale. For a limited time, score 50 percent off a huge selection of caviar and roe, including Siberian Sturgeon, Imperial Golden Ostera, and Kaluga Hybrid Caviar. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of sustainably sourced roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points.
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Cruise Ship Worker Plunges Overboard to His Death
A crew member aboard Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess has died after going overboard off the coast of Cancún, Mexico, on July 13. The incident forced the massive cruise ship to suspend its Caribbean voyage while authorities launched a search-and-recovery operation. The unidentified worker was later found dead, the cruise line confirmed, though it has not disclosed the person’s age, job title, or how they ended up in the water. Princess Cruises said foul play is not suspected and thanked local maritime authorities, along with crew from Carnival Jubilee, for assisting in the search. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the crew’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the company said. The Regal Princess, a 19-deck ship carrying up to 3,560 passengers and 1,346 crew members, has since resumed its seven-day Caribbean sailing after the recovery operation. Although one port stop was adjusted because of the incident, the ship is still expected to return to Fort Lauderdale as scheduled on Saturday.
Ariana Grande hinted at the rebirth of an old relationship with a bold lyric change during her concert Monday night. Thank U, Next, the 2018 lead single of Grande’s fifth studio album, reflects on Grande’s past relationships with gratitude, including the pop star’s ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, of whom she sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh.” On Monday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the pop star, 33, replaced the song’s original lyrics with “... we always find our way back.” Alvarez, 35, joined Grande as a backup dancer in 2014, and the two dated for a year starting in 2015. Now Grande’s lyric changes are causing fans to speculate if the spark has returned. During her concert in Austin, Texas, on June 26, Grande changed the same lyrics to “... I know he’s still got my back,” and a few days later to “... and they still kinda slap.” According to TMZ, the three-time Grammy winner and her backup dancer were reportedly seen together on the Fourth of July, following Grande’s split from Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.
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The Bachelor star Joe Amabile, admitted on Instagram on Monday that doctors discovered what appears to be an early-stage brain tumor. “So a little medical update. I didn’t share my Prenuvo results because they ended up finding a lesion in my brain,” Amabile said in the video. “So then I had to go get a brain MRI, and there was a blueberry-sized lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma, which is a tumor.” Amabile, who is also known to fans as “Grocery Store Joe” said he plans to have brain surgery in two weeks to remove the mass. “I think it’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘Oh, something like this never happened to me,’ and here I am,” he said. “They say it’s really early stages. I hope they are able to get it all, and I’m fine. But I will keep you updated.” The 40-year-old appeared on the 14th season of The Bachelor, and on seasons 5 and 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he met his wife, Serena Pitt. Pitt commented on Amabile’s post, “You’re so strong and we’re going to get through this together ❤️ I love you.”
A Serbian woman described the terrifying struggle to stop her husband from being sucked out of a plane after an engine failure shattered a cabin window mid-flight. Ljubisa Karovic, 61, was partially sucked outside the Ryanair Boeing 737-800 during the flight from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen, Germany. His wife, Svetlana Grkovic, and other passengers grabbed his legs to prevent him from being sucked out completely. Grkovic said her husband’s torso remained outside the aircraft at 20,000 feet for up to two minutes. “If we die, we die together,” she recalled thinking during the ordeal. “The girl sitting next to him grabbed his hand. Three of us were pulling him in. The masks fell off, and there was chaos,” Grkovic told ERT News. “My husband fainted three times.” Karovic suffered friction burns and a serious hand injury, and remains hospitalized. “He’s not able to communicate, he doesn’t remember the whole event,” Grkovic said. “He’s wearing a collar, he’s in shock.” She also criticized Ryanair, saying: “The flight attendants did not help at all, and so far no one from the company has contacted us.” The aircraft returned safely to make an emergency landing.
L7’s farewell tour will go on without one of its founding members after bassist Jennifer Finch revealed she has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. The pioneering grunge band announced Monday that Finch, 59, is recovering from multiple surgeries and serious complications and now requires extensive medical care, rehabilitation, and professional in-home support. “Our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer,” the band wrote in a joint Instagram statement. L7 said The Last Hurrah Tour had been planned “when all four of us were in good health and spirits,” but Finch decided to step aside following her diagnosis while urging the band to continue. “We will honor her request while making her care and well-being our immediate priority,” the group said. The band, along with Finch’s family and friends, also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her mounting medical expenses. As of publication, it had raised more than $220,000 toward its $350,000 goal. “When she first heard the diagnosis, there was reason to believe that treatment... would get her back to some version of normal living,” the fundraiser states. “Unforeseen complications led to multiple surgeries and a string of difficult setbacks.”
Former child actor Blake Garrett died from acute fentanyl toxicity, according to Oklahoma medical examiner records that have officially ruled his death an accident. He was 33. The records, obtained by US Weekly, also state that he was living in a sober living house in Tulsa at the time of his death. Garrett’s mother, Carol, confirmed his death to TMZ in February. She told the outlet her son had gone to an emergency room in the city a week before he died after experiencing “intense pain” and was diagnosed with shingles. Carol said Garrett had moved there to focus on his sobriety and believed he had “truly turned things around.” Garrett began acting as a child, first appearing in stage productions including Aladdin and His Magical Lamp and Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Tribute. He later joined the touring cast of Barney’s Colorful World International Tour before making his screen debut in the 2004 direct-to-video release Barney’s Colorful World, Live!. Two years later, Garrett appeared in his only feature film, How to Eat Fried Worms, playing Plug, a friend of the classroom bully portrayed by Adam Hicks.
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Grammy-winning rapper Pitbull, 45, helped fans set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps after 22,141 concertgoers dressed up as “Mr. Worldwide” during his BST Hyde Park show in London. The rapper—whose shaved head, sunglasses, and sharp suits have become his trademark—spent months urging fans to turn the viral concert tradition into an official record. Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford confirmed the feat during Sunday’s show. The record-breaking crowd was only part of this spectacle: Pitbull also drew 69,999 fans, making it the biggest concert in BST Hyde Park history. He blasted through hits including “Don’t Stop the Party,” “Hotel Room Service,” and “International Love,” before surprise appearances from Lil Jon and Kesha, who joined him for “Timber” and other fan-favorite tunes. The historic night wrapped up with a singalong to Oasis’ “Wonderwall,” a tribute to the England World Cup team, and a fireworks display over London’s Hyde Park.
MAGA rapper Boosie Badazz is taking two far-right political operatives to court after allegedly paying them $600,000 in pursuit of a pardon from President Donald Trump that was never granted. Boosie, whose legal name is Torence Hatch, told NOTUS that the two MAGAworld operatives, Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, struck a deal with him last year to lobby for a Trump pardon, which would have erased his federal criminal record. “They were real aggressive, they were talking like they had Trump on speed dial,” Boosie told NOTUS of their initial pitch. But after no pardon materialized, Boosie sought a $300,000 refund under a contract clause that promised to return half the payment if the pardon never came through. Burkman and Wohl are refusing to pay, arguing that no refund clause was agreed to. According to NOTUS, they also claimed to be bankrupt after having to pay millions of dollars in fines for perpetuating a bogus robocall campaign in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, aimed at scaring Black voters from casting mail-in ballots. JM Burkman & Associates, Burkman and Wohl’s lobbying firm, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.