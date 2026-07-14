Man Hit by Truck in Latest Deadly Encounter With ICE

A man was struck and killed by a truck while fleeing ICE agents on Tuesday, marking the third immigration enforcement-related death in a week’s span. A 28-year-old exited a truck in a gas station parking lot and fled federal agents by running into the street, where he was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer, reports the Associated Press. The driver of the truck stopped and tried to render aid, but the man died at the scene. Reached for comment, a DHS spokesperson told the Daily Beast that “HSI are investigating an incident resulting in the death of a Mexican national. We will provide an update when available.” The incident comes after federal agents fatally shot Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old Colombian man, in front of his daughter in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, a Mexican homebuilder, was also fatally shot by federal agents in Houston on July 7. Neither man was the target of the operation that ultimately killed them.