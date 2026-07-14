Man Hit by Truck in Latest Deadly Encounter With ICE

A man was struck and killed by a truck while fleeing ICE agents on Tuesday, marking the third immigration enforcement-related death in a week’s span. A 28-year-old exited a truck in a gas station parking lot and fled federal agents by running into the street, where he was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer, reports the Associated Press. The driver of the truck stopped and tried to render aid, but the man died at the scene. Reached for comment, a DHS spokesperson told the Daily Beast that “HSI are investigating an incident resulting in the death of a Mexican national. We will provide an update when available.” The incident comes after federal agents fatally shot Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old Colombian man, in front of his daughter in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, a Mexican homebuilder, was also fatally shot by federal agents in Houston on July 7. Neither man was the target of the operation that ultimately killed them.
Read it at Associated Press