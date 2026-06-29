Boy, 12, Hospitalized After Brutal Bison Attack

A 12-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being attacked by a bison while visiting Yellowstone National Park, park officials said. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. on Friday near the park’s popular Mud Volcano area. Authorities have released few details about the encounter but confirmed the child was treated by emergency responders before being taken to a nearby hospital. An investigation is underway. The attack is the latest in a string of bison-related injuries at Yellowstone. Last year, two adult visitors were gored in separate incidents after officials said they got too close to the animals. The National Park Service has repeatedly warned that bison are unpredictable and can become aggressive if people fail to keep a safe distance. Visitors are advised to stay at least 25 yards away from bison and other large wildlife. Bison are responsible for more visitor injuries in Yellowstone than any other animal, and can sprint at up to 30 mph.