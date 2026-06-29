Lionel Richie’s Ex-Wife Breaks Silence After Singer’s On-Stage Health Scare
Lionel Richie’s ex-wife is reassuring fans that the iconic singer is doing well after his onstage bout of dizziness, which left fans concerned about his health. “Thanking everyone for their concern! Lionel is OK and will be back on the stage,” his ex-wife Brenda Harvey shared on X early on Friday. The 77-year-old was performing in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on the opening night of his Sing A Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire when he told the audience he felt dizzy and sat down during the song “Dancing on the Ceiling.” Richie then took an unplanned intermission and ultimately ended the show over an hour early when he did not return. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the “All Night Long” singer was taken by ambulance to a hospital as a precautionary measure following the incident. Since then, Richie has postponed his Friday show in Chicago and his Saturday show in Columbus, with his team writing on X, “Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans.” He’s set to make his return to stage Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a source telling the Daily Mail that Richie is the kind of performer that is “always moving, always working, and always looking ahead to the next show.”