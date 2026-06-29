American Airlines Flight Forced to Abort Takeoff in Terrifying Close Call

An American Airlines flight had a terrifying close call when another aircraft entered the runway where it was taking off. Flight 308 en route to Bermuda was forced to abandon takeoff at Miami airport after a business jet strayed into the same taxi area. At one point, the two planes were just one-third of a mile apart, with the American Airlines flight barreling down the runway at about 60 mph. Air traffic control audio obtained by ABC News captured the confusion after the American Airlines pilot was given the go-ahead to take off on Friday. “You just crossed an active runway,” the controller told the pilot of the business jet. “You just told me to cross the runway, sir,” the pilot said. “No, we said Amerijet 461,” the controller responded. After aborting its original takeoff, the American Airlines plane carrying 112 passengers and five crew members eventually landed safely in Bermuda. “We appreciate the quick actions of our crew members and thank our customers for their understanding,” American Airlines said in a statement. The Federal Aviation Administration said the private plane was not authorized to be on the runway. It is investigating the incident.

New York Post