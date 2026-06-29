Flight Narrowly Misses Drone at Major U.S. Airport

Venezuelan soccer player Yimvert Berroterán, 18, died in the earthquakes that struck the country last week. “Venezuelan football bids a heart-wrenching farewell to a young man who represented our country’s colors with pride, commitment, and love,” the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) said in a statement Saturday. Berroterán was best known for playing in the 2025 Under-17 World Cup for Venezuela during the team’s match against England. He had joined the senior side of the Venezuelan soccer club Universidad Central de Venezuela and was part of the team when they won the Venezuela Cup. ”Yimvert, we weep knowing that you are now in heaven, alongside so many other dreamers who tragically fell victim to the natural disaster that struck our country,” his agency, Agencia Secasports, said in a separate statement. Berroterán is just one of over a thousand Venezuelans who have died after Wednesday evening’s twin magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes. Thousands are injured and still missing. Venezuela is located between the South American and Caribbean plates, where powerful earthquakes are not uncommon.
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- 1Soccer Star, 18, Dies in Venezuelan Earthquakes'HEART-WRENCHING FAREWELL'The player is just one of over a thousand Venezuelans who have died in the twin earthquakes.
- 2Reality Star’s Daughter Breaks Silence on Arrest‘IT IS WHAT IT IS’The 20-year-old influencer claimed on social media that her mugshot photos were AI.
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- 3Flight Narrowly Misses Drone at Major U.S. AirportCLOSE CALLThe United Airlines pilot reported seeing a drone nearly 100 feet away from his plane as it landed.
- 4Singer and Iconic Voice Actor Dies at 91LEGENDARY LOSSMiwa gained international recognition as a voice actor, most famously voicing characters for Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli films.
Shop with ScoutedSkechers Kicks Off July With a World Cup Footwear CollectionGOAL GETTERAs all eyes turn to North America this July for the 2026 World Cup, Skechers is making sure you’re properly outfitted.
- 5Boy, 12, Hospitalized After Brutal Bison AttackWILD ENCOUNTERThe attack happened near Yellowstone’s Mud Volcano.
- 6Lionel Richie's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence After Health Scare'ALWAYS MOVING'The star abruptly ended a concert last week after experiencing a health scare on-stage.
- 7Star’s Wife and Two Children Killed in Earthquake‘IRREPARABLE LOSS’Nearly 1,500 people have been confirmed dead so far.
- 8NFL Star Reveals Shocking ALS Diagnosis at 39RUNNING THE ODDSThe former Tennessee Titans running back says he doesn’t know whether he will “ever fully process” the news.
Shop with ScoutedThis NAD+-Boosting Supplement May Fight Hair ThinningROOT CAUSEWonderfeel’s Youngr NMN supplement was formulated to support longevity and healthy cells, but new research suggests it may also promote fuller hair.
- 9Tourist Dies as Arch Collapses on Him Amid Sea Jump IncidentHOLIDAY HORRORThe victim, a 26-year-old Chinese man, was recovered from the seabed on Sunday.
- 10Couple Tries to Save Man From Crocodile at Luxury ResortNIGHTMARE VACATIONA California couple tried to save the man before he was helplessly pulled under the water by a massive crocodile.
The daughter of a Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a TikTok on Monday, speaking out for the first time since her arrest. “I have one thing to say,” Milania Giudice says in the self-recorded video. “That mugshot of me... that’s AI... s--t happens in life, and it is what it is... just become a better person and talk about it,” she continues, although acknowledging that she thinks she looks great in the photos circulating around social media. The 20-year-old daughter of Teresa Giudice, 54, a New Jersey reality star and best-selling author known for her fiery TV presence, was arrested on May 14 for involvement in an alleged domestic violence incident. Chief Andrew Caggiano confirmed that the University of Tampa undergraduate, who has approximately 507,000 TikTok followers, was charged “on a summons complaint with one count of Simple Assault.” Details following Milania’s May 19 sentencing, at which no plea was entered, have been withheld from public disclosure because the complaint was marked “confidential.” Milania’s video discussing her arrest was amongst several TikToks posted to her personal account on Sunday evening and early Monday morning, one of which shows the influencer lip-syncing to a Cardi B song that sings, “Hello, it’s me. I’m back.” “Real talk ask Andy to give you a bigger role on RHONJ,” one user commented under Milania’s video about her arrest.
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Flight Narrowly Misses Drone at Major U.S. Airport
United Airlines Flight 1513 nearly hit a drone as it landed at Newark Airport on Friday. The flight, which took off from Key West, Florida, was about 100 feet away from the drone moments before it landed in New Jersey, according to the pilot. “We almost hit a drone,” the pilot said to air traffic control in audio obtained by CNN. “About a hundred feet below us.” The pilot also shared that the drone was circular and about three feet wide. As a result of the collision, the Federal Aviation Administration, overseen by Administrator Bryan Bedford, is actively investigating the incident. “We want to send a clear message that operating drones around airplanes, helicopters, and airports is dangerous and illegal,” the agency said in a statement to People. According to the Foundation for Aviation Safety, there have been 28 serious safety incidents involving drones reported to police since October 2024. However, the threat of drone collisions remains, as the FAA receives approximately 100 reports of drone sightings near airports each month.
Japanese singer, voice actor, and drag artist Akihiro Miwa died on June 20 at the age of 91 from natural causes, according to his website. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who showed him such exceptional kindness and warm support during his lifetime,” the statement read about the star, who used both she/her and he/him pronouns. A funeral was held in Tokyo with only family in attendance, and letters from fans were placed in Miwa’s coffin. Miwa, a Nagasaki native, was 10 years old during the atomic bombing of the city. As a teenager, Miwa moved to Tokyo to pursue a singing career. Miwa’s 1965 song, “Yoitomake no Uta,” became hugely popular in Japan after being performed at NHK’s annual New Year’s Eve music contest. Miwa began her acting career in theater but gained international recognition as a voice actor, most famously voicing characters for Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli films, including the Witch of the Waste in Howl’s Moving Castle and Moro the wolf in Princess Mononoke. Miwa also frequently appeared on the talk show Aura no Izumi from 2005 to 2009, with local reports claiming the program helped set off the country’s “spiritualism boom.”
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With the world’s biggest soccer tournament officially underway across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, there’s no better time to upgrade your match-day wardrobe. Whether you’re cheering from the stands, catching the action at your favorite sports bar, or streaming every match from the comfort of your couch, Skechers’ 2026 World Cup-inspired collection has your off-the-pitch look covered. The limited-edition capsule blends sporty style with the brand’s signature comfort, making it easy to show your team spirit all tournament long.
The collection includes the retro-inspired Hotshot Scorren sneaker, featuring the colors of the tournament’s three host nations and Skechers’ proprietary Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioning, as well as the breathable On Pitch Jersey, complete with graphics representing several of the world’s top soccer nations. Rounding out the lineup are the ultra-soft Golden Goal Tee and Performance Cup Tee, two easy-to-wear graphic tees designed for everything from match-day watch parties to everyday wear. Available now on Skechers.com and at select Skechers retail stores nationwide, the collection has everything you need to stay comfortable from kickoff to the final whistle. The tournament ends on Sunday, July 19, so make sure to stock up on your favorite items ASAP before stock sells out.
A 12-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being attacked by a bison while visiting Yellowstone National Park, park officials said. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. on Friday near the park’s popular Mud Volcano area. Authorities have released few details about the encounter but confirmed the child was treated by emergency responders before being taken to a nearby hospital. An investigation is underway. The attack is the latest in a string of bison-related injuries at Yellowstone. Last year, two adult visitors were gored in separate incidents after officials said they got too close to the animals. The National Park Service has repeatedly warned that bison are unpredictable and can become aggressive if people fail to keep a safe distance. Visitors are advised to stay at least 25 yards away from bison and other large wildlife. Bison are responsible for more visitor injuries in Yellowstone than any other animal, and can sprint at up to 30 mph.
Lionel Richie’s ex-wife is reassuring fans that the iconic singer is doing well after his onstage bout of dizziness, which left fans concerned about his health. “Thanking everyone for their concern! Lionel is OK and will be back on the stage,” his ex-wife Brenda Harvey shared on X early on Friday. The 77-year-old was performing in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on the opening night of his Sing A Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire when he told the audience he felt dizzy and sat down during the song “Dancing on the Ceiling.” Richie then took an unplanned intermission and ultimately ended the show over an hour early when he did not return. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the “All Night Long” singer was taken by ambulance to a hospital as a precautionary measure following the incident. Since then, Richie has postponed his Friday show in Chicago and his Saturday show in Columbus, with his team writing on X, “Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans.” He’s set to make his return to stage Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a source telling the Daily Mail that Richie is the kind of performer that is “always moving, always working, and always looking ahead to the next show.”
The wife and two children of Argentine soccer star Lucas Trejo have died after powerful twin earthquakes struck Venezuela, his team announced. Trejo, who plays for second-division club Sport Maritimo La Guaira, searched for his wife Yanina and children Aaron and Ainhoa in the rubble for three days before rescue workers recovered their bodies, according to CNN. “Club Sport Maritimo La Guaira deeply mourns the irreparable loss of our player’s wife and children,” the team wrote on Instagram. “Peace to their souls and comfort for Lucas and all his loved ones,” it added on X. Trejo, 38, was at a team training camp in Caracas when magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 quakes struck, and rushed home to La Guaira, the hardest-hit state, to “a horrific scene,” his brother-in-law Ricardo Ardiles told CNN Español. “He found absolutely nothing of what the building itself had been,” Ardiles said. Nearly 1,500 people have been confirmed dead and tens of thousands remain unaccounted for, Venezuelan authorities said. Former MLB outfielder Gorkys Hernández also lost his wife, Deisy Tovar de Hernández, in the disaster.
Former NFL running back Chris Johnson has revealed he was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disease ALS. The three-time Pro Bowler, 40, told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America that the diagnosis came last year, when he was 39, while he was still training every day and raising four children with his wife. Johnson, whom the Titans drafted 24th overall in 2008, rushed for more than 11,000 yards from scrimmage before stepping away from football in 2017. It started as a weakening grip in his right hand. It has since progressed so quickly that Johnson now communicates through a speech-generating device, recorded after his diagnosis to mimic his own voice. “It’s continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined,” he said. “Just over a year ago, I was picking up my 7-year-old daughter so she’d make a wish with her birthday cake. Today, I couldn’t do that.” Johnson and his wife, Brittany, say they are sharing their journey to drive more research into the disease.
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
Developed by Andrew Salzman, MD, Wonderfeel Youngr NMN contains 900 milligrams of patented NMN (what the brand describes as a “clinically effective dose”), along with antioxidants such as ergothioneine and vitamin D3. Together, these ingredients help reduce oxidative stress, support scalp and follicle health, and promote healthier-looking hair. In addition to helping defend the scalp and strands from oxidative damage, Wonderfeel’s flagship supplement is intended to support cellular pathways associated with hair growth, including Wnt/β-catenin signaling, while also helping address inflammation linked to scalp and follicle aging.
If you’ve been looking for a multipurpose longevity supplement with potential hair-supporting benefits to boot, Wonderfeel’s Youngr NMN may be worth adding to your wellness routine.
A tourist has died after a rock arch known as the “Kissing Elephants” collapsed onto a jet ski in Malta. The archway, located on the island of Comino, collapsed after an American holidaymaker jumped from the formation into the sea, the Times of Malta reported. The victim, a 26-year-old Chinese man, was recovered from the seabed on Sunday, roughly 24 hours after the rockfall. Authorities said he was riding a jet ski beneath the arch when it suddenly collapsed, trapping him under falling boulders. A 27-year-old Chinese woman who was also on the jet ski suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Gozo General Hospital. The 32-year-old American tourist was rescued by a passing boat and treated at the scene without needing hospitalization. A Maltese magistrate has opened an inquiry into the fatal incident. Meanwhile, a local kayaker told the Times of Malta that she had noticed a crack in the arch two weeks earlier.
A 28-year-old man was attacked and killed by a crocodile while swimming near a Mexican resort on Friday. The Mexican native named Irving was in the ocean by the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa, a popular tourist destination on the west coast of Mexico, when he was attacked by the massive animal. His screams alerted a California couple, Jamie Yetter and her fiancé, Chris Bury, who were vacationing at the resort with Yetter’s teenage daughter. The family’s trip was interrupted when they saw Irving being dragged out to sea. The couple and another unidentified man tried to help by throwing Irving a life preserver and reaching him in a kayak, but were unable to aid him during the attack. Bury reported to CBS News L.A. that he was “maybe 20 feet away” when he threw the life preserver to the struggling man. “The size of this crocodile, I mean, his head was as long as my torso, his tail thicker than my legs,” Yetter later said to ABC7. “[The crocodile] was just turning him, taking him under.” She further expressed concern about the resort’s lack of awareness about unsafe waters. “They didn’t tell anyone it was dangerous,” she said. While attacks are extremely rare, hundreds of crocodiles inhabit local rivers, estuaries, and the marina. Irving’s body was recovered the next morning, but the waters were not closed off, and swimming by visiting families quickly returned to normal.