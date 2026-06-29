Hollywood Celebrates Comedy Legend Who Turns 100

Actor Jesse Eisenberg has revealed why he passed on playing Mark Zuckerberg in the upcoming sequel to The Social Network, The Social Reckoning. Eisenberg, 42, was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his role playing the tech giant in the 2010 film, directed by Aaron Sorkin. The movie portrays the foundation of Facebook, and grossed over $220 million. However, Eisenberg will not reprise the role of Zuckerberg for the sequel. Eisenberg told Variety he and Sorkin “talked about doing the movie” for several days, and felt “if you’re not going to do something with him, it feels almost like you’re letting down America.” Speaking at the premiere of his new animated film Minions and Monsters, the actor said he told Sorkin he was “moving in different directions in my life... I don’t want to be associated with that character, but all of my reasons for not wanting to do the movie have nothing to do with how wonderful the movie is, and will be, and I’m sure is already.” Sorkin told Vanity Fair in June that he had spent three days trying to convince Eisenberg to reprise his role as Zuckerberg. “I felt like it belonged to him, and he was certainly battle-tested,” Sorkin said. “He simply did not want to be conflated with Mark Zuckerberg anymore, that he has his problems with the guy. He doesn’t like kids coming up to him in airports with business cards that say ‘I’m CEO, bitch’ for him to sign.” Succession star Jeremy Strong will play Zuckerberg in The Social Reckoning, which is based on the leaks from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. It is released in October.
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- 1Actor Reveals Why He No Longer Wants to Play ZuckerbergLOGGING OFFJesse Eisenberg was Oscar nominated for his role as the Facebook boss.
- 2Hollywood Celebrates Comedy Legend Who Turns 100FOREVER FUNNYThe legendary comedian and filmmaker has built a devoted following over a seven-decade career.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 3Lionel Messi Fans Can't Unsee NSFW Mistake on New StatueMESS(Y)“Oh my... This is Messy,” one fan wrote.
- 4‘Love Island’ Contestant Apologizes After Using Racial Slur'LEARNING LESSON'“I’m sorry to whoever’s seen that video and has been offended by it,” Alannah Keyser said.
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- 5‘Supergirl’ Crashes With Disappointing OpeningFIGHTING CHANCEIt needs to earn $375 million during its run to break even.
- 611 Dead in Freak Parachuting AccidentDISASTER STRIKESIt is one of the deadliest small-aircraft accidents in French history.
- 7Pop Star, 32, Alarms Fans With Brief Onstage CollapseWATER TORTUREConcert scare triggered by water-spouting ‘whale’ stunt.
- 8MLB Player’s Wife, 36, Dies in Venezuelan Earthquakes‘DARKEST MOMENTS’Tens of thousands are still missing.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 9Olsen Twins Make Rare Appearance at Brother’s WeddingSEEING DOUBLEFamous sisters step out for big event.
- 10Oliver Tree Leaves Behind ‘Epic’ Gift for Artists 'LIFE GOES ON'The initiative reflects the late singer’s wish to support artists long after his death.
Hollywood Celebrates Comedy Legend Who Turns 100
Hollywood is rolling out the red carpet for Mel Brooks as the legendary comedian and filmmaker turns 100. Brooks, who was born in 1926 just as sound films were taking off, celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday—prompting an outpouring of tributes from generations of Hollywood stars. “My hero,” comedian Henry Winkler, wrote on X. Star Trek icon William Shatner kept it simple, tagging Brooks alongside a string of birthday emojis. Comedian Marc Maron, meanwhile, wrote, “Happy 100th birthday to the great Mel Brooks!” on Instagram alongside a clip of him talking on The Late Show with David Letterman about meeting Brooks, whom he called his “comic hero.” The Screen Actors Guild celebrated Brooks with its own post, writing, “With a career spanning over 7 decades, he has earned many accolades, including EGOT status. With his many iconic roles, Mel has cemented his place in our hearts.” The American Film Institute reshuffled its “100 Years…100 Laughs” list in an honorary move, naming Brooks’ Blazing Saddles its new No. 1 comedy, up from sixth place, replacing Billy Wilder’s Some Like It Hot.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
Early iterations of mushroom coffee tended to have a flavor that could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews. Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
Plus, the brand just released results from a new randomized controlled clinical trial that showed notable improvements in restorative sleep and sleep efficiency compared with both regular and decaf controls. The eight-week study found that participants using Everyday Dose experienced improvements in sleep efficiency and experienced less time awake during the night.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
A new 85-foot statue honoring soccer icon Lionel Messi is turning heads for all the wrong reasons. The statue, located in Patagonia, Argentina, depicts Messi in shorts kneeling over a World Cup trophy positioned between his legs. From behind, however, the scene, meant to honor the country’s 2022 World Cup win, appears less celebratory than intended. “Looks like reverse cowgirl,” wrote one fan on Instagram. “Oh my... This is Messy,” another quipped. A third commented, “Whoever approved this is a secret Ronaldo fan,” referencing Messi’s famous rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. The local Argentine artist behind the newest Messi-likeness was focused on capturing the famed soccer player’s face. “All the public opinion’s eyes are going to be on the face. If I don’t get the face right, everything I built falls apart,” Berosia said in an interview with The New York Times. Previously known for creating dinosaur and Jesus Christ statues, the artist explained how challenging it is to draw inspiration from a real-life star. “You can manage to convey what Christ looked like, or in the Last Supper—what the apostles looked like is open to interpretation. But with this one, you can’t make a mistake. Messi is Messi.”
Love Island USA contestant Alannah Keyser, 21, issued an apology video shortly after being removed from the Peacock series after resurfaced footage showed her using a racial slur. Keyser, who was removed from the villa mid-episode on Thursday, took to TikTok to “address” a clip circulating online of her using the n-word while singing along to a song. “I’m sorry to whoever’s seen that video and has been offended by it,” Keyser began, clarifying that the video was “from six years ago.” She also claimed that screenshots shared online of an Instagram comment and a Snapchat message in which Keyser used the same slur have been falsified. “What has been shared does not reflect the truth, and it’s never been in my character to discriminate against anybody’s skin color,” Keyser said, adding that she doesn’t support “racism or discrimination of any kind.” Keyser, who is enrolled in the University of Southern California’s film school, said the experience has been a “learning lesson” for her and that she regrets not having a chance to show her personality on the show. She entered the dating show on Sunday as a new “bombshell” contestant.
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Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.
Whether prescription or over-the-counter, most sleep aids can help you knock out, but often come with less-than-ideal side effects, such as next-morning grogginess and brain fog. CBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you get to sleep without the side effects.
Unlike standard cannabis gummies, CBDistillery’s sleep gummies combine three types of cannabinoids: THC, CBD, and CBN (a cannabinoid known for its calming, sleep-supporting properties). CBDistillery’s bestselling gummies combine 5mg of Delta-9 THC, 75mg of CBD, and 15mg of CBN for full-body relaxation without feeling dissociated, starving, or overly... giggly.
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Whether you want something a bit supercharged or a gentle push into deeper sleep, CBDistillery’s sleep gummies can help.
Supergirl came in strong but fell short of expectations, opening with a modest $38 million domestically. Projections for the newest film in the DC canon ranged from $50 million to $55 million in North America. With a massive $170 million production budget, Milly Alcock’s Supergirl needs to earn $375 million during its run to break even. Its negative critical and popular reception may hurt its staying power, as it received a disappointing 56 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a B- grade in CinemaScore exit polls. Toy Story 5 told a different story this weekend, holding strong with an impressive $70 million in its second weekend. It has already earned $297 million domestically and $585 million globally as of this release. The Gen-Z-directed film Obsession, produced for less than 1 million dollars, remains strong at No. 3 in the box office rankings, bringing in another $9.8 million in its seventh week of release. Finally, Jackass: Best and Last debuted this weekend at No. 4, earning $8.2 million in its first weekend—a franchise low, but still respectable given its $10 million production budget.
Eleven people were killed when a plane crashed in eastern France on Sunday. The civilian aircraft, operated by a parachuting school, was carrying five students and five instructors, local authorities told news outlets. All 10 passengers, along with the pilot, were killed in the crash in the town of Tomblaine. The president of a regional nurses’ organization in France told domestic news channel BFMTV that the victims were “half nurses and half instructors” and that the trip was a “hazing ritual.” The plane also came within meters of barreling into a sprawling shopping center and densely populated urban area. “Give or take a few meters and the accident could have caused collateral casualties,” Yves Seguy, an official in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region, said, according to Sky News. Throughout Sunday, medical personnel, politicians, and relatives of the victims gathered at the site of the crash, one of the deadliest small-aircraft accidents in French history.
“Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker Harry Styles gave the crowd a scare while performing at London’s Wembley Stadium. In a fan video posted to TikTok, the 32-year-old appeared to collapse onstage after seemingly choking on water during a performance. The incident occurred Friday night during a record-breaking heatwave in Europe, which brought temperatures of nearly 98 degrees to London. Styles appeared to choke while attempting to perform his popular “whale” stunt, leaning his head back and blasting a mouthful of water into the air like a whale spout as the crowd roared during his concert closer, “As It Was.” But then he clutched his chest and fell to the floor while seemingly struggling to catch his breath. He was seen coughing, taking deep breaths, and pulling at the neck of his shirt. Moments later, however, he was back up and running around the stage, smiling and waving to his audience, while apparently yelling “thank you.” He was back onstage Saturday night for another Together, Together show at Wembley. Styles’ current seven-city tour includes New York, where he’s scheduled to perform 30 shows at Madison Square Garden between August and October. Styles’ fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, earlier this week unveiled her massive engagement ring from her beau.
The wife of former Major League Baseball outfielder Gorkys Hernández was killed in the deadly earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela this week, her husband revealed. “You are and always will be the queen of my life—the most beautiful, lovely, and precious woman in the world,” Hernández, 38, wrote on Instagram of his wife, Deisy Tovar de Hernández. More than 1,400 people are known to have been killed in twin 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that rocked the country Wednesday. But tens of thousands of Venezuelans are missing, and screams from those trapped in buildings can still be heard. Deisy, 36, was with a number of family members of players on the La Guaira Delfines team at the Hotel Eduards ahead of a game with her husband’s team, the Aragua Tigres. Hernández rushed to the hotel in the town of La Guaira when the quakes struck, but it was too late. “You were always the one who found a way to lift me up during my darkest moments. You were, and always will be, the most beautiful woman in my life. You will always be with me, every hour of every day,” Hernández wrote. “Fly high, my princess, my queen. May God hold you in His glory. Guide me as I move forward and continue to care for our family.” The couple married last year. Tovar had a daughter from a previous relationship. Hernandez played in the U.S. for the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Miami Marlins, the San Francisco Giants, and the Boston Red Sox.
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With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.
America’s sweetheart Olsen twins made a surprise showing at their older brother Trent’s wedding that was captured on social media. Mary Kate and Ashley first charmed TV audiences playing the same little girl, beginning at the age of 6 months, in the popular TV sitcom Full House (1987 to 1995). They popped up in a photo taken after the May wedding in a post on Instagram on Thursday. Besides the twins, the shot featured brother Trent and his bride, Alexis, as well as the twins’ sister, Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen (who’s pregnant with her first child with husband Robbie Arnett). The twins were decked out in floor-length black gowns for the big occasion. Trent and Alexis captioned the post: “Family.” The twins have largely stayed out of the public eye since starring in numerous lucrative productions over 17 years. They then moved into the fashion industry and launched their clothing firm The Row in 2005, and are now each worth some $250 million. They celebrated their 40th birthdays on June 13.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Head over toThe Royalist on Substack
Oliver Tree’s team has announced the launch of the Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Art Grant for Baby Geniuses Foundation. The initiative is designed to support young artists through grants for music, film, and performance art projects. According to the foundation’s website, applicants’ projects should reflect “the spirit of the work of Oliver Tree.” Tree, 32, died on June 14 in a fatal helicopter collision near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, that also claimed the lives of five others. Just months before his death, Tree spoke about his plans for his wealth during an appearance on The Zach Sang Show, saying he would donate the money in his will to support future generations of artists. “I’ll get my kids through college, that’s the agreement, but there’s not gonna be a silver spoon,” he said. “All the money is going to go back to artists.” A celebration of the “Life Goes On” singer’s life and a memorial service will be held July 25 at the UCSC Quarry Amphitheater in Santa Cruz, California. The event will also be livestreamed for fans unable to attend in person.