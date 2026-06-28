‘Supergirl’ Can’t Stick the Landing With Disappointing Opening

Supergirl came in strong but fell short of expectations, opening with a modest $38 million domestically. Projections for the newest film in the DC canon ranged from $50 million to $55 million in North America. With a massive $170 million production budget, Milly Alcock’s Supergirl needs to earn $375 million during its run to break even. Its negative critical and popular reception may hurt its staying power, as it received a disappointing 56 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a B- grade in CinemaScore exit polls. Toy Story 5 told a different story this weekend, holding strong with an impressive $70 million in its second weekend. It has already earned $297 million domestically and $585 million globally as of this release. The Gen-Z-directed film Obsession, produced for less than 1 million dollars, remains strong at No. 3 in the box office rankings, bringing in another $9.8 million in its seventh week of release. Finally, Jackass: Best and Last debuted this weekend at No. 4, earning $8.2 million in its first weekend—a franchise low, but still respectable given its $10 million production budget.