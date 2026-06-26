‘Love Island’ Contestant Booted After Unearthed Videos

A second Love Island USA contestant has exited the show this season after resurfaced footage showed her using a racist slur.

Alannah Keyser, 21, was removed from the villa mid-episode on Thursday after viewers of the Peacock series circulated a clip of her using the n-word while singing along to Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.”

Users also shared an Instagram comment and a Snapchat message in which Keyser used the same slur, according to Variety.

Alannah Keyser was removed from the villa after a brief "bombshell" appearance. Peacock/Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Ima

A Peacock representative told The New York Times that the video of the contestant was not available during the show’s vetting process, as it was posted on her private accounts and only surfaced online after her appearance in Sunday’s episode.

Keyser, who is enrolled in the University of Southern California’s film school, entered the Love Island villa on Sunday as a “Casa Amor” bombshell, a twist that introduces new islanders to test existing relationships.

The contestant still appeared during the first 20 minutes of Thursday’s episode, where she was shown sharing a chat and a kiss with partner Zach Georgiou, before narrator Iain Stirling announced: “Alannah has left Casa Amor.”

Cierra Ortega, third from the right, was removed from the villa last season. Ben Symons/Peacock

She is the second contestant to be removed from Season 8 of the show. Her exit follows that of Vasana Montgomery, 25, who was cut before entering the villa after also using a racial slur while singing along to a song.

Following her removal from the show, Montgomery wrote on Instagram that she was “embarrassed and disappointed” by her words and apologized to those who were hurt by them.

Keyser has not yet commented on the slur, the backlash, or her exit from the villa.

Season 8 of the reality series, which last year drew more than 18.4 billion minutes streamed on Peacock, is not the first to see contestants removed after the resurfacing of racial slurs.

Last year, Yulissa Escobar, 28, was removed in Episode 2 after podcast clips emerged showing her using the n-word twice. Later in the season, Cierra Ortega, 26, also exited the show after social media posts resurfaced in which she used Asian slurs.

Ortega, who is of Puerto Rican and Mexican heritage, later released an apology video in which she also said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement had been called on her family following the racism row that led to her exit from the show.

Though the current season is approaching its halfway point, with the winning couple set to be announced in mid-July and a $100,000 prize on the line, new contestants continue to enter the villa up until the final week, with episodes streamed daily.