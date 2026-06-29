Couple Tries to Save Man From Crocodile at Luxury Resort

The wife and two children of Argentine soccer star Lucas Trejo have died after powerful twin earthquakes struck Venezuela, his team announced. Trejo, who plays for second-division club Sport Maritimo La Guaira, searched for his wife Yanina and children Aaron and Ainhoa in the rubble for three days before rescue workers recovered their bodies, according to CNN. “Club Sport Maritimo La Guaira deeply mourns the irreparable loss of our player’s wife and children,” the team wrote on Instagram. “Peace to their souls and comfort for Lucas and all his loved ones,” it added on X. Trejo, 38, was at a team training camp in Caracas when magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 quakes struck, and rushed home to La Guaira, the hardest-hit state, to “a horrific scene,” his brother-in-law Ricardo Ardiles told CNN Español. “He found absolutely nothing of what the building itself had been,” Ardiles said. Nearly 1,500 people have been confirmed dead and tens of thousands remain unaccounted for, Venezuelan authorities said. Former MLB outfielder Gorkys Hernández also lost his wife, Deisy Tovar de Hernández, in the disaster.
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- 1Star’s Wife and Two Children Killed in Earthquake‘IRREPARABLE LOSS’Nearly 1,500 people have been confirmed dead so far.
- 2Tourist Dies as Arch Collapses on Him Amid Sea Jump IncidentHOLIDAY HORRORThe victim, a 26-year-old Chinese man, was recovered from the seabed on Sunday.
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- 3Singer and Iconic Voice Actor Dies at 91LEGENDARY LOSSMiwa gained international recognition as a voice actor, most famously voicing characters for Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli films.
- 4Couple Tries to Save Man From Crocodile at Luxury ResortNIGHTMARE VACATIONA California couple tried to save the man before he was helplessly pulled under the water by a massive crocodile.
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- 5NFL Star Reveals Shocking ALS Diagnosis at 39RUNNING THE ODDSThe former Tennessee Titans running back says he doesn’t know whether he will “ever fully process” the news.
- 6Scientists Stumble on Historic Discovery in Forgotten DrawerHIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHTA nondescript fossil left forgotten in a drawer for 40 years has been identified as the first dinosaur bone ever discovered in Antarctica.
- 7Hollywood Celebrates Comedy Legend Who Turns 100FOREVER FUNNYThe legendary comedian and filmmaker has built a devoted following over a seven-decade career.
- 8Actor Reveals Why He No Longer Wants to Play ZuckerbergLOGGING OFFJesse Eisenberg was Oscar nominated for his role as the Facebook boss.
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- 9Flight Forced to Abort Takeoff in Terrifying Close CallCRISIS AVERTEDThe plane carrying 112 passengers narrowly avoided disaster at Miami airport.
- 10Lionel Messi Fans Can't Unsee NSFW Mistake on New StatueMESS(Y)“Oh my... This is Messy,” one fan wrote.
A tourist has died after a rock arch known as the “Kissing Elephants” collapsed onto a jet ski in Malta. The archway, located on the island of Comino, collapsed after an American holidaymaker jumped from the formation into the sea, the Times of Malta reported. The victim, a 26-year-old Chinese man, was recovered from the seabed on Sunday, roughly 24 hours after the rockfall. Authorities said he was riding a jet ski beneath the arch when it suddenly collapsed, trapping him under falling boulders. A 27-year-old Chinese woman who was also on the jet ski suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Gozo General Hospital. The 32-year-old American tourist was rescued by a passing boat and treated at the scene without needing hospitalization. A Maltese magistrate has opened an inquiry into the fatal incident. Meanwhile, a local kayaker told the Times of Malta that she had noticed a crack in the arch two weeks earlier.
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Japanese singer, voice actor, and drag artist Akihiro Miwa died on June 20 at the age of 91 from natural causes, according to his website. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who showed him such exceptional kindness and warm support during his lifetime,” the statement read about the star, who used both she/her and he/him pronouns. A funeral was held in Tokyo with only family in attendance, and letters from fans were placed in Miwa’s coffin. Miwa, a Nagasaki native, was 10 years old during the atomic bombing of the city. As a teenager, Miwa moved to Tokyo to pursue a singing career. Miwa’s 1965 song, “Yoitomake no Uta,” became hugely popular in Japan after being performed at NHK’s annual New Year’s Eve music contest. Miwa began her acting career in theater but gained international recognition as a voice actor, most famously voicing characters for Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli films, including the Witch of the Waste in Howl’s Moving Castle and Moro the wolf in Princess Mononoke. Miwa also frequently appeared on the talk show Aura no Izumi from 2005 to 2009, with local reports claiming the program helped set off the country’s “spiritualism boom.”
Couple Tries to Save Man From Crocodile at Luxury Resort
A 28-year-old man was attacked and killed by a crocodile while swimming near a Mexican resort on Friday. The Mexican native named Irving was in the ocean by the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa, a popular tourist destination on the west coast of Mexico, when he was attacked by the massive animal. His screams alerted a California couple, Jamie Yetter and her fiancé, Chris Bury, who were vacationing at the resort with Yetter’s teenage daughter. The family’s trip was interrupted when they saw Irving being dragged out to sea. The couple and another unidentified man tried to help by throwing Irving a life preserver and reaching him in a kayak, but were unable to aid him during the attack. Bury reported to CBS News L.A. that he was “maybe 20 feet away” when he threw the life preserver to the struggling man. “The size of this crocodile, I mean, his head was as long as my torso, his tail thicker than my legs,” Yetter later said to ABC7. “[The crocodile] was just turning him, taking him under.” She further expressed concern about the resort’s lack of awareness about unsafe waters. “They didn’t tell anyone it was dangerous,” she said. While attacks are extremely rare, hundreds of crocodiles inhabit local rivers, estuaries, and the marina. Irving’s body was recovered the next morning, but the waters were not closed off, and swimming by visiting families quickly returned to normal.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
Early iterations of mushroom coffee tended to have a flavor that could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews. Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
Plus, the brand just released results from a new randomized controlled clinical trial that showed notable improvements in restorative sleep and sleep efficiency compared with both regular and decaf controls. The eight-week study found that participants using Everyday Dose experienced improvements in sleep efficiency and experienced less time awake during the night.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
Former NFL running back Chris Johnson has revealed he was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disease ALS. The three-time Pro Bowler, 40, told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America that the diagnosis came last year, when he was 39, while he was still training every day and raising four children with his wife. Johnson, whom the Titans drafted 24th overall in 2008, rushed for more than 11,000 yards from scrimmage before stepping away from football in 2017. It started as a weakening grip in his right hand. It has since progressed so quickly that Johnson now communicates through a speech-generating device, recorded after his diagnosis to mimic his own voice. “It’s continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined,” he said. “Just over a year ago, I was picking up my 7-year-old daughter so she’d make a wish with her birthday cake. Today, I couldn’t do that.” Johnson and his wife, Brittany, say they are sharing their journey to drive more research into the disease.
A fossil forgotten for 40 years in a drawer has been identified as the first dinosaur bone ever discovered in Antarctica, researchers say. The specimen was originally collected in 1985 on James Ross Island during a British Antarctic Survey expedition, but was stored away in the collection in Cambridge after scientists were unsure what they had found. It has now been re-examined and confirmed as a tail vertebra from a Titanosaur, a group of long-necked plant-eating dinosaurs that included some of the largest creatures ever to walk the Earth. Dr. Mark Evans of the British Antarctic Survey rediscovered the fossil while reviewing archived specimens, noting its distinctive structure. He then called in experts from the Natural History Museum, where paleontologists confirmed its identity. “As soon as I saw it, I knew what we were dealing with… it was a dead cert we were dealing with a Titanosaur,” said Professor Paul Barrett told the BBC. Scientists estimate the animal was around 23 feet long, possibly a juvenile or unusually small adult, living about 82 million years ago when Antarctica was forested and far warmer than today.
Hollywood is rolling out the red carpet for Mel Brooks as the legendary comedian and filmmaker turns 100. Brooks, who was born in 1926 just as sound films were taking off, celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday—prompting an outpouring of tributes from generations of Hollywood stars. “My hero,” comedian Henry Winkler, wrote on X. Star Trek icon William Shatner kept it simple, tagging Brooks alongside a string of birthday emojis. Comedian Marc Maron, meanwhile, wrote, “Happy 100th birthday to the great Mel Brooks!” on Instagram alongside a clip of him talking on The Late Show with David Letterman about meeting Brooks, whom he called his “comic hero.” The Screen Actors Guild celebrated Brooks with its own post, writing, “With a career spanning over 7 decades, he has earned many accolades, including EGOT status. With his many iconic roles, Mel has cemented his place in our hearts.” The American Film Institute reshuffled its “100 Years…100 Laughs” list in an honorary move, naming Brooks’ Blazing Saddles its new No. 1 comedy, up from sixth place, replacing Billy Wilder’s Some Like It Hot.
Actor Jesse Eisenberg has revealed why he passed on playing Mark Zuckerberg in the upcoming sequel to The Social Network, The Social Reckoning. Eisenberg, 42, was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his role playing the tech giant in the 2010 film, directed by Aaron Sorkin. The movie portrays the foundation of Facebook, and grossed over $220 million. However, Eisenberg will not reprise the role of Zuckerberg for the sequel. Eisenberg told Variety he and Sorkin “talked about doing the movie” for several days, and felt “if you’re not going to do something with him, it feels almost like you’re letting down America.” Speaking at the premiere of his new animated film Minions and Monsters, the actor said he told Sorkin he was “moving in different directions in my life... I don’t want to be associated with that character, but all of my reasons for not wanting to do the movie have nothing to do with how wonderful the movie is, and will be, and I’m sure is already.” Sorkin told Vanity Fair in June that he had spent three days trying to convince Eisenberg to reprise his role as Zuckerberg. “I felt like it belonged to him, and he was certainly battle-tested,” Sorkin said. “He simply did not want to be conflated with Mark Zuckerberg anymore, that he has his problems with the guy. He doesn’t like kids coming up to him in airports with business cards that say ‘I’m CEO, bitch’ for him to sign.” Succession star Jeremy Strong will play Zuckerberg in The Social Reckoning, which is based on the leaks from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. It is released in October.
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Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.
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An American Airlines flight had a terrifying close call when another aircraft entered the runway where it was taking off. Flight 308 en route to Bermuda was forced to abandon takeoff at Miami airport after a business jet strayed into the same taxi area. At one point, the two planes were just one-third of a mile apart, with the American Airlines flight barreling down the runway at about 60 mph. Air traffic control audio obtained by ABC News captured the confusion after the American Airlines pilot was given the go-ahead to take off on Friday. “You just crossed an active runway,” the controller told the pilot of the business jet. “You just told me to cross the runway, sir,” the pilot said. “No, we said Amerijet 461,” the controller responded. After aborting its original takeoff, the American Airlines plane carrying 112 passengers and five crew members eventually landed safely in Bermuda. “We appreciate the quick actions of our crew members and thank our customers for their understanding,” American Airlines said in a statement. The Federal Aviation Administration said the private plane was not authorized to be on the runway. It is investigating the incident.
A new 85-foot statue honoring soccer icon Lionel Messi is turning heads for all the wrong reasons. The statue, located in Patagonia, Argentina, depicts Messi in shorts kneeling over a World Cup trophy positioned between his legs. From behind, however, the scene, meant to honor the country’s 2022 World Cup win, appears less celebratory than intended. “Looks like reverse cowgirl,” wrote one fan on Instagram. “Oh my... This is Messy,” another quipped. A third commented, “Whoever approved this is a secret Ronaldo fan,” referencing Messi’s famous rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. The local Argentine artist behind the newest Messi-likeness was focused on capturing the famed soccer player’s face. “All the public opinion’s eyes are going to be on the face. If I don’t get the face right, everything I built falls apart,” Berosia said in an interview with The New York Times. Previously known for creating dinosaur and Jesus Christ statues, the artist explained how challenging it is to draw inspiration from a real-life star. “You can manage to convey what Christ looked like, or in the Last Supper—what the apostles looked like is open to interpretation. But with this one, you can’t make a mistake. Messi is Messi.”