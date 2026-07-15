Cruise Ship Passenger Found Dead on Deck

A 79-year-old British tourist had died after he was found unresponsive on the deck of a cruise ship sailing near the Greek island of Crete, authorities said. Crew members administered first aid before the passenger was taken to a local hospital, where he died Tuesday morning. The medical emergency prompted the vessel to dock in Crete, while the Chania Port Authority launched an investigation into the death and ordered the autopsy to determine the cause. Officials have not said whether the man was traveling alone or with family. A spokesperson for the U.K.’s Foreign Office said it is supporting the family and remains in contact with Greek authorities. The death is the second involving a British cruise passenger in Greece this month after a 67-year-old man died aboard a ship in Corfu.