Singer Lisa of the South Korean girl group Blackpink drew attention online during Monday’s Met Gala due to an apparent image of Rosa Parks on her panties.

The theme of occasion was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” though it’s unclear if the singer’s choice of attire was related. The 28-year-old—who wore a Louis Vuitton lace bodysuit paired with an embroidered jacket, LV logo tights and a monogrammed handbag—has not spoken publicly about her outfit or the inspiration behind it.

However, Vogue gave a nod to artist Henry Taylor, whose portraits are “embroidered into the bodice of Lisa’s ensemble,” the magazine noted. The various portraits were designed by Taylor, who has worked with Pharrell Williams in the past for a similar collaboration with Luis Vuitton.

Lisa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Upon closer inspection, a pattern of faces appears in the lace throughout Lisa’s outfit, but unfortunately seems to be most visible on the pop star’s lower half.

It is not clear who the faces are on the bodysuit—but many viewers noted the resemblance of one face on her outfit’s crotch to the civil rights icon.

“Maybe I just don’t wanna see rosa parks on LISA’s a-- cheeks and that’s my fault,” one user wrote.

Civil rights leader Rosa Parks waits to receive the Congressional Gold Medal in Statuary Hall in the Capitol Building, Washington, DC, June 14, 1999. William Philpott/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton told The Cut that Taylor’s portraits represent “figures who have been a part of the artist’s life,” but did not confirm whether Parks was on of those figures. According to the magazine, Taylor is known for his portraits of both famous and non-famous people.

In 1955, Parks sparked what became known as the Montgomery bus boycott when she refused to move from her seat, defying a Jim Crow law aimed at reinforcing racial segregation.

Why does Lisa have Rosa Parks in her pants? 😭😭 one of the historic women who fought against racism https://t.co/r4koVZvERr pic.twitter.com/ZFr0LgeU84 — . (@BLACKPINK_FFLOP) May 6, 2025

Lisa’s wasn’t the only odd look at this year’s Gala. Celebrities including Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, Pamela Anderson and Heidi Klum all took to the red carpet in questionable costumes.

André 3000 may top the list after appearing at the event with a massive piano attached to his back while holding a black garbage bag, part of an apparent attempt to promote a new collection of instrumental piano songs he released just moments before walking the Met Gala red carpet.