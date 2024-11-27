“I’m kind of getting back in with certain celebrities,” Kathy Griffin told Jimmy Kimmel as she brought her latest comeback tour to late-night TV on Tuesday.

Ahead of her first big New Year’s Eve stand-up show at The Chicago Theatre next month since she got “s--t-canned from CNN“ (her words), Griffin sat down with Kimmel to dish about her re-entry into Hollywood society after getting ”canceled” for posing with a Donald Trump mask smeared in fake blood during his first term.

“Every so often I do a little decapitating on the side,” she joked. “But I’m done with that now.”

The highlight of Griffin’s latest talk show appearance was an elaborate story about attending a pink glitter-themed party at Paris Hilton’s house with Rosie O’Donnell where they ran into not only The Rock but also an unnamed MAGA adherent who mistook O’Donnell for Roseanne Barr.

“This guy comes up to the two of us,” Griffin says, describing him as one of Richard and Kathy Hilton’s “diehard Republican” friends. “So the guy comes up to Rosie O‘Donnell and goes, ’Well, am I relieved to finally see a real conservative here.’”

Even after O‘Donnell informed the man that she’s “as far to the left as you could probably get,” he “wouldn’t let up,” telling her that he saw her “hilarious comedy special on my Fox News app.”

It was only at that point that they realized he thought O’Donnell was Roseanne Barr, who put out a stand-up special called Cancel This! on Fox Nation last year. Then, after O‘Donnell corrected him and introduced him to her “best friend,” Griffin mimed holding up Trump’s decapitated head and dragged her finger across her throat menacingly. “He was thrilled to meet me!” Griffin joked.

Towards the end of her chat with Kimmel, Griffin got a bit emotional as she told the host that she shouts him out every night on her “My Life on the PTSD-List“ tour as the one late-night host who ”never ditched" her. She has appeared on his show six times since the Trump incident (while also appearing once on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and twice on Late Night with Seth Meyers).

“Not only would I not ditch you, I look forward to us spending time in prison together in January,” Kimmel joked in response.