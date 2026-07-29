Katy Perry Gets Trapped in Giant Water Bottle in Concert Stunt Gone Wrong

Katy Perry was trapped in a giant inflatable water bottle while crowdsurfing during her performance at the Isle of MTV Malta festival.

Perry, who was singing “I Kissed A Girl” during the stunt, hoped the audience would roll her toward a huge straw near the stage, but the crowd began carrying her toward the back of the audience before pivoting toward the intended destination.

Katy Perry performs at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, U.S., July 15, 2025. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“Go back to the stage!” Perry shouted in a video of the incident. “Oh, my God!”

Perry, who is dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, wrapped up the European leg of her “Out of Office Tour” on July 25 after almost 40 days and 20 performances. The pop star crowdsurfed throughout the tour in the plastic bottle, which said “Katyade” on the side, as a way to bring her closer to her audience.

Katy Perry with boyfriend Justin Trudeau at the OKX Theater on June 08, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images) Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

“I basically get in this giant inflatable water bottle, and I roll it into the crowd,” she said on the Isle of MTV Malta’s Instagram. “And tonight I went kind of far, and I was a little bit worried I was not gonna come back.”

But Perry didn’t have to worry. She made it to her giant straw, just in time to finish her song.