Katy Perry Makes Major Confession About ‘Love of Her Life’

Katy Perry is telling all about the state of her love life.

The 41-year-old pop star has found the “love of her life” in her new beau, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 54. She made the confession at the Tribeca Film Festival, which she attended for the world premiere of her concert documentary, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live From Paris. Trudeau accompanied her, marking the couple’s first time together on a red carpet.

During a Q&A, according to a video obtained by E! News, Perry told the crowd, “I am very in love.”

Perry said her “inner butterfly” led her to Trudeau. Manny Carabel/WireImage

“And actually that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that because I’m a little bit like a rainbow kite,” she added. “I fly super high and like, you know, touch the veil, cosmos, and sometimes I need to be anchored, and so to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now.”

Perry and Bloom split after nearly a decade together last summer, and share one child. Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Her comments come after her split from her partner of nearly a decade, actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

The pair announced their split last June, and shortly after, Perry and Trudeau stoked rumors of a romance.

Trudeau shares three children with his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Trudeau was married to his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire for 18 years until their 2023 divorce. They share 18-, 17-, and 12-year-old kids: Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

He and Perry made their relationship Instagram official in December, following months of speculation that culminated in her being pictured smooching with the politician on top of her yacht in October. Perry said her new love came from following her “inner butterfly.”

Trudeau and Perry made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival. Manny Carabel/WireImage

“I think that, yes, I did follow the butterfly, and I never knew really what the butterfly meant to me,” she said at the Festival. “But it was a metamorphosis, and it still continues to be a metamorphosis, and I would give that advice to everyone to follow the inner butterfly inside of them.”