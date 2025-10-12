Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Spotted Kissing on Yacht
Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemingly confirmed speculations of a relationship after they were spotted locking lips on a yacht. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple could be seen cuddling and kissing on the pop star’s yacht, Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. The singer was dressed in a black one piece swimsuit, and at one point, the former politician placed his hands on Perry’s bottom. Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, sparked rumors of a romantic relationship back in July after the couple were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner together in Montreal at the Le Violon restaurant. Neither Perry or Trudeau would publicly comment on their affair. Trudeau, who stepped down as Prime Minister earlier this year in January, split with his wife in 2023 after 18 years together. Trudeau shares two sons and a daughter with his former wife. Perry was married to Russel Brand from 2010 to 2012; she later got engaged to Orlando Bloom in 2019, whom she shares one daughter with, before separating this year.