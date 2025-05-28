Keanu Reeves is a discount guardian angel trying to save the world from capitalism in Good Fortune.

Lionsgate just dropped the first teaser trailer for its newest comedy about Gabriel (Reeves), an angel who dreams of doing more meaningful work in his heavenly duties. The only problem? He’s kind of a flop.

Hoping to prove himself, Gabriel seeks out a lost soul in need of saving and finds one in the form of Arj (Aziz Ansari), a gig worker employed at a company that is suspiciously similar to Amazon. However, things quickly spiral out of control when Gabriel has Arj swap places with the wealthy venture capitalist, Jeff (Seth Rogen).

“I’m normally only in charge of saving people from texting and driving,” Gabriel admits to Arj in the trailer.

“Wait, you’re telling me I have a budget guardian angel!?” he responds, not exactly pleased with the news.

Good Fortune marks Ansari’s feature directorial debut after his previous film, Being Mortal, fell apart before it ever made it to screens due to an on-set complaint about its star, Bill Murray. The new film stars Sandra Oh, Keke Palmer, Sherry Cola, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Ansari, along with his longtime collaborators Alan Yang and Anthony Katagas, is also a producer on the film.

In a panel at last year’s CinemaCon, Ansari explained that he wanted Good Fortune to reflect the everyday struggles of America’s working class.

“Movies allow us to live life in someone else’s shoes. If you can write about things that everyone is dealing with that no one is talking about, you’re in a good area,” Ansari said. “This movie is about what a lot of people are doing, struggling.”

Set to hit theaters on Oct. 17, Good Fortune will hopefully save all our souls with some good comedy. With the angelic Keanu Reeves on the film’s side, it’s hard to see how it won’t.