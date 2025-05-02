Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves to Reunite in New Thriller

Ruth Buzzi, the comedic actress who starred in Sesame Street and played Gladys Ormphby on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, died Thursday. She was 88. “Ruth Buzzi died peacefully in her sleep at home in Texas,” a post on her Facebook page read Friday. “She was in hospice care for several years with Alzheimer’s disease.” In 1993, she began a six-year run as shopkeeper Ruthie on Sesame Street—a role she reprised in The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999). Buzzi was also the voice of the character Suzie Kabloozie. Over a 45-year career, Buzzi made over 200 TV appearances and earned five Emmy nominations, including three for her performance in Laugh-In, an NBC variety sketch comedy that ran from 1968 to 1973. The only regular to appear in all six seasons, she won a Golden Globe in 1973 for her work on the show. Buzzi also brought her beloved Gladys character to the Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts in Las Vegas, where she famously swung her handbag at the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Lucille Ball. The actress and comedian also played Margie “Pete” Peterson on ABC’s That Girl, and was part of the original Broadway cast of Sweet Charity in 1966. Buzzi retired from acting in 2021. “She wants you to know she probably had more fun doing those shows than you had watching them,” her husband, actor Kent Perkins, wrote Thursday.
Jill Sobule’s two friends are overwhelmed with survivors’ guilt saying they thought the iconic “I Kissed a Girl” singer was following them out of a house fire—when she had instead perished in the flames. Sobule, who died in the house fire early Thursday morning at just 66-years-old, was staying with her married friends in St. Paul, Minnesota when disaster struck. The duo quickly rushed toward safety, believing that Sobule was with them as they ran out. But when they made it outside they realized she was still inside. At that point, the blaze was raging too much to venture back in. The couple’s home was completely destroyed and both have no idea what started the fire. Investigators are trying to determine the cause and whether Sobule had died before the disaster or because of it. Examiners are testing her for drugs, alcohol, and carbon monoxide. The singer was described by her manager as a “force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is wove into our culture.” She is best known for her 1995 hit but also for “Supermodel” from Clueless and the theme song for Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous.
Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves to Reunite in New Thriller
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are to reunite at long last. The duo, who are both now 60-years-old and starred together in the hit 1990s action movie Speed and drama The Lake House, are set to star in a romantic thriller being developed at Amazon MGM Studios. The currently untitled feature is penned by famed writer Noah Oppenheim, who wrote the 2016 Jackie Kennedy Onassis biopic Jackie and is a co-creator of Zero Day, a Netflix hit starring Robert De Niro. The plot is described as “propulsive,” although most of the actors are staying hush-hush. Reeves and Bullock will regroup with Mark Gordon, who produced Speed, and he and Oppenheim pitched the project to the famous stars. They’re now all developing the film together. Reeves is renowned for his role in John Wick: Chapter 4 and as the iconic Neo in The Matrix series. Bullock is famed for The Lost City, Bird Box, and The Blind Side, for which she won an Oscar. Gordon is currently producing Greta Gerwig’s Narnia for Netflix and has previously worked on Saving Private Ryan and series like Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds.
An Australian dad allowed his 11-year-old son to come face-to-face with a great white shark that had become stranded in shallow water. Tourist Nash Core spotted three men attempting to push the shark back into deeper water after it had become stranded on a sandbank off the coast of Ardrossan in South Australia. Core, from Gold Coast in Queensland, decided to film the rescue effort with a drone before wading in with his son to help. “To be honest, I did have some thoughts about: ‘Oh, why am I going out here?’” Core told the Associated Press of the incident. “As we were going out, my young son, Parker, turned to me and said: ‘My heart’s pounding.’ I said: ‘Yeah, mine’s beating pretty fast, too.’” Together, the group gradually pushed the shark into deeper water and stayed with the predator until it slowly worked up the strength to swim away. “It was either sick or… just tired,” Core said. “We definitely got it into some deeper water, so hopefully it’s swimming still.”
John Frieda is known for its range of frizz-taming haircare products at affordable price points, including the bestselling John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. Now, the haircare brand is tackling another common concern: hair thinning. The brand’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum targets fine, thinning hair at the roots by nourishing the scalp with a potent blend of ingredients, including biotin, peptides, and caffeine. It also contains rosemary extract, a buzzy haircare ingredient that’s been shown to help combat hair loss. After all, hair growth starts at the scalp, and this targeted formula is designed to boost circulation and decongest follicles, resulting in more density and less shedding.
Plus, like John Frieda’s tried-and-true hero products, this Hair Density Scalp Serum offers 72 hours of weightless protection so you can say goodbye to flyaways and reduce the appearance of split ends without compromising volume and shine. The triple threat hair serum also offers heat protection, so you can use it before styling your hair with heat to reduce damage and breakage. Best of all? The formula works to volumize hair fast. Some reviewers state that the product has delivered visible results in just three to four weeks. If you’re looking for a hair serum that offers hair thinning defense, along with frizz support and heat protection, look no further than John Frieda’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum.
Kate Middleton has published a new photo of her daughter, Princess Charlotte, to mark her 10th birthday. The picture was posted on the royal family’s social media accounts and was captioned: “Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte! ❤️” In the picture, which seems to have been taken on a hike, Charlotte is smiling broadly, dressed in a weather-proof camouflage jacket and is carrying a backpack. Kate has quietly resumed publishing her own photographs of her children after a controversy last year when it was revealed that a family photograph had been photoshopped. Charlotte is third in line to the throne after her elder brother George, who turns 12 later this year, and her parents have guarded her privacy carefully.
The Pentagon inspector general has reportedly expanded an investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s use of the encrypted messaging app Signal. Citing a congressional aide and a source familiar with the inquiry, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that acting Inspector General Steven Stebbins plans to widen his investigation to include a second Signal chat Hegseth made that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer. Stebbins initially announced the launch of the investigation last month, and stated it would examine a Signal group chat Hegseth and other top officials were a part of. That chat became public after then-National Security Adviser Mike Waltz accidentally added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic. The inquiry will now include a probe into the second group chat as well, and could pose trouble for Hegseth—who has repeatedly denied ever using the app to send classified information. Crediting their source, WSJ adds that Stebbins is concerned in part about “who took information from a government system for highly-classified information and put it into Hegseth’s commercial Signal app.”
The pediatric death toll from the flu this season is the highest it’s been since the 2009-2010 swine flu pandemic, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The 216 deaths may even be an undercount, Dr. Sean O’Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics told the Associated Press. One reason for the uptick, O’Leary said, is that fewer children are receiving flu shots; the rate this season is 49 percent compared with 64 percent five years ago. The CDC report didn’t mention how many children who died had been vaccinated, if any. Other possible factors, according to O’Leary, include understaffed pediatricians’ offices, fewer vaccination clinics, and some pharmacies not vaccinating children. Hovering over all this, of course, is how Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has fueled conspiracy theories about vaccines, in particular ones for measles during a deadly outbreak of the highly infectious disease.
The White Lotus star Walton Goggins is determined not to talk about the rumored feud between him and co-star Aimee Lou Wood, and he insisted as much in a new interview with The Times. According to the publication, the interview went “off the rails” when Goggins’ was asked about his relationship with Wood, who played his character’s love interest on the show. “I’m not gonna have that conversation,” Goggins said, as his publicist jumped in to add, “We’re not going there.” After more pressing, Goggings was more blunt: “There is no conversation to be had about that,” he said, since commenting would be like “sharing politics on social media—it’s in a vacuum.“ The abrupt attempt to shut down this line of questioning comes as the internet continues to pick apart every interaction (or would-be interaction) between the two stars. Wood unfollowed Goggins’ personal account on Instagram soon after the season finished airing, which kicked off the rumors. Fans found more and more “signs” of a beef between them until Goggins added fuel to the fire by expressing his public amusement at an SNL sketch mocking Wood’s Lotus character, which Wood herself called “unfunny and mean.” Neither actor has publicly commented on the rumors, and Goggins certainly has no intention to. He told his Times interviewer Sunday, “What the f---” after more attempts. “Come on buddy. Wow.”
From management to memes to matchmaking, AI is everywhere these days, but many of these tools fall short when it comes to actually improving your life—or, at least, making it easier. In a world of fads, Promova stands out for its real-world impact: helping users develop language skills that they can actually use in everyday conversations.
Promova is a modern language learning platform designed to fit seamlessly into your daily routine. The app leverages AI to personalize your learning experience based on your skill level, interests, and progress, offering features like AI-powered speaking practice and role-play conversations to support your growth.
Plus, the app offers horizon-expanding cultural insights, memorable illustrations for visual learners, and real-life examples to strengthen your understanding beyond just vocabulary. Think of it like a language class designed for one student: you. And if you’re not sold on an all-algorithmic approach, don’t worry—Promova is backed by real language tutors, illustrators, and neurodiversity experts to make everything easier (and more human).
Best of all, Promova is celebrating its sixth birthday with an exclusive deal for language lovers everywhere: 50 percent off all subscription plans. Whether you’re picking up a new language or refining one you already know, now’s the perfect time to start your journey.
Jill Sobule, the iconic singer behind the 1995 anthem “I Kissed a Girl,” has died. She was 66. Her manager, John Porter, confirmed to TMZ that she died Thursday in a house fire in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture,” Porter said in a statement shared by the outlet. “I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client & a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others.” Throughout her career, Sobule released 12 albums and even created an off-Broadway musical in 2022, but it was her 1995 single that propelled her to stardom. The track is widely considered to be the first openly queer-themed song to chart on the Billboard Top 20, per Variety. Sobule is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Mary Ellen Sobule, as well as her nephews, Ian Matthew and Robert, and Robert’s wife Irina.
Dolly Parton is ready to talk about her late husband, nearly two months after he passed away on March 3. The iconic country singer appeared on the Today Show Friday to talk about the man she’s loved since her teenage years. Parton, 79, teared up as she said, “I get very emotional when people bring it up. But we were together for 60 years. I’ve loved him since I was 18 years old.” Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, kept his life out of the spotlight but was a lifelong supporter of his wife’s incredible career. The “Jolene” singer said she was thankful for the outpouring of fan support since Dean’s death. After one of her famous Dollywood parades, Parton remembers getting emotional because “there was just so much love ... right after I had lost Carl and I was just so bottled up with emotion, and I got in the van and just boo-hooed for the longest time.” Parton admitted that losing him has been a “big adjustment” in her life, but she knows she’ll “do fine.” “I’ll always miss him, of course, and always love him,” she added. “He was a great partner to me.”