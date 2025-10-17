Keith Urban Hints at Real Reason for Breakup With Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban has hinted at one of the reasons he and Nicole Kidman are on the outs.

Urban told Entertainment Tonight in an republished interview that “relationship sacrifices” are necessary for his career.

“It’s not a job. It’s my life,” he said. “It’s just got to be your purpose.”

Kidman filed for divorce from Urban after 19 years of marriage on Sept. 30, citing “irreconcilable differences.” However, sources told TMZ that it was Urban who wanted to end things, while Kidman had hoped to work it out. The couple separated over the summer.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 8, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Urban has been touring as the headliner for the new CBS series The Road, where up-and-coming country artists compete to be his opening act.

But one up-and-coming musician in particular got quite a bit of public relations mileage out of touring with Urban—25-year-old multi-instrumentalist Maggie Baugh, who was caught up in the celebrity couple’s divorce drama.

Baugh posted a video of her and Urban performing together that fans interpreted as flirtatious, as he’d changed lyrics previously dedicated to Kidman to sing Baugh’s name instead.

The Daily Mail poured fuel on the fire by reporting that Urban had taken up with a “younger woman in the industry,” before his marriage ended.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 04: Maggie Baugh and Keith Urban perform during the iHeartCountry Festival at the Moody Center on May 04, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images) Amy E. Price/Getty Images

When Kidman filed just days after the post, her fans blamed Baugh, who has yet to comment on the rumors that she and Urban had had an affair.

Urban has yet to confirm or deny whether he’d dated Baugh.

In addition to his comments about “relationship sacrifices” for his career, he told viewers in a teaser for The Road that life on tour could be “lonely and miserable.”

Baugh won’t be returning to play Urban’s tour amid the controversy, an in-the-know source told TMZ, citing logistics, as Urban already has a longstanding utility player. The young guitarist has used the additional internet attention to release new music.

Kidman hasn’t commented on the rumored relationship either. A source told People on Friday that she’s “keeping it positive” and “believes everything happens for a reason.”