Keith Urban Reveals Why He Has Been Forced to Cancel Concert

Keith Urban needs a break.

The country singer and former husband of actress Nicole Kidman has come down with a case of laryngitis, which has put the singer out of commission.

“Keith Urban has been advised by his longtime laryngologist Dr. Gaelyn Garrett, from the Vanderbilt Voice Center, to cancel his performance in Greenville, SC tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena due to laryngitis which began earlier this week,” said a statement released Thursday by the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Laryngitis is a common and usually unserious condition where an inflamed larynx can cause symptoms like a dry throat and hoarseness.

“He has been placed on complete vocal rest and Dr. Garrett is optimistic that he will be back onstage for his Nashville show.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split after 19 years of marriage. Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill/WireImage

The 57-year-old singer-songwriter apologized to fans in the statement and expressed his disappointment.

“Hey Greenville, I’m so SO sorry to have to cancel the show… I know all the logistics it takes to get to a concert these days and I’ve never taken any of that, or any of YOU for granted. I’m looking forward to getting back there when we can!!!!!" he said.

The show would have featured special guests Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins. Urban is expected to return to the stage Friday for his Nashville, Tennessee concert.

The announcement comes in light of Urban’s recent high-profile split from Kidman. The formerly beloved A-list couple made headlines two weeks ago after they announced their separation following nearly 20 years of marriage.

Kidman, 58, filed for divorce on Sept. 30, citing irreconcilable differences, though rumors and inside sources have spoken about Urban’s alleged affair with a younger woman.

“Their split is turning dramatic,” a source told People. Nicole’s hurt and feels betrayed. She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he’s already moved on.”

Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh is the woman at the center of Urban's alleged infidelity. Hubert Vestil/Hubert Vestil/WireImage

The alleged mistress at the center of the romance rumors is Urban’s guitarist, Maggie Baugh, 25, who has been touring alongside the “Somebody Like You” singer.

In an Instagram video posted by Baugh a few days before the split was confirmed, Urban could be seen performing “The Fighter”—a song inspired by Kidman—replacing the lyrics with Baugh’s name. Urban has also since removed the song from his setlist.

Baugh will not be present for Urban’s upcoming Nashville concert due to her own show in Carmel, Indiana as part of her solo tour.

Neither Urban or Baugh has publicly addressed the rumors of his alleged affair. He and Kidman, who married in June 2006, share two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.