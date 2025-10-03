Keith Urban Returns to Stage With No Wedding Ring, Dumps Song About Nicole

Keith Urban has returned to the stage for the first time since his wife Nicole Kidman filed for divorce, dropping a song about his ex from the show.

Urban played the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night as part of his High and Alive World Tour, which ends this month.

The 57-year-old country singer was photographed by TMZ arriving in town on a private jet with no wedding ring on his finger.

Kidman filed for divorce on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences as reason for the end of their 19-year marriage.

Keith Urban performs onstage during day two of CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA) John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Reports from Thursday’s Hershey show via People suggest Urban has retained the personal moment in the song Heart Like a Hometown, where photos of Kidman, 58, and their two daughters appear on screen during the concert.

However, online setlists suggest Urban has suddenly dropped his Carrie Underwood duet The Fighter from the show. The 2017 hit, inspired by the early days of his relationship with Kidman, has been performed at all his shows on this tour, most recently his last gig on Saturday in Omaha.

The song is one of his most popular hits, with almost 200 million streams on Spotify. Urban co-wrote the lyrics, which contain the lines “I’m here to remind you, you’re my only one, let me be the one, to heal all the pain that he put you through, it’s love like you never knew... just let me show you.”

The Fighter had caused online drama due to Urban changing a lyric to sing “Maggie, I’ll be your fighter,” at a show in April. Maggie Baugh, 25, is a guitarist in his band, however US Weekly reports she did not perform on Thursday.

Actress Nicole Kidman and Singer Keith Urban look on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis at GEODIS Park on June 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Unsubstantiated rumors suggested Urban had started a relationship with a younger musician.

Maggie’s father Chuck told the Daily Mail of speculation about his daughter and Urban, “I don’t know anything about it, other than she’s a guitar player for him. It’s more of a musician thing than a dating thing,” he said, but noted that he “hadn’t heard one way or the other.”

In a clip from the Hershey show posted on Instagram, Urban is performing on a B-stage surrounded by adoring fans.

He adapted the lyrics to his break-up anthem You’ll Think of Me, a song from 2002, three years before he met Kidman.

“Take your records, take your freedom, take your memories, I don′t need ′em," Urban sings. He included a swear word for the live version, singing “Take your records, take your bulls--- freedom, but you’ll think of me.”

Keith Urban performs onstage during day two of CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA) John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

He also added some freestyle lyrics, with a passionate rant “In the middle of the night when you lie on your own baby you wish I was coming home, but I ain’t ever coming home, you shouldn’t have treated me this way.”